Prior stuff: http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/hr-puffer-stuffer-relocated-32074
This is the most important Facebook story I've ever published: https://t.co/29BaAoevjR— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) September 14, 2020
Trump Health Aide Alleges Broad Conspiracies and Warns of Armed Revolt
Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of health for public affairs, told a Facebook audience without evidence that left-wing hit squads were being trained for insurrection, and he accused C.D.C. scientists of “sedition.” Michael Caputo, the top communications official at the Department of Health and Human Services, complained that he was under siege by the media and said that his “mental health has definitely failed” ... "buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
By Luz Lazo @ WashingtonPost.com, Sept. 14
It could be next summer before the bulk of the Washington region’s workers return to their offices after months spent teleworking because of the novel coronavirus, according to a new survey.
FBI raids home of conservative conspiracy theorist Jack Burkman https://t.co/cP28gp43HC— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 14, 2020
By Mihir Zaveri & Lauren Hard @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 13
Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting early on Sunday morning that took place blocks away from the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, N.J., the authorities said.
It was not immediately clear what led to the violence, but it did not involve students from the university, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
BREAKING UPDATE: Cops in Lancaster, PA release bodycam video after officer-involved shooting sparked protests tonight - https://t.co/ZIaE0jwHIb pic.twitter.com/Gdd9bJKR1V— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2020
My new column: Congressional Rs are barely attacking Biden in their campaign ads, with some even using him as a moderate foil against Dem candidates.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 13, 2020
It's a sign of how broad Biden's popularity is, even during the home stretch of a heated prez campaign.https://t.co/wW3HonoY6Q
As the pandemic spreads, the threat to livelihoods around the world is yielding an alarming rise in hunger. Our global report, with @Lattif @Karan_Singhs https://t.co/l1T3GOBQ1l— Peter S. Goodman (@petersgoodman) September 11, 2020
Kremlin psyop and propaganda platform blames [Black] “criminals” and Democrats “protecting” them for “racial divide” in reiteration of white supremacist/fascist talking points https://t.co/69Lysu6oZW— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) September 13, 2020
UPDATE: The two LASD deputies - one male, one female - were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle, the department says. Both are in critical condition https://t.co/KAE5EL4PSJ https://t.co/sCnpfVtzEL— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 13, 2020
There are two populist clusters of American voters, differentiated by their nationalism; but within both parties, the central difference between populists & others is driven by affective rather than ideological cleavages#polisciresearch #APSA2020 https://t.co/xKSKoYzDom pic.twitter.com/CFRJDLEpte
“Little Red Rioting Hood Was Too Hot to Trotsky” — @nypost pic.twitter.com/9T54z2dnc3— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) September 13, 2020
...On Thursday, fact-checking site Logically.ai published a report alleging it discovered Jason Gelinas of Berkeley Heights (NJ) as the "sole developer and mouthpiece" of Qmap.pub....
Massive QAnon site shuts down after fact-checking group identifies developer https://t.co/Vj6667Xh0q pic.twitter.com/ZAOzmxhn2S
with several videos-including Gov. Newsom update; lots of photos; maps, Sept. 11
Wildfires Live Updates: Dozens Reported Missing in Oregon
Oregon’s governor said there were concerns for dozens of people reported missing in a state where more than a million acres have burned. California and Washington State are also battling fires.
RIGHT NOW
“We are preparing for a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the numbers of structures that have been lost,” said Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
Here’s what you need to know:
If I've said it once I've said it now a thousand times: Everything that comes out of this man's mouth is either confession or projection. Cc @JoeNBC https://t.co/j4jhxj79wO— John Heilemann (@jheil) September 11, 2020
Scots tape (Odd Lang Sign)
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/aug/26/shock-an-aw-us-teenager-...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 4:16pm
Nate Silver just warnin' about Black and Hispanic voters:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:09pm
heh I am glad I am not watching tonite:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:35pm
p.s. it was bad, he says he could use more time than CNN gave him:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:39pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:31am
Say their names?
Heckuva job Trumpie?
