Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I really feel like the world would benefit from having more than one historical reference, so not everything was a choice between “totally fine” and “Hitler.” https://t.co/na2MBM0QEn— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 28, 2020
Caesarism https://t.co/GN3dXpdl15— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 28, 2020
By Mihir Zaveri & Lauren Hard @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 13
Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting early on Sunday morning that took place blocks away from the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, N.J., the authorities said.
It was not immediately clear what led to the violence, but it did not involve students from the university, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
BREAKING UPDATE: Cops in Lancaster, PA release bodycam video after officer-involved shooting sparked protests tonight - https://t.co/ZIaE0jwHIb pic.twitter.com/Gdd9bJKR1V— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2020
My new column: Congressional Rs are barely attacking Biden in their campaign ads, with some even using him as a moderate foil against Dem candidates.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 13, 2020
It's a sign of how broad Biden's popularity is, even during the home stretch of a heated prez campaign.https://t.co/wW3HonoY6Q
As the pandemic spreads, the threat to livelihoods around the world is yielding an alarming rise in hunger. Our global report, with @Lattif @Karan_Singhs https://t.co/l1T3GOBQ1l— Peter S. Goodman (@petersgoodman) September 11, 2020
Kremlin psyop and propaganda platform blames [Black] “criminals” and Democrats “protecting” them for “racial divide” in reiteration of white supremacist/fascist talking points https://t.co/69Lysu6oZW— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) September 13, 2020
UPDATE: The two LASD deputies - one male, one female - were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle, the department says. Both are in critical condition https://t.co/KAE5EL4PSJ https://t.co/sCnpfVtzEL— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 13, 2020
There are two populist clusters of American voters, differentiated by their nationalism; but within both parties, the central difference between populists & others is driven by affective rather than ideological cleavages#polisciresearch #APSA2020 https://t.co/xKSKoYzDom pic.twitter.com/CFRJDLEpte
“Little Red Rioting Hood Was Too Hot to Trotsky” — @nypost pic.twitter.com/9T54z2dnc3— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) September 13, 2020
...On Thursday, fact-checking site Logically.ai published a report alleging it discovered Jason Gelinas of Berkeley Heights (NJ) as the "sole developer and mouthpiece" of Qmap.pub....
Massive QAnon site shuts down after fact-checking group identifies developer https://t.co/Vj6667Xh0q pic.twitter.com/ZAOzmxhn2S
with several videos-including Gov. Newsom update; lots of photos; maps, Sept. 11
Wildfires Live Updates: Dozens Reported Missing in Oregon
Oregon’s governor said there were concerns for dozens of people reported missing in a state where more than a million acres have burned. California and Washington State are also battling fires.
RIGHT NOW
“We are preparing for a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the numbers of structures that have been lost,” said Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
Here’s what you need to know:
If I've said it once I've said it now a thousand times: Everything that comes out of this man's mouth is either confession or projection. Cc @JoeNBC https://t.co/j4jhxj79wO— John Heilemann (@jheil) September 11, 2020
In any case, China issues laws that it applies to the whole world. If I, an American citizen, say the wrong thing about Hong Kong, while sitting right here on my couch in San Francisco, China reserves the right to ARREST AND IMPRISON me.https://t.co/5IT5Ng57SI— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) September 11, 2020
A show vote in the Senate reflected a continuing partisan divide that appears increasingly likely to scuttle any recovery package to address the toll of the pandemic before the November election.
By Emily Cochrane & Jim Tankersly @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 10
WASHINGTON — Prospects for any additional stimulus to address the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating toll before the election darkened considerably on Thursday, when a whittled-down Republican plan failed in the Senate on a partisan vote.
@ NYTimes Coronavirus Live Updates, 18 minutes ago
The coronavirus may be best known for the brutal toll it has taken on older adults, but a new study of hospital patients challenges the notion that young people are impervious.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Napoleon is a good point of reference for learning how to distill a democratically minded populace into tools of authority.
But it doesn't account for the Fellini clown car element. Napoleon was very good at his job at first.
by moat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 4:17pm
Also Napoleon was certainly not isolationist and xenophobic, he was Empire with a capital E.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 5:43pm
Kind of like the first European union but with too many dead Prussians to make it work.
by moat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 6:40pm
a still colonialist E.U. including like, Egypt. I just looked it up (wikipedia), The Louisiana Purchase was actually a situational miracle transaction: In 1800, Napoleon, then the First Consul of the French Republic, regained ownership of Louisiana as part of a broader project to re-establish a French colonial empire in North America. However, France's failure to put down a revolt in Saint-Domingue, coupled with the prospect of renewed warfare with the United Kingdom, prompted Napoleon to consider selling Louisiana to the United States.
Which reminds me of Trump ruminating on buying Greenland...
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 8:00pm
I am pretty sure the internal dialogue went something like this:
Sacre bleu, I own stuff on a different continent? I am going to turn that into cash tonight.
by moat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 8:10pm
Jilani makes a good point in that one thing that has been ramping down is nation-state militarism:
Actually got me thinking about how the lack of this encourages rogue militias?
