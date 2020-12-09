Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
UPDATE: The two LASD deputies - one male, one female - were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle, the department says. Both are in critical condition https://t.co/KAE5EL4PSJ https://t.co/sCnpfVtzEL— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 13, 2020
An Oregon man was arrested after he admitted to setting a brush fire along a highway, police said, as wildfires burn through large swaths of the West Coast.— CNN (@CNN) September 15, 2020
Then, they said, he set six more. https://t.co/iswx61gLgs
Harris draws on her past as US faces reckoning on police (from @AP) https://t.co/3I6PABbJDA— Kathleen Ronayne (@kronayne) September 15, 2020
Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, President Trump again told his supporters to believe that if the election doesn’t deliver the result they want, the outcome is inherently illegitimate — that there are no democratically legitimate circumstances under which he and his supporters can lose in a fair election.
The individual mandate went away in 2019 — and the uninsured rate essentially held constant.— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) September 15, 2020
New Census data out today broken down by me, @jeannasmialek, and @arappeport.https://t.co/6bHoJ9ksV1
"We wasted our chance to get a better summer in the spring. We wasted our chance to plan for the fall in the summer. We’re wasting time again now. Next year isn’t that far away."— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) September 15, 2020
— @aaronecarroll on why not to expect 2021 to be that different from 2020.https://t.co/4RK7f6ue4w
Leaders in the Southern Baptist Convention are increasingly dropping the “Southern” part of their Baptist name, calling it a potentially painful reminder of the convention’s historic role in support of slavery.
The 50,000 Baptist churches in the convention are autonomous and can still choose to refer to themselves as “Southern Baptist” or “SBC.” But in his first interview on the topic, convention president J.D. Greear said momentum has been building to adopt the name “Great Commission Baptists,” both because of the racial reckoning underway in the United States and because many have long seen the “Southern Baptist” name as too regional for a global group of believers.
The city of Louisville will announce on Tuesday that it has reached a settlement agreement with the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman whose death during a police raid became a driving symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement, an attorney for the family confirmed to The Washington Post.
For nearly 40 years, the Republican National Committee was barred from engaging in voter intimidation tactics and "ballot security" measures like paying law enforcement to appear at polling sites.
But in 2018, a federal judge lifted the restriction, ending the 1982 consent decree. This year will be the first time in nearly four decades that a presidential election is held without this agreement in place — an addition to the heap of challenges already influencing voters amid a global health crisis.
When Milwaukee County declared racism a public health crisis last year, the news didn’t make a lot of waves.
The decision, signed into law by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in May 2019, was regarded as an overdue and necessary step by local officials, who noted the county’s documented racial disparities in employment, education, incarceration, income, and access to capital.
Such images have increased, raising once again whether social media companies can keep up with threats on their platforms.
By Craig Timberg & Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, Sept. 14
The previous shootings have hit cars and homes, but now a man has been killed.
By Bruce Leshan @ WUSA9.com local ABC news, Sept. 9 WITH VIDEO REPORT
WASHINGTON — Shaw residents are pleading for help after what they say is the ninth night of gunfire in their neighborhood since mid-June, with the most recent shooting turning fatal.
On Tuesday night, police said 31-year-old Edward Johnson was killed outside an apartment complex in the 600 block of N Street. Police are still searching for the shooter.
Krugman: "...the most striking demonstration of Republican refusal to think ahead is the fact that nothing has been done to alleviate either the suffering of unemployed Americans — who lost much of the benefits that were sustaining them at the end of July — or the looming fiscal crisis of state and local governments...."
Police say hundreds of shell casings have collected from the streets of Richmond's East End and Southside over the past few weeks. https://t.co/RonRYpz1lH— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 12, 2020
Last two weeks in Baltimore:— Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) September 15, 2020
19 people killed in violence
43 shot & wounded
Included:
5 people shot in argument over dice game
2 women killed by man who called 911& surrendered
Book about 'rage' needs to be written about our relentless gun violence https://t.co/AuYlFyMqCi
Biden Brings in ‘Hundreds of Lawyers’—Big Names Among Them—in Anticipation of ‘Unique’ Election Legal Battles https://t.co/hVoP85NVjf pic.twitter.com/QOStbDzvye— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 14, 2020
and SoCal air remains thick with smoke from raging wildfires
SoCal's skies remain thick with smoke as wildfires combine with weather conditions to layer the lower atmosphere with sooty clouds of ash.
By Jade Hernandez
Saturday, September 12, 2020 7:46PM
also
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 12:00am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:45am
has video and reporting about the hospital disturbances
whole story is certainly counterproductive to cops becoming less likely to use paranoid tactics
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 2:52pm
and where we get more racial and tribal stereotyping on the internet, not less--here's a new comment on the above on the Law and Crime site I just noticed
This from someone who no doubt would propound on the evil practice of police using racial stereotyping. But as an amateur detective on the internet, he is doing EXACTLY THAT.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:01pm
and a few comments before that guy is of course is a guy right there reminding where far left and far right activists meet in hatred of law enforcement and support for more gun ownership:
Let's just make L.A. the wild west again..it'll be great! If they had just given the Seattle CHOP zone more time, it would have worked out just dandy.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:23pm
You can't tell a black man from a white man just by the way he runs. He'd have to dribble a basketball while he runs and then dunk it to know what color his skin is.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 2:05pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 5:50pm
Ron Brownstein seeks fit to emphasize Biden's clarity:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:48pm
Better late than never, but to my mind this sister souljah moment could have come a little earlier. They are desperate and started playing hardball quite some time ago, just watched this one:
I can see that turning some in my family if it hit them at the right time there was looting or destruction or rioting nearby. They've certainly got enough clips of violence now to work with for more ads like this, and harassment of white middle class people outdoors as well.