It's madness. Why haven't people from Florida removed their governor? Remember when Schwarzenegger became governor by recall vote?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:55am
Say their names indeed, I'm sure many of them were Afro-American. Remember when we were supposed to care about that? Instead everyone, including wealthy basketball players, Obama and Biden and numerous anarchists who would like to see the federal government fall, are encouraging staying on meme with solidarity with anti-police protests as a top priority right now to offer a lifeline to the Trump campaign. Start to wonder whether somehow the cop in Kenosha was a Putin agent. The lack of perspective, geez. It's just as irrational as white evangelical republicans caring a great deal about fetuses and very little about suffering live children. I'm getting sick of hearing how dumb Fox news viewers are, there's plenty of dumb people on the left who imagine police abuse has continuously going up (rather than slowly going down) instead of realizing that what really happened, what they are seeing, is the results of everyone having a video camera. Maybe we need to video cam every single Covid death and disability
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:39am
globalist Christian conspiracy to quit hating the other for what "they" did
(Is anniversary of Christchurch massacre in NZ)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:12pm
The more Jared on teevee, the better chance Biden has?
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:52pm
I am coming to the conclusion that most Dem mayors overall seem to think looting as well as vandalism of community property is both wrong and illegal:
And then there's them who think Trump rules rule and what good for the goose is good for the gander and those who feel like their tribe has been victimized and are willing to grab deserve what they can get away with.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:24pm
It's socialism for anyone smart enough to steal from big international banks or Magnificent Mile luxury boutiques and the rest of you schlumpfs are screwed?
This whole meme gvies me a deja vus allover again from NYC back in the Reagan era, there were corporate raiders and following in their example, there were also dudes if they needed a car they just pulled out a gun and hijacked one, and if the needed those sneakers or a Walkman, they just used a knife to get one. Cause after all, Carl Icahn and Ronnie said it was okay, better than being a welfare queen, showing some gumption hustle and work ethic, not just sitting on the sofa collecting gummint checks...
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:32pm
Every one except the looters and some of the activists think the looting and violence is wrong. But the only way to stop violence is with violence. That's the problem but eventually they're going to have to face it. It's not going to burn itself out. The looters and the violent aren't going to just get tired of it and stop.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:26pm
Melania & the Heathers
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 12:50pm
The Onion just dug up and tweeted this March, 2018 piece. I'd love to have listened in on the discussion about doing that:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 9:02pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 10:34pm
since I see a lot of sturm and drang after the GOP convention small "bounce" in Trump numbers, I thought this was a nice contarian tweet to that zeitgeist:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:03pm
Creepy.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:11am
about new astroturf hashtag on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:41pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 11:56pm
Black Chicagoan M.D. (a pediatric cardiovascular specialist) and Cubs fan angrily tweets that Jason Heyward should go fuck himself:
(I googled-he's for real.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 11:05pm
The death of tradition
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2020/sep/01/frank-fisher-butchers-shop-...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:08am
Where's the outrage? Ducks should be able to walk wherever they want to!
It's like a forced march for chrissake. Japanese still up to their same old fascist tricks.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:59am
They understand arrows?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:59am
I noticed that too.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:00am
Obviously, but again we see cops who don't understand the community they're policing. I'm sure the ducks saw the red background and thought it meant stop. Next thing you see is the cops misunderstanding the confusion for resistance and they shoot some poor little duckling.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:09am
Is clear that demanding order necessitates fascism! Chaos is freedom. Ducks should be able to chose where they want to walk, whether they want to wear a face mask or carry a gun. And cars should be able to drive over them if they can't learn to walk fast enough.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:43am
To keep 'em in line, have to break a few eggs. Birds of a feather, y'know.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 12:15pm
Bataan Rouge?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:04am
what a country!
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 8:00pm
apparently rules of what White House press conferences are for have descended to the absolute depths of petty political hell:
Easy to play if that's your game: I wonder how Kayleigh gets her fancy blond highlighting, blowouts with curling iron work, eyebrow and eyelash extensions, television makeup jobs and fancy manicures
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 4:23pm
I admit I am a teeny bit envious > if we only had this charge on the internet:
The whole video is interesting beyond the quip in the headline. It's Rochester, not NYC.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 10:43pm
Wisconsin grad does good kinda
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/03/us/jessica-krug-gwu-black-trnd/index....
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 1:04am
oy, that story is gonna rile them, it's gonna be all over talk radio. Affirmative action & cheatin' college elites all in one story, both some of the least favorite things in Wisconsin, .my great grandpa came from (pick a European country) to Ellis Island with two cents in his pocket and nobody ever gave him anything....my great grandma scrubbed floors on her hands and knees..worked the farm for food with a full time job in a factory...even the inner city version, it's get off your ass kid, nobody's gonna give you nothing..
