Krugman: "...the most striking demonstration of Republican refusal to think ahead is the fact that nothing has been done to alleviate either the suffering of unemployed Americans — who lost much of the benefits that were sustaining them at the end of July — or the looming fiscal crisis of state and local governments...."
I posted as much earlier today: "Senators may believe it is the best for themselves, looking past this election, and guessing Trump will lose. A "scorched earth" governing policy of neglect and incompetence, so our nation is so enfeebled, divided, adrift, indebted and politically and economically broken that Biden will be easily blamed as at fault. He will be hobbled, obstructed, progressive actions stymied, and the easily gamed swing electorate ripe for a voting turnaround and GOP sweep in 2022."
Krugman continued :
"What’s actually going to happen, at best, is nothing: no actions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, no financial relief for families and local governments in crisis. And does anyone want to bet against the possibility of deliberate actions to make things worse?
So if Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, he’ll be the second Democratic president in a row to inherit a nation in crisis, but this time one much worse than the one facing Barack Obama.
And the troubles won’t end on Inauguration Day. If Republicans still hold the Senate, they’ll do everything they can to sabotage the new Biden administration....."
by NCD on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 12:07am
OIC why now. But I disagree with Krugman that this is the worst thing that's going to happen. The worst thing that's going to happen, and probably both parties described here are going to be victims of it, is that Trump and diehard Trump fans are still going to be out there trolling for attention. This is not the way I wanted to spend old age.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 1:37am
You still count on reaching old age? You *are* a glass half full type, aren't you.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 5:35am