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 5:40pm
I know that the McCloskey's weren't protecting their property and Rittenhouse wasn't protecting himself. They were trying to provoke confrontations and violence. I don't see any similarities between myself and them. But I do have guns and if mobs of any color started to loot stores and burn building in my town I get those guns out of the back of my closet and load them up. I'm very liberal, what's now called an old school liberal, but I was raised in rural PA with a large hunter community. I don't have an AR-15. Just hunting rifles for rabbit, deer,etc. But you know, I'm not rich. I can't afford to lose the rv I live in.How would I replace it if it was burned? Where would I live without it? I would protect my little slice of land and the buildings on it if a mob came to my door.
That's not what the McCloskey's did. But many republicans aren't going to look into the details. They'll erroneously see people defending their property against the mob and support them. If that was actually what they were doing I'd support them too.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 6:17pm
There is a quality to their histrionic that asks: Why are you not attacking my house so I can legally shoot you?
by moat on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 6:33pm
We encouraged rogue militias post-9/11 with our anti-Muslim trajectory.
The Tom Friedman's of yesterday weren't always much better than today's nuts.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:10am
Trump is a Reality Show authoritarian racist demagogue, Huxley used Hitler as an example of the type. He described the fundamental characteristics here:
Aldous Huxley, from Brave New World Revisited, 1956:
"The demagogic propagandist must therefore be consistently dogmatic. All his statements are made without qualification. There are no grays in his picture of the world; everything is either diabolically black or celestially white. ..... He must never admit that he might be wrong or that people with a different point of view might be even partially right. Opponents should not be argued with; they should be attacked, shouted down, or, if they become too much of a nuisance, liquidated. The morally squeamish intellectual may be shocked by this kind of thing. But the masses are always convinced that “right is on the side of the active aggressor.”
by NCD on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 7:34pm
And contemporaneous with Hitler's rise Charlie Chaplin certainly saw some of the "Fellini clown car" thing that moat mentions in "The Great Dictator' (1940).
The problem now as Yglesias notes (and especially exacerbated further early on on the internet with Godwin's Law) is that comparisons with Hitler suffer because he has become a signifier of the evilest of evils. But that's because it was later that people learned what that particular clown car actually accomplished.
Another example of that kind of thing is the pre-war contemporary adoration of Mussolini by proper English ladies depicted in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie", perhaps that is more like Trump fans now.
Still I think continuing to delve too far into WWII characters in detail as to "what happened" might not be that fruitful because as Jilani notes, world war is a totally different situation with different motivations.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 7:54pm
Hitler put out a hit on the Three Stooges for "You Nazty Spy"
https://youtu.be/lZ-FOtCBhNc
https://youtu.be/VSJgmqS4gtM?list=PLzVbPL49yBiGgRXoSG5o4-ih3M3hQm4PY
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 8:04pm
I take your point about Hitler being so much the intersection of associations that is difficult to treat him as a model. Aldous Huxley was wrestling with that problem in the quote NCD provided. To consider the events as the application of a method strikes many ears as an explanation jostling for first place amongst other explanations. That is not the value of such observations. Being able to recognize the use of methods is an effort to understand the tool outside the hand. To that extent, it cannot ever build a theory of everything. But those efforts to capture a part of the story are critical.
Hannah Arendt walked this road in her focus on the casual ease terrible things were done. She was attacked for explaining away the crimes. That is a rough neighborhood.
Her predicament is a good model to remember as we cast about for help from the past.
by moat on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:06pm
Now here's a weird and different comparison...he says a harem, but ya know, from the photo illustration, I immediately thought "Charlie's Angels", so there's the tackiest kind of TV again as part of The Donald character:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 9:09pm
I always thought it was inspired by "Dallas", but Victoria Principal had more agency.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 2:52am
Victoria's kung fu was pretty good. Does this mean I get to use Gilligan's Island as an historical reference?
by moat on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:54pm
Just leave the Mary Ann vs Ginger question out of it. We're more a "who carries the conch?" and "kill the pig" crowd around here.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:42pm
I will follow your guidelines.
The drama clearly prefigures the Covid system with a group suddenly becoming trapped in a pod. The only people who can visit them are castaways themselves instead of anybody who could return them to the world. The solo submariner who thinks the war is still going on is the archetype for the mask free militia roaming the streets with rifles.
The islanders practice their previous roles to protect themselves from each other and not collapse into despair.
The tiny ship was tossed.
by moat on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:57am
Ah, that kind of underground, chetniks vs ustaše and such...
Pretty Village, Pretty Flame
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 11:08am
That is some strong beer.
I will check it out in better days.
Kitsch models are simple and keep the stress levels down.
by moat on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 4:34pm
Are you telling me there'll be better days?
Good news indeed.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 4:42pm
If we get ready for them, maybe better days will find us more interesting and try to get closer out of curiosity.
by moat on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:00pm
Curiosity killed the cat. But then he had 8 more lives, so he mauled Curiosity up good.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:33pm
looks like yet more authoritarian evidence coming, the better to make refined historical analogies, not that it helps our real life much:
immediately what popped into my head Oath of the Horatii
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:10pm