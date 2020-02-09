Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The case of the alleged 'poisoning' of the Russian rabble rouser Alexey Navalny is becoming more curious.
This is the most important Facebook story I've ever published: https://t.co/29BaAoevjR— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) September 14, 2020
Trump Health Aide Alleges Broad Conspiracies and Warns of Armed Revolt
Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of health for public affairs, told a Facebook audience without evidence that left-wing hit squads were being trained for insurrection, and he accused C.D.C. scientists of “sedition.” Michael Caputo, the top communications official at the Department of Health and Human Services, complained that he was under siege by the media and said that his “mental health has definitely failed” ... "buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
By Luz Lazo @ WashingtonPost.com, Sept. 14
It could be next summer before the bulk of the Washington region’s workers return to their offices after months spent teleworking because of the novel coronavirus, according to a new survey.
FBI raids home of conservative conspiracy theorist Jack Burkman https://t.co/cP28gp43HC— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 14, 2020
By Mihir Zaveri & Lauren Hard @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 13
Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting early on Sunday morning that took place blocks away from the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, N.J., the authorities said.
It was not immediately clear what led to the violence, but it did not involve students from the university, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
BREAKING UPDATE: Cops in Lancaster, PA release bodycam video after officer-involved shooting sparked protests tonight - https://t.co/ZIaE0jwHIb pic.twitter.com/Gdd9bJKR1V— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2020
My new column: Congressional Rs are barely attacking Biden in their campaign ads, with some even using him as a moderate foil against Dem candidates.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 13, 2020
It's a sign of how broad Biden's popularity is, even during the home stretch of a heated prez campaign.https://t.co/wW3HonoY6Q
As the pandemic spreads, the threat to livelihoods around the world is yielding an alarming rise in hunger. Our global report, with @Lattif @Karan_Singhs https://t.co/l1T3GOBQ1l— Peter S. Goodman (@petersgoodman) September 11, 2020
Kremlin psyop and propaganda platform blames [Black] “criminals” and Democrats “protecting” them for “racial divide” in reiteration of white supremacist/fascist talking points https://t.co/69Lysu6oZW— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) September 13, 2020
UPDATE: The two LASD deputies - one male, one female - were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle, the department says. Both are in critical condition https://t.co/KAE5EL4PSJ https://t.co/sCnpfVtzEL— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 13, 2020
There are two populist clusters of American voters, differentiated by their nationalism; but within both parties, the central difference between populists & others is driven by affective rather than ideological cleavages#polisciresearch #APSA2020 https://t.co/xKSKoYzDom pic.twitter.com/CFRJDLEpte
“Little Red Rioting Hood Was Too Hot to Trotsky” — @nypost pic.twitter.com/9T54z2dnc3— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) September 13, 2020
...On Thursday, fact-checking site Logically.ai published a report alleging it discovered Jason Gelinas of Berkeley Heights (NJ) as the "sole developer and mouthpiece" of Qmap.pub....
Massive QAnon site shuts down after fact-checking group identifies developer https://t.co/Vj6667Xh0q pic.twitter.com/ZAOzmxhn2S
with several videos-including Gov. Newsom update; lots of photos; maps, Sept. 11
Wildfires Live Updates: Dozens Reported Missing in Oregon
Oregon’s governor said there were concerns for dozens of people reported missing in a state where more than a million acres have burned. California and Washington State are also battling fires.
RIGHT NOW
“We are preparing for a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the numbers of structures that have been lost,” said Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
Here’s what you need to know:
If I've said it once I've said it now a thousand times: Everything that comes out of this man's mouth is either confession or projection. Cc @JoeNBC https://t.co/j4jhxj79wO— John Heilemann (@jheil) September 11, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I cannot make the link open at its beginning.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:12am
Fixed - you delete the #more at the end of the URL.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:31am
Novichok Novichok Novichok
or as commenter Circe points out:
https://www.rferl.org/a/diabetic-activist-claims-russian-authorities-den...
Yeah, Little Green Men took Crimea, the Malaysian Airliner shot itself down, the 2 Russian Novichok guys went to Salisbury *twice* in the rain because they really love cathedrals.
Russians know their biochemistry and pharmaceuticals, along with radioactive poisons.
Moon of Alabama has become a pigsty of Putin sympathisers/enablers. The comments are pretty disgusting.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:44am
Since no one in the west is agitating much less planning to go to war with Putin, I fail to see the reason to spend so much time deconstructing Russian poisoning stories as if Dick Cheney is still in charge of things and having someone create them. Is doing so just a longing to return to the simplicity of the Cold War and its spies? Do these people still think we have such a world?
