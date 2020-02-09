Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The case of the alleged 'poisoning' of the Russian rabble rouser Alexey Navalny is becoming more curious.
Such images have increased, raising once again whether social media companies can keep up with threats on their platforms.
By Craig Timberg & Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, Sept. 14
The previous shootings have hit cars and homes, but now a man has been killed.
By Bruce Leshan @ WUSA9.com local ABC news, Sept. 9 WITH VIDEO REPORT
WASHINGTON — Shaw residents are pleading for help after what they say is the ninth night of gunfire in their neighborhood since mid-June, with the most recent shooting turning fatal.
On Tuesday night, police said 31-year-old Edward Johnson was killed outside an apartment complex in the 600 block of N Street. Police are still searching for the shooter.
Krugman: "...the most striking demonstration of Republican refusal to think ahead is the fact that nothing has been done to alleviate either the suffering of unemployed Americans — who lost much of the benefits that were sustaining them at the end of July — or the looming fiscal crisis of state and local governments...."
Police say hundreds of shell casings have collected from the streets of Richmond's East End and Southside over the past few weeks. https://t.co/RonRYpz1lH— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 12, 2020
Last two weeks in Baltimore:— Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) September 15, 2020
19 people killed in violence
43 shot & wounded
Included:
5 people shot in argument over dice game
2 women killed by man who called 911& surrendered
Book about 'rage' needs to be written about our relentless gun violence https://t.co/AuYlFyMqCi
Biden Brings in ‘Hundreds of Lawyers’—Big Names Among Them—in Anticipation of ‘Unique’ Election Legal Battles https://t.co/hVoP85NVjf pic.twitter.com/QOStbDzvye— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 14, 2020
Another day in the totally normal South Dakota state government.https://t.co/OJzJA1dqFw— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 14, 2020
From his ranch, the former California governor is experiencing the same smoky air wafting through much of the state. “We are causing this,” he declared in an interview.
By Adam Nagourney @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 14
LOS ANGELES — Jerry Brown, the former governor of California, could barely make out the mountains in the distance from his ranch in the city of Williams on Sunday. Every few minutes, he picked up his phone to check the latest air quality reading. “Unhealthy,” he said.
This is the most important Facebook story I've ever published: https://t.co/29BaAoevjR— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) September 14, 2020
Trump Health Aide Alleges Broad Conspiracies and Warns of Armed Revolt
Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of health for public affairs, told a Facebook audience without evidence that left-wing hit squads were being trained for insurrection, and he accused C.D.C. scientists of “sedition.” Michael Caputo, the top communications official at the Department of Health and Human Services, complained that he was under siege by the media and said that his “mental health has definitely failed” ... "buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
By Luz Lazo @ WashingtonPost.com, Sept. 14
It could be next summer before the bulk of the Washington region’s workers return to their offices after months spent teleworking because of the novel coronavirus, according to a new survey.
By Mihir Zaveri & Lauren Hard @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 13
Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting early on Sunday morning that took place blocks away from the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, N.J., the authorities said.
It was not immediately clear what led to the violence, but it did not involve students from the university, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
BREAKING UPDATE: Cops in Lancaster, PA release bodycam video after officer-involved shooting sparked protests tonight - https://t.co/ZIaE0jwHIb pic.twitter.com/Gdd9bJKR1V— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2020
My new column: Congressional Rs are barely attacking Biden in their campaign ads, with some even using him as a moderate foil against Dem candidates.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 13, 2020
It's a sign of how broad Biden's popularity is, even during the home stretch of a heated prez campaign.https://t.co/wW3HonoY6Q
As the pandemic spreads, the threat to livelihoods around the world is yielding an alarming rise in hunger. Our global report, with @Lattif @Karan_Singhs https://t.co/l1T3GOBQ1l— Peter S. Goodman (@petersgoodman) September 11, 2020
Comments
I cannot make the link open at its beginning.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:12am
Fixed - you delete the #more at the end of the URL.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:31am
Novichok Novichok Novichok
or as commenter Circe points out:
https://www.rferl.org/a/diabetic-activist-claims-russian-authorities-den...
Yeah, Little Green Men took Crimea, the Malaysian Airliner shot itself down, the 2 Russian Novichok guys went to Salisbury *twice* in the rain because they really love cathedrals.
Russians know their biochemistry and pharmaceuticals, along with radioactive poisons.
Moon of Alabama has become a pigsty of Putin sympathisers/enablers. The comments are pretty disgusting.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:44am
Since no one in the west is agitating much less planning to go to war with Putin, I fail to see the reason to spend so much time deconstructing Russian poisoning stories as if Dick Cheney is still in charge of things and having someone create them. Is doing so just a longing to return to the simplicity of the Cold War and its spies? Do these people still think we have such a world?
