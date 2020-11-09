    "while I will be a Democratic candidate, I will be an American president"

    09/11/2020 - 8:28am

    09/11/2020 - 8:53am

    all liberals need to watch this one as a reminder to stop feeding the trolls:


    09/13/2020 - 12:25am

    Eduardo tells us that Trump supporters to get back at the "Other"

    It does not matter what the "Other" does

    Obama was a Kenyan Muslim, etc.

    Since Trump supporters hate the "Other", there is no reason for the "Others" under attack to be silent.

    There is zero obligation to be a punching bag.

    Symone Sanders has a great new book "No, You Shut Up!" that discusses how to become involved politically.

    The book title comes from a Sanders appearance on a CNN segment on Chris Cuomo's show

    Ken Cuccinelli was the other guest. The two obviously disagreed.

    At one point, Cuccinelli tried to talk over Sanders and told her to shut up.

    Sanders was offended and refused to back down

    Cuomo took Sanders' side

    Trump supporters want to see Liberal heads explode

    Remaining silent about the wrongheadedness of the Trump supporters does not make them go away.

    It is not feeding the troll, it is correcting the record.

    Jonathan Capehart gave a masters class in dealing with trolls when he had Guiliani as a guest 

    Guiliani tried to talk over Capehart.

    Capehart did not let Guiliani avoid the question

    At the end Capehart brought out Lev Parnas to highlight Guiliani's lies

    The absolute worse thing you can do is let Trump supporters control the conversation 

    You counter with facts, not silence.


    09/13/2020 - 3:05pm

    Excellent talking points just minutes ago!


    09/14/2020 - 1:42pm

