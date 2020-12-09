Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
UPDATE: The two LASD deputies - one male, one female - were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle, the department says. Both are in critical condition https://t.co/KAE5EL4PSJ https://t.co/sCnpfVtzEL— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 13, 2020
Biden Brings in ‘Hundreds of Lawyers’—Big Names Among Them—in Anticipation of ‘Unique’ Election Legal Battles https://t.co/hVoP85NVjf pic.twitter.com/QOStbDzvye— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 14, 2020
Another day in the totally normal South Dakota state government.https://t.co/OJzJA1dqFw— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 14, 2020
From his ranch, the former California governor is experiencing the same smoky air wafting through much of the state. “We are causing this,” he declared in an interview.
By Adam Nagourney @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 14
LOS ANGELES — Jerry Brown, the former governor of California, could barely make out the mountains in the distance from his ranch in the city of Williams on Sunday. Every few minutes, he picked up his phone to check the latest air quality reading. “Unhealthy,” he said.
This is the most important Facebook story I've ever published: https://t.co/29BaAoevjR— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) September 14, 2020
Trump Health Aide Alleges Broad Conspiracies and Warns of Armed Revolt
Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of health for public affairs, told a Facebook audience without evidence that left-wing hit squads were being trained for insurrection, and he accused C.D.C. scientists of “sedition.” Michael Caputo, the top communications official at the Department of Health and Human Services, complained that he was under siege by the media and said that his “mental health has definitely failed” ... "buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
By Luz Lazo @ WashingtonPost.com, Sept. 14
It could be next summer before the bulk of the Washington region’s workers return to their offices after months spent teleworking because of the novel coronavirus, according to a new survey.
By Mihir Zaveri & Lauren Hard @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 13
Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting early on Sunday morning that took place blocks away from the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, N.J., the authorities said.
It was not immediately clear what led to the violence, but it did not involve students from the university, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
BREAKING UPDATE: Cops in Lancaster, PA release bodycam video after officer-involved shooting sparked protests tonight - https://t.co/ZIaE0jwHIb pic.twitter.com/Gdd9bJKR1V— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2020
My new column: Congressional Rs are barely attacking Biden in their campaign ads, with some even using him as a moderate foil against Dem candidates.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 13, 2020
It's a sign of how broad Biden's popularity is, even during the home stretch of a heated prez campaign.https://t.co/wW3HonoY6Q
As the pandemic spreads, the threat to livelihoods around the world is yielding an alarming rise in hunger. Our global report, with @Lattif @Karan_Singhs https://t.co/l1T3GOBQ1l— Peter S. Goodman (@petersgoodman) September 11, 2020
Kremlin psyop and propaganda platform blames [Black] “criminals” and Democrats “protecting” them for “racial divide” in reiteration of white supremacist/fascist talking points https://t.co/69Lysu6oZW— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) September 13, 2020
There are two populist clusters of American voters, differentiated by their nationalism; but within both parties, the central difference between populists & others is driven by affective rather than ideological cleavages#polisciresearch #APSA2020 https://t.co/xKSKoYzDom pic.twitter.com/CFRJDLEpte
“Little Red Rioting Hood Was Too Hot to Trotsky” — @nypost pic.twitter.com/9T54z2dnc3— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) September 13, 2020
...On Thursday, fact-checking site Logically.ai published a report alleging it discovered Jason Gelinas of Berkeley Heights (NJ) as the "sole developer and mouthpiece" of Qmap.pub....
Massive QAnon site shuts down after fact-checking group identifies developer https://t.co/Vj6667Xh0q pic.twitter.com/ZAOzmxhn2S
and SoCal air remains thick with smoke from raging wildfires
SoCal's skies remain thick with smoke as wildfires combine with weather conditions to layer the lower atmosphere with sooty clouds of ash.
By Jade Hernandez
Saturday, September 12, 2020 7:46PM
also
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 12:00am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:45am
has video and reporting about the hospital disturbances
whole story is certainly counterproductive to cops becoming less likely to use paranoid tactics
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 2:52pm
and where we get more racial and tribal stereotyping on the internet, not less--here's a new comment on the above on the Law and Crime site I just noticed
This from someone who no doubt would propound on the evil practice of police using racial stereotyping. But as an amateur detective on the internet, he is doing EXACTLY THAT.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:01pm
and a few comments before that guy is of course is a guy right there reminding where far left and far right activists meet in hatred of law enforcement and support for more gun ownership:
Let's just make L.A. the wild west again..it'll be great! If they had just given the Seattle CHOP zone more time, it would have worked out just dandy.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:23pm
You can't tell a black man from a white man just by the way he runs. He'd have to dribble a basketball while he runs and then dunk it to know what color his skin is.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 2:05pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 5:50pm
Ron Brownstein seeks fit to emphasize Biden's clarity:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:48pm
Better late than never, but to my mind this sister souljah moment could have come a little earlier. They are desperate and started playing hardball quite some time ago, just watched this one:
I can see that turning some in my family if it hit them at the right time there was looting or destruction or rioting nearby. They've certainly got enough clips of violence now to work with for more ads like this, and harassment of white middle class people outdoors as well.
(And I do recall someone on Twitter, don't remember who, probably a Never Trumper, predicting at the time it happened that we would see Pelosi and friends wearing kente cloth stoles and taking a knee in a Trump ad. That it was a cynical move that would be used against them and wouldn't do them any good with the movement. And I thought 'eh, nah, probably not." And here it is, whoever they were, they were right.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 6:20am
These people are ON IT:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 1:23pm
just looking how many times it's been tweeted in a short while with hashtag #UniteAgainstTheViolence is impressive but don't know whether the reach will be just preaching to a choir
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 1:31pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 8:43pm