Hello, it's 2020, there's a pandemic altering where different economic classes live and the whole travel industry is devastated much less airlines, China is doing ethnic cleansing and India and Pakistan always at each other's throats, global warming is causing all kinds chaos like fire, floods, famine, locust plagues, hurricanes...the restaurant business worldwide has been killed, Syria and Venezuela are empty countries, etc. And the U.S.A. has a narcissist fool in charge who though he likes leaders like Putin, Kim, Duterte and Erdogan pleases no one serious in foreign policy. Especially not the CIA nor the Pentagon, who are considered his enemy, the "Deep State."
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:59am
I pay attention to each poisoning, bonesawing or when Rocket Man purportedly feeds his brother to the dogs. Mainly as some tea leaves on how it will affect actions in Ukraine, Syria, US elections, UK and Belarus - not so much expecting change in the domestic front, but he does seem to feel some pressure. Rocket Man in a coma, instead of doughboy, his sister looks like she could be a real efficient ball cutter - we may quickly start looking back to the good old days when he just smiled a lot and launched the occasional missile.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:15pm
Navalny Novichok, Lulu -
your fucked up Putin-appeasing sources wrong again.
Any comment?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54002880
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:33am
Your faith that you can ferret out the unquestionable truth about an event the moment it is announced must be comforting and now you have positive proof that you were right all along because Alex Tiffin said that the BBC said that Germany said that there is "unequivocal proof" that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent because, well, because Germany said. That is what we can know with confidence. When a government report says what you want it to say you are cock-sure that it is correct. Especially when the report concerns any aspect of foreign relations, in this time when lies and propaganda flow abundantly from every government, [That is one statement I will assert as a proven fact] I see no reason to change my long time well established skepticism. That skepticism leads to checking out other ideas and other opinions. MoA did not say that the Russian government had been shown to be innocent, only that it was still an open question which, at the time it certainly was.
Maybe German government is way closer to pure than is ours but when considering the reliability of government proclamations I expect they have their equivalent of Comey or Bolten or Clapper or Flynn or Mueller or Brennan or Powell or Casey or Gina Haspel or Petraus or Pompeo or Michael Hayden or Peter Stzok or Barr or Wolfe or Perle or Hoover or McCabe or Kissinger or Trump or ... ... But maybe I am wrong, Germany's government does seem to be functional and they have at least taken a break so far this century from trying to dominate great parts of the world militarily.
The MoA post was written well before Germany's conclusion was released. It does not make any conclusion that Russia did not poison Navalny, if in fact he was even poisoned, which, at that time hadn't been "proven". It analyzes available information including statements from the Russians and shows how there appeared to be other possibilities than the Russian government being directly responsible, including the possibility that Navalny's murder was by one of the Russian oligarchs that Navalny is lionized for exposing as criminals, some of whom are apposed to Putin and some who really hate him who are now sitting fat in London. Even if your certainty is now justified it is totally unjustified to assert that what was blogged by MoA before the report is somehow now proven to have been illegitimate to have even considered when it was first published before Germany announced its conviction of Russia.
You just are not capable, are you, of leaving off the ad hominem.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 11:52pm
Written w scare quotes around "poison" to discount any question of Putin, start the confusion and doubt you mean?
These guys are hacks, Lulu, they're serving someone. Their supposed search for truth is really to did down far enough to find a handful of dust to toss in people's eyes, make them doubt at least a little. Still questioning the Malaysian Airliner? Putin's Little Green Men? Those bullets at Maidan? Every time there's a quick alternate explanation, however unlikely and daft, and for the true believers they cling to these alternates for years. Poor Russia, poor Putin, just misunderstood, come, look down here, I'll show you, others a perfectly logical reason why two Russians want to Salisbury *twice* in the rain, nothing to do with that quirky sickness, not "poison" mind you, maybe that guy and his daughter didn't take their vitamins, caught a draft - why blame Moscow every time a Brit gets sick? Weather's horrid over here, always a chill, plus he was so old...
PS - read the MoA comments and you see all the Putin apologists the site serves. Great conspiracy theorist all (except Circe)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:03am
Lulu's "someone should have warned the Führer" loyalty to Putin is worthy of admiration in this age of skeptics, apathy and cynicism.
by NCD on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:39am
I read quite a few of the comments the day I posted MoA's blog. Circe is not the only one who disagreed in part or in whole with B's piece. Most disagreements were expressed intelligently and added reasonable ideas or additional evidence and very few of them made assholes of themselves in the way they did so. Your take on this particular blog is wrong as is demonstrated but you can be expected to refer back to it sometime in the future as one of many extraneous claims you make when your assertion doesn't make sense so you start slinging unrelated crap.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:42am
Novichok confirmed.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 2:31pm
Navalny posts on Instagram
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 6:34am
Cholinesterase summary
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-26/what-are-cholinesterase-inhibitors-alexei-navalny-poisoning/12596964
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 7:23am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 7:29am