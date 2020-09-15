The previous shootings have hit cars and homes, but now a man has been killed.

By Bruce Leshan @ WUSA9.com local ABC news, Sept. 9 WITH VIDEO REPORT

WASHINGTON — Shaw residents are pleading for help after what they say is the ninth night of gunfire in their neighborhood since mid-June, with the most recent shooting turning fatal.

On Tuesday night, police said 31-year-old Edward Johnson was killed outside an apartment complex in the 600 block of N Street. Police are still searching for the shooter.

It's at least the third straight night of drive-by gunfire, according to neighbors and police. "It sounds like you're in a war zone, and it's really loud," a neighbor who only identified herself as Lilly, because she is afraid of retaliation, said.

Police said they were on N Street Northwest standing watch after at least two previous nights of gunfire when the fatal shooting happened. The rounds came extremely close to the officers, Third District Overnight Watch Commander Lt. Curtis Miller said. There have been no arrests yet in the case and police said they don't have a strong enough description to offer a lookout.

"We've had shootings on the 8th, 7th, 6th, 4th [of September] as well as Aug. 19, July 5, and July 1," another neighbor said, after asking that we shield her identity because she too is afraid.

Neighbors said they've been pleading for police to install surveillance cameras and station scout cars nearby after the series of drive-by shootings, including gunfire into a crowd celebrating on Labor Day weekend [....]