(And I do recall someone on Twitter, don't remember who, probably a Never Trumper, predicting at the time it happened that we would see Pelosi and friends wearing kente cloth stoles and taking a knee in a Trump ad. That it was a cynical move that would be used against them and wouldn't do them any good with the movement. And I thought 'eh, nah, probably not." And here it is, whoever they were, they were right.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 6:20am
These people are ON IT:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 1:23pm
just looking how many times it's been tweeted in a short while with hashtag #UniteAgainstTheViolence is impressive but don't know whether the reach will be just preaching to a choir
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 1:31pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 8:43pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 9:43pm
The reason there is a lack of trust is because police routinely lie.
An NPR reporter was arrested at a small protest at the hospital
She was tackled by sheriff depuies
They said she was obstructing justice LIE
Thay said she was not wearing press credentials LIE
The police need to tell the public the truth if they want respect.
I goes without saying that nothing justifies the shooting of the two deputies
BUT respect is earned
We are not a police state
https://reason.com/2020/09/14/l-a-sheriffs-deputies-assault-reporter-then-attempt-to-mislead-public-about-it/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 10:11pm
Did I not post a thread with the full story about that, all about the spox clearly lying? I needed lecturing about what it said?
Edit to add: I see that finally you have discovered that the libertarians over at Reason.com can be your allies sometimes. Not always the enemy.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 2:12am
The sheriff requested that politicians emphasize "trust" in the justice system. I responded with a post about why there was no trust in the sheriff's department. Somehow, you took it as a personal attack or a lecture. My post was merely a response to the sheriff's request.
The people at Reason are not my allies. This particular Reason article had a point of view that was "reasonable". I chose to link to Reason, but there were many articles in Woke publications that would serve the same purpose.
Edit to add:
Regarding the folks at Reason, they take a more "let the people decide" position on the approach to COVID, They are unlikely to support wearing masks, etc. I take the "How dare you be so willing to put my health at risk by not wearing a mask." approach. We are not allies.
The first part of their latest podcast deals with COVID. The panelists believe that earlier notification about the risks of COVID would have had minimal effect on the number of deaths
Link to the podcast
https://reason.com/podcast/donald-trump-bob-woodward-and-the-noble-lie/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 9:32am
The sheriff of Los Angeles County challenged LeBron James to “step up to the plate” to match the reward money being offered for information related to the ambush and shooting of two deputies as they sat in their patrol car Saturday night in Compton.
The reward had reached $175,000 before Alex Villanueva specifically called out the Los Angeles Lakers star, who has been vocal about the shooting of unarmed Black people by police. Video of the shooting of the deputies shows a person walking up to a parked police car and firing a gun into the passenger-side window, then running. The wounded deputies, a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, underwent surgery Saturday night for multiple gunshot wounds.
“This challenge is to LeBron James. I want you to match that and double that reward,” Villanueva said on Monday. “I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and on officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African American community. And I appreciated that. But likewise, we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across professions, across races, creeds, and I’d like to see LeBron James step up to the plate and double that.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2020/09/15/lebron-james-los-angeles-deputies/
Edit to add
This is the same department where deputies lied about attacking a reporter, and leaked death scene photos of Kobe Bryant and his daughter
Vanessa Bryant hit back this week at Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who challenged NBA superstar LeBron James to match reward money for information on the shooting of two deputies in Compton, Calif., over the weekend.
In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, Bryant spotlighted screenshots of tweets and articles blasting Villanueva and calling out his department over the leak of graphic photos following the tragic helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, their young daughter Gianna, and seven others in January.
https://www.foxnews.com/sports/vanessa-bryants-hits-back-at-los-angeles-county-sheriff-over-lebron-james-challenge
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 3:55pm
Rep. Ro Khanna:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 5:35pm
cross links related to possible perps:
The online use of anti-police memes has surged, a new research report says, raising concerns that they might spur real-world violence....Some memes that spread on social media depict police officers being shot or their vehicles burned...Another post urged people to use 3-D printers to make guns that can’t be traced by authorities....
from VIOLENT MEMES AND MESSAGES SURGING ON FAR-LEFT SOCIAL MEDIA, A NEW REPORT FINDS
It started as an internet meme.Then waves of political unrest gave adherents of the Boogaloo a chance to test their theories about the collapse of American society....Hunter told me he and his compatriots feel their hands have been forced. “A lot of the violence perpetrated by the government, police brutality, foreign wars, civilian casualties, no-knock raids — I guess the way we viewed it was: ‘How in the world are we supposed to stand up against this?’”.... In April, a man in Texarkana, Texas, who identified with the movement streamed a live video on Facebook while dressed in body armor and a Hawaiian shirt, telling viewers he was “hunting the hunters”: searching for police officers to ambush.... On the forums, they would joke about a “pig roast” — code for killing police officers. In June, Facebook claimed that it deleted hundreds of accounts and pages devoted to the movement; by mid-July, the Boogaloo bois were back on Facebook talking about a “spicy fiesta.”....“They’re really anti-police,” Pitcavage says of the Boogaloo; they may say they want to find common cause with anyone protesting the police — but some want to act as agents provocateurs, accelerating street violence and furthering any conflict. For many of them, the protests following the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day looked like the perfect opportunity to create mayhem....
from THE CHAOS AGENTS: INSIDE THE BOOGALOO, AMERICA'S EXTREMELY ONLINE EXTREMISTS
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 5:54pm
Rep. Karen Bass:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 6:01pm
LA Sheriff to politicians: Emphasize trust in justice system
Includes results of interview, by Stefanie Dazio @ AP.com, Sept. 15
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 6:27pm
Why should there be trust in the criminal justice system?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 8:33pm