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 1:23am
For those of you not keeping up with pop culture manifestations of politics: Cardi B vs. Candace O.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 9:16pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:36am
Shopping Channel 2020
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/06/business/china-livestream-shopping-sp...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 2:20am
Neil Kinnock on Biden’s plagiarism 'scandal' and why he deserves to win: ‘Joe’s an honest guy'
In a 1987 Democratic primary debate, Biden sprinkled Kinnock’s phrases into his own speech and forgot to credit him – a blunder many believe cost him the presidency
@ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 7
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 5:25am
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:11am
hoist on his own petard at only 19 (hey kid, imagine you lived several more decades, all the identity groups you might have to apologize to according to your standards):
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:34pm
He seems ok, but why not vote in the girlfriend - esp. if she's bi- and of color. We shouldn't let regressive values drag us back to the past.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:01pm
Bony shark screws genetic line -
start over, more cohesion this time
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/sep/07/fossil-upends-theory...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:09pm
Again: what a country!
$2,225 raised of $200,000 goal (I checked)
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 12:44am
Here's apparently an easy peasy way to git over $300K through 15 min. of fame:
Don't underestimate the hatred of Pelosi and overall hatred of what many people think is the "phoniness" of politicians
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 12:28am
They also claim she has to move. Anyway, 9000 donors in a nation of 330 million is still tiny, and who knows how much of this is sock puppet from some GOP big pockets donor using different names.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 6:46am
Studying the invisible
(you think you got problems now - you don't know 85% if your probs)
https://www.sciencealert.com/simulation-reveals-what-dark-matter-might-l...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 3:02am
Covid like BLM protesters?
https://elemental.medium.com/a-supercomputer-analyzed-covid-19-and-an-in...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 5:47am
Have no desire right now to do any news thread on the Woodward book cause too much shit flying all at once in different topic directions. But this is intriguing enough to share:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 9:32pm
Anti-microbial resistance threat
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/10/superbugs-a-far-greater-ri...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 1:12am
This is why all the "let's have more urban density!" fans like Yglesias are big losers for the foreseeable future. Stacking us up in cubicles on small pieces of land as yummy food for viruses = ain't gonna happen now, people who have the money or ability to do so are going to spread out as much as they can. It's the poor who are gonna be stuck in dense environments. Many of which will turn to hellholes even without superbugs feeding on them, as there won't be enough taxes coming in to pay for decent services.
Now that I am done predicting the foreseeable future , whadabout those 5G towers?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 2:22am
Turn 5G on viruses.
And people like Starbucksing together - urban deserts ain't gonna happen as a long-term thing.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 3:51am
I didn't mean 1950's suburban developments.
People can have hipster starbucksing together without bustling metropolises of cranky people all crowded together in 10 and 20 story elevator buildings that require being crowded like sardines into mass transit, they already do on the Main Streets of many cool artsy walkable towns allover the east coast. Hudson, NY for example is way cooler than Manhattan. It started before covid. Even within NYC, the most hip neighborhoods like Bushwick in Brooklyn have a horizon with no tall buildings, 3 floors at most. Having a horizon is the key, so you don't feel cooped up in a vertical prison. Yeah to duplex kind of density, but no thanks to metropolises where loneliness has actually more often plagued people and then there's the logistics of getting all the stuff those people need to them has always been fraught with "traffic jams". It's actually absurd how getting to and from something like a doctor's visit takes a whole day. Speaking of doctors, the comparison is apt between how a patient is treated in a huge urban hospital and in a nice clinic that they drive up to.
Yeah sucks to be a place like Japan, as they aren't making any more land on this planet. They've had a super depression problem over it for decades.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 12:21pm
Yglesias is a hypocrite on this. He grew up on the Upper East Side, which except for some high rises along its border, is exactly like a walkable small town. And then he moved to D.C. which in the good areas is a leisurely laid back city and without any tall buildings.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 12:32pm
Bachmann Truther Overdrive
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 1:57am
And what a dummy she is. Not far away on this very thread ( scroll up to tweet at my comment at Tue, 09/08/2020 - 12:44am) proof that they are just seeking $200K, give em $200K and they'll be no overthrow!
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 2:51am
Give Garnet an inch, she'll take a Telathon.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 4:02am
Rusky Spook Screwup
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 2:09am
George Wallace would love it
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 6:58pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:44am
Cohen's daughter, Trump's demeaner
https://www-dailymail-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8726813/amp/Michael-Cohens-daughter-calls-Ivanka-phony-gross-says-dad-felt-sorry-Don-Jr.html
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 6:40am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:40pm