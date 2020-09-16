Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
SCOOP: The lobbying voice of corporate America, the Business Roundtable, is endorsing a "market-based mechanism" to combat climate change.https://t.co/Cwov1GCLH8— Zack Colman (@zcolman) September 16, 2020
Three months ago the Minneapolis city council wanted to abolish the police department and start over, now they're complaining that the police aren't arresting enough people https://t.co/zNccr9d6Ji— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 16, 2020
By Sylvan Lane @ TheHill.com, Sept. 15
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said Tuesday that President Trump’s tariffs on more than $400 billion in Chinese goods violate international trade regulations.
An Oregon man was arrested after he admitted to setting a brush fire along a highway, police said, as wildfires burn through large swaths of the West Coast.— CNN (@CNN) September 15, 2020
Then, they said, he set six more. https://t.co/iswx61gLgs
Harris draws on her past as US faces reckoning on police (from @AP) https://t.co/3I6PABbJDA— Kathleen Ronayne (@kronayne) September 15, 2020
Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, President Trump again told his supporters to believe that if the election doesn’t deliver the result they want, the outcome is inherently illegitimate — that there are no democratically legitimate circumstances under which he and his supporters can lose in a fair election.
The individual mandate went away in 2019 — and the uninsured rate essentially held constant.— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) September 15, 2020
New Census data out today broken down by me, @jeannasmialek, and @arappeport.https://t.co/6bHoJ9ksV1
"We wasted our chance to get a better summer in the spring. We wasted our chance to plan for the fall in the summer. We’re wasting time again now. Next year isn’t that far away."— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) September 15, 2020
— @aaronecarroll on why not to expect 2021 to be that different from 2020.https://t.co/4RK7f6ue4w
Leaders in the Southern Baptist Convention are increasingly dropping the “Southern” part of their Baptist name, calling it a potentially painful reminder of the convention’s historic role in support of slavery.
The 50,000 Baptist churches in the convention are autonomous and can still choose to refer to themselves as “Southern Baptist” or “SBC.” But in his first interview on the topic, convention president J.D. Greear said momentum has been building to adopt the name “Great Commission Baptists,” both because of the racial reckoning underway in the United States and because many have long seen the “Southern Baptist” name as too regional for a global group of believers.
The city of Louisville will announce on Tuesday that it has reached a settlement agreement with the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman whose death during a police raid became a driving symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement, an attorney for the family confirmed to The Washington Post.
For nearly 40 years, the Republican National Committee was barred from engaging in voter intimidation tactics and "ballot security" measures like paying law enforcement to appear at polling sites.
But in 2018, a federal judge lifted the restriction, ending the 1982 consent decree. This year will be the first time in nearly four decades that a presidential election is held without this agreement in place — an addition to the heap of challenges already influencing voters amid a global health crisis.
When Milwaukee County declared racism a public health crisis last year, the news didn’t make a lot of waves.
The decision, signed into law by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in May 2019, was regarded as an overdue and necessary step by local officials, who noted the county’s documented racial disparities in employment, education, incarceration, income, and access to capital.
Such images have increased, raising once again whether social media companies can keep up with threats on their platforms.
By Craig Timberg & Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, Sept. 14
The previous shootings have hit cars and homes, but now a man has been killed.
By Bruce Leshan @ WUSA9.com local ABC news, Sept. 9 WITH VIDEO REPORT
WASHINGTON — Shaw residents are pleading for help after what they say is the ninth night of gunfire in their neighborhood since mid-June, with the most recent shooting turning fatal.
On Tuesday night, police said 31-year-old Edward Johnson was killed outside an apartment complex in the 600 block of N Street. Police are still searching for the shooter.
Krugman: "...the most striking demonstration of Republican refusal to think ahead is the fact that nothing has been done to alleviate either the suffering of unemployed Americans — who lost much of the benefits that were sustaining them at the end of July — or the looming fiscal crisis of state and local governments...."
Scientific American magazine issues first presidential endorsement in 175-year history by backing Biden
By Veronica Stracqualursi @ CNN.com, Sept. 15
