BREAKING UPDATE: Cops in Lancaster, PA release bodycam video after officer-involved shooting sparked protests tonight - https://t.co/ZIaE0jwHIb pic.twitter.com/Gdd9bJKR1V— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2020
The previous shootings have hit cars and homes, but now a man has been killed.
By Bruce Leshan @ WUSA9.com local ABC news, Sept. 9 WITH VIDEO REPORT
WASHINGTON — Shaw residents are pleading for help after what they say is the ninth night of gunfire in their neighborhood since mid-June, with the most recent shooting turning fatal.
On Tuesday night, police said 31-year-old Edward Johnson was killed outside an apartment complex in the 600 block of N Street. Police are still searching for the shooter.
Krugman: "...the most striking demonstration of Republican refusal to think ahead is the fact that nothing has been done to alleviate either the suffering of unemployed Americans — who lost much of the benefits that were sustaining them at the end of July — or the looming fiscal crisis of state and local governments...."
Police say hundreds of shell casings have collected from the streets of Richmond's East End and Southside over the past few weeks. https://t.co/RonRYpz1lH— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 12, 2020
Last two weeks in Baltimore:— Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) September 15, 2020
19 people killed in violence
43 shot & wounded
Included:
5 people shot in argument over dice game
2 women killed by man who called 911& surrendered
Book about 'rage' needs to be written about our relentless gun violence https://t.co/AuYlFyMqCi
Biden Brings in ‘Hundreds of Lawyers’—Big Names Among Them—in Anticipation of ‘Unique’ Election Legal Battles https://t.co/hVoP85NVjf pic.twitter.com/QOStbDzvye— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 14, 2020
Another day in the totally normal South Dakota state government.https://t.co/OJzJA1dqFw— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 14, 2020
From his ranch, the former California governor is experiencing the same smoky air wafting through much of the state. “We are causing this,” he declared in an interview.
By Adam Nagourney @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 14
LOS ANGELES — Jerry Brown, the former governor of California, could barely make out the mountains in the distance from his ranch in the city of Williams on Sunday. Every few minutes, he picked up his phone to check the latest air quality reading. “Unhealthy,” he said.
This is the most important Facebook story I've ever published: https://t.co/29BaAoevjR— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) September 14, 2020
Trump Health Aide Alleges Broad Conspiracies and Warns of Armed Revolt
Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of health for public affairs, told a Facebook audience without evidence that left-wing hit squads were being trained for insurrection, and he accused C.D.C. scientists of “sedition.” Michael Caputo, the top communications official at the Department of Health and Human Services, complained that he was under siege by the media and said that his “mental health has definitely failed” ... "buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
By Luz Lazo @ WashingtonPost.com, Sept. 14
It could be next summer before the bulk of the Washington region’s workers return to their offices after months spent teleworking because of the novel coronavirus, according to a new survey.
By Mihir Zaveri & Lauren Hard @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 13
Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting early on Sunday morning that took place blocks away from the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, N.J., the authorities said.
It was not immediately clear what led to the violence, but it did not involve students from the university, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
My new column: Congressional Rs are barely attacking Biden in their campaign ads, with some even using him as a moderate foil against Dem candidates.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 13, 2020
It's a sign of how broad Biden's popularity is, even during the home stretch of a heated prez campaign.https://t.co/wW3HonoY6Q
As the pandemic spreads, the threat to livelihoods around the world is yielding an alarming rise in hunger. Our global report, with @Lattif @Karan_Singhs https://t.co/l1T3GOBQ1l— Peter S. Goodman (@petersgoodman) September 11, 2020
Kremlin psyop and propaganda platform blames [Black] “criminals” and Democrats “protecting” them for “racial divide” in reiteration of white supremacist/fascist talking points https://t.co/69Lysu6oZW— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) September 13, 2020
Comments
Here is the full bodycam footage
and here is the Lancaster Co. D.A.'s statement
[ Try this link instead: https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/lbop/19659/post/officer-involved-shoo... ]
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:22am
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:28pm
Once again, what are police supposed to do?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 6:00pm
I, and I'm sure all of us, have cut our selves with a knife while preparing supper. This gives us some idea of how relatively harmless knives are. Clearly the cop reacted out of irrational hysteria.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 6:38pm
He should have at least ascertained whether it was serrated or not, or if had any rust for tetanus - otherwise knife sounds usually heal quickly - ask any aficionado of mumbley peg.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 6:57pm
I bet a social worker would!
More seriously, seems like there's been several cases now where we are running into the problem of the de-institutionalization of people that used to be institutionalized in places where weapons were not as easily available unless you whittled them from a piece of metal you found.
That happened as it was supposed to be more humane.
But unfortunately, it hasn't always ended up as very humane for the families of the afflicted, nor for in certain instances, fellow wandering and homeless people, nor for the victims of some who had access to more lethal weaponry, such as schoolchildren, congresspersons, former coworkers...
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 7:38pm
It appears to me after studying numerous similar situations now that according to many activists, the answer to your question is to permit demonstrators to gather without a permit soon after the incident in order to damage government property, start some fires, and obstruct public passages and to allow all of this without reacting to what demonstrators are doing
from CNN
Strikes me that this is similar to the Catholic idea of penance, you know? Catholics also used to have indulgences for sale, might benefit activists to look into that idea as well.
Just forget that nonviolent theory thing, not an answer, doesn't allow any symbolic tit for tat. The responsible government has to accept some immediate suffering somehow or it's not resolved. Maybe even the community at large must do the same.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 7:40pm
Video from the U.K. of police disarming a man with a machete without a shot being fired
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mzPj_IaMzY
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 8:48pm
And then there's the one where the London police blatantly executed a guy by gunshot, who had used two knives as weapons to kill two and wound many others, even though he had already been pinned on the ground by others using a fire extinguisher and narwahl tusk, because he was clearly mad crazy, not your average perp and one didn't know WTF he would do next to hurt someone.
Make a split second decision. In his shoes. The guy could just change his mind all of a sudden, sit down and put his hands up, everything's possible. Do you feel lucky?
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 1:59am