Hello, it's 2020, there's a pandemic altering where different economic classes live and the whole travel industry is devastated much less airlines, China is doing ethnic cleansing and India and Pakistan always at each other's throats, global warming is causing all kinds chaos like fire, floods, famine, locust plagues, hurricanes...the restaurant business worldwide has been killed, Syria and Venezuela are empty countries, etc. And the U.S.A. has a narcissist fool in charge who though he likes leaders like Putin, Kim, Duterte and Erdogan pleases no one serious in foreign policy. Especially not the CIA nor the Pentagon, who are considered his enemy, the "Deep State."
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:59am
I pay attention to each poisoning, bonesawing or when Rocket Man purportedly feeds his brother to the dogs. Mainly as some tea leaves on how it will affect actions in Ukraine, Syria, US elections, UK and Belarus - not so much expecting change in the domestic front, but he does seem to feel some pressure. Rocket Man in a coma, instead of doughboy, his sister looks like she could be a real efficient ball cutter - we may quickly start looking back to the good old days when he just smiled a lot and launched the occasional missile.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:15pm
Navalny Novichok, Lulu -
your fucked up Putin-appeasing sources wrong again.
Any comment?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54002880
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:33am
Your faith that you can ferret out the unquestionable truth about an event the moment it is announced must be comforting and now you have positive proof that you were right all along because Alex Tiffin said that the BBC said that Germany said that there is "unequivocal proof" that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent because, well, because Germany said. That is what we can know with confidence. When a government report says what you want it to say you are cock-sure that it is correct. Especially when the report concerns any aspect of foreign relations, in this time when lies and propaganda flow abundantly from every government, [That is one statement I will assert as a proven fact] I see no reason to change my long time well established skepticism. That skepticism leads to checking out other ideas and other opinions. MoA did not say that the Russian government had been shown to be innocent, only that it was still an open question which, at the time it certainly was.
Maybe German government is way closer to pure than is ours but when considering the reliability of government proclamations I expect they have their equivalent of Comey or Bolten or Clapper or Flynn or Mueller or Brennan or Powell or Casey or Gina Haspel or Petraus or Pompeo or Michael Hayden or Peter Stzok or Barr or Wolfe or Perle or Hoover or McCabe or Kissinger or Trump or ... ... But maybe I am wrong, Germany's government does seem to be functional and they have at least taken a break so far this century from trying to dominate great parts of the world militarily.
The MoA post was written well before Germany's conclusion was released. It does not make any conclusion that Russia did not poison Navalny, if in fact he was even poisoned, which, at that time hadn't been "proven". It analyzes available information including statements from the Russians and shows how there appeared to be other possibilities than the Russian government being directly responsible, including the possibility that Navalny's murder was by one of the Russian oligarchs that Navalny is lionized for exposing as criminals, some of whom are apposed to Putin and some who really hate him who are now sitting fat in London. Even if your certainty is now justified it is totally unjustified to assert that what was blogged by MoA before the report is somehow now proven to have been illegitimate to have even considered when it was first published before Germany announced its conviction of Russia.
You just are not capable, are you, of leaving off the ad hominem.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 11:52pm
Written w scare quotes around "poison" to discount any question of Putin, start the confusion and doubt you mean?
These guys are hacks, Lulu, they're serving someone. Their supposed search for truth is really to did down far enough to find a handful of dust to toss in people's eyes, make them doubt at least a little. Still questioning the Malaysian Airliner? Putin's Little Green Men? Those bullets at Maidan? Every time there's a quick alternate explanation, however unlikely and daft, and for the true believers they cling to these alternates for years. Poor Russia, poor Putin, just misunderstood, come, look down here, I'll show you, others a perfectly logical reason why two Russians want to Salisbury *twice* in the rain, nothing to do with that quirky sickness, not "poison" mind you, maybe that guy and his daughter didn't take their vitamins, caught a draft - why blame Moscow every time a Brit gets sick? Weather's horrid over here, always a chill, plus he was so old...
PS - read the MoA comments and you see all the Putin apologists the site serves. Great conspiracy theorist all (except Circe)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:03am
Lulu's "someone should have warned the Führer" loyalty to Putin is worthy of admiration in this age of skeptics, apathy and cynicism.
by NCD on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:39am
I read quite a few of the comments the day I posted MoA's blog. Circe is not the only one who disagreed in part or in whole with B's piece. Most disagreements were expressed intelligently and added reasonable ideas or additional evidence and very few of them made assholes of themselves in the way they did so. Your take on this particular blog is wrong as is demonstrated but you can be expected to refer back to it sometime in the future as one of many extraneous claims you make when your assertion doesn't make sense so you start slinging unrelated crap.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:42am
Novichok confirmed.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 2:31pm
Cholinesterase summary
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-26/what-are-cholinesterase-inhibitors-alexei-navalny-poisoning/12596964
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 7:23am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 7:29am