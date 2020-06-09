Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The proximity of the left and the right in Oregon has created a dynamic of fear, mistrust and anger.
“Portland is an island in Oregon,” said the mayor of a more conservative town about 30 miles southeast of the city. “We are scared to death that what’s happening in Portland will ever come out to where we live.” https://t.co/YF8ZuBWDLb— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2020
Such images have increased, raising once again whether social media companies can keep up with threats on their platforms.
By Craig Timberg & Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, Sept. 14
The previous shootings have hit cars and homes, but now a man has been killed.
By Bruce Leshan @ WUSA9.com local ABC news, Sept. 9 WITH VIDEO REPORT
WASHINGTON — Shaw residents are pleading for help after what they say is the ninth night of gunfire in their neighborhood since mid-June, with the most recent shooting turning fatal.
On Tuesday night, police said 31-year-old Edward Johnson was killed outside an apartment complex in the 600 block of N Street. Police are still searching for the shooter.
Krugman: "...the most striking demonstration of Republican refusal to think ahead is the fact that nothing has been done to alleviate either the suffering of unemployed Americans — who lost much of the benefits that were sustaining them at the end of July — or the looming fiscal crisis of state and local governments...."
Police say hundreds of shell casings have collected from the streets of Richmond's East End and Southside over the past few weeks. https://t.co/RonRYpz1lH— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 12, 2020
Last two weeks in Baltimore:— Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) September 15, 2020
19 people killed in violence
43 shot & wounded
Included:
5 people shot in argument over dice game
2 women killed by man who called 911& surrendered
Book about 'rage' needs to be written about our relentless gun violence https://t.co/AuYlFyMqCi
Biden Brings in ‘Hundreds of Lawyers’—Big Names Among Them—in Anticipation of ‘Unique’ Election Legal Battles https://t.co/hVoP85NVjf pic.twitter.com/QOStbDzvye— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 14, 2020
Another day in the totally normal South Dakota state government.https://t.co/OJzJA1dqFw— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 14, 2020
From his ranch, the former California governor is experiencing the same smoky air wafting through much of the state. “We are causing this,” he declared in an interview.
By Adam Nagourney @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 14
LOS ANGELES — Jerry Brown, the former governor of California, could barely make out the mountains in the distance from his ranch in the city of Williams on Sunday. Every few minutes, he picked up his phone to check the latest air quality reading. “Unhealthy,” he said.
This is the most important Facebook story I've ever published: https://t.co/29BaAoevjR— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) September 14, 2020
Trump Health Aide Alleges Broad Conspiracies and Warns of Armed Revolt
Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of health for public affairs, told a Facebook audience without evidence that left-wing hit squads were being trained for insurrection, and he accused C.D.C. scientists of “sedition.” Michael Caputo, the top communications official at the Department of Health and Human Services, complained that he was under siege by the media and said that his “mental health has definitely failed” ... "buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
By Luz Lazo @ WashingtonPost.com, Sept. 14
It could be next summer before the bulk of the Washington region’s workers return to their offices after months spent teleworking because of the novel coronavirus, according to a new survey.
By Mihir Zaveri & Lauren Hard @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 13
Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting early on Sunday morning that took place blocks away from the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, N.J., the authorities said.
It was not immediately clear what led to the violence, but it did not involve students from the university, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
BREAKING UPDATE: Cops in Lancaster, PA release bodycam video after officer-involved shooting sparked protests tonight - https://t.co/ZIaE0jwHIb pic.twitter.com/Gdd9bJKR1V— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2020
My new column: Congressional Rs are barely attacking Biden in their campaign ads, with some even using him as a moderate foil against Dem candidates.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 13, 2020
It's a sign of how broad Biden's popularity is, even during the home stretch of a heated prez campaign.https://t.co/wW3HonoY6Q
As the pandemic spreads, the threat to livelihoods around the world is yielding an alarming rise in hunger. Our global report, with @Lattif @Karan_Singhs https://t.co/l1T3GOBQ1l— Peter S. Goodman (@petersgoodman) September 11, 2020
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 1:14am
Some inside Portland, too:
I guess quality of black lives have to take a back seat when you've got to do your anarchist thing all night.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 2:13pm
The second lady has their number, she knows they're entitled kids, runs off the neighborhoods they might come from, tells them to go tear up their own streets.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 2:16pm
Meanwhile half ot the people in the videos are screaming without masks on, several of them up close and personal, spittle flying at each other's faces, and even I didn't think of that until now. Shame on me but much more shame on them. Not wearing a mask is like "no lives matter," all of it reeks of idiocy. Accomplishing far less than zero.
At least people who catch it while singing in church are trying to do something positive.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 10:31pm
(CNN)Despite warnings from public health officials, new research suggests Black Lives Matterprotests across the country have not led to a jump in coronavirus cases.
A new study, published this month by the National Bureau of Economic Research, used data on protests from more than 300 of the largest US cities, and found no evidence that coronavirus cases grew in the weeks following the beginning of the protests.
In fact, researchers determined that social distancing behaviors actually went up after the protests -- as people tried to avoid the protests altogether. But obviously, these demonstrations caused a decrease in social distancing among actual protesters.
"Our findings suggest that any direct decrease in social distancing among the subset of the population participating in the protests is more than offset by increasing social distancing behavior among others who may choose to shelter-at-home and circumvent public places while the protests are underway," the report reads.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/24/us/coronavirus-cases-protests-black-lives-matter-trnd/index.html
Edit to add:
Subsequent study
https://news.northeastern.edu/2020/08/11/racial-justice-protests-were-not-a-major-cause-of-covid-19-infection-surges-new-national-study-finds/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:21pm
cmon get outta here, what nonsense to even bring that up, those still out there protesting night after night Portland club kid anarchists from other nabes,who SURELY haven't had contact tracing done on them, in that particular video have about as much to do with caring about black lives as Trump. That study was done long ago and used the big peaceful protests where everyone wore masks. As the videos show, they don't even give a shit about the black lives in that neighborhood, if they did they wouldnt be harassing them about trying to go about their lives instead of hanging around on the street all night.
If they wanted to do some good they should all be wearing masks and asking the ladies why they weren't wearing theirs, and give them one. If they really respected black lives instead of bored yuppie lives.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:29pm
Its fucking unbelievable that you seem to want to defend these brats who think they own the streets of a black neighborhood where they don't live!
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:31pm
From the Harvard study
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:52pm
Still stupid shit. There is no "driving" the spread - there's aggregated stupid and non-stupid unfortunate behavior in different realms. Looking for a big mitt glove to point at this group or that isn't going to find the magic explanation. But certainly unmasked packs in the street for hours contributed to Covid spread.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 4:58am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 4:20am
Portland Police Dept. Press Release September 10, 2020 16:34. Obviously to counter the logic of Mayor Wheeler's directive to them to end use of CS gas.
Portland Police Bureau needs tools to protect community and themselves during riots that endanger life safety
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 5:43am
professional local polling Sept. 3-8 before fires suggests there's less of a chasm than the NYTimes article purports:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 9:53pm
The Oregonian's reporting on the above poll: Oregon voters disapprove of Portland protests, feel police aren’t using enough force, poll finds, Updated Sep 10, 2020; Posted Sep 10, 2020
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 4:32am