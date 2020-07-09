    Counter-reactionaries working to staunch the wokee cultural tide

    By artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:31pm |

    For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj

    — James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020

    Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ

    — James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020

    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:10pm

    George Floyd was a felon, but it seems in his last 7 years out of prison, he made good on his effort to reform (based on Wikipedia) He shouldn't be lionized not should he be demonized. And it always makes me uncomfortable when someone references Thomas Sowell, who always came across as a superficial partisan hack, though I haven't read him in a decade.

    ETA: ugh, case in point


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 1:57am

    Point taken. But at the same time, I want academics who are always looking at what all colleagues are writing. I do appreciate Anon's challenge here. Perhaps he's sympathetic to Sowell type thinking, so what? Being sympathetic is not the same thing as the almost hysterical acceptance of woke-a-tude that's happening all at once. Which I think Anon. describes well. On Twitter, I am seeing the only ones brave enough to challenge using their name in public are safe Pulitzer winner types like Annette Gordon-Reed. It takes that kind of power to be able to challenge the tide in the history -biz, everyone else is cowed, even those with tenure. 


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:09am

    Overall it was very well written, and I agreed with much. I pointed out 2 things that detracted from it in my eyes. Sorry I didn't make that clear. Yes, I support the diversity of ideas in academia and elsewhere. I'm a bundle of contradictions myself - how could I not love that? (I also left off his/her petty use of 'Democrat' as an adjective) (Sowell is a rather autocratic thinker, so imitating him would be jumping from the woke pan into the alt-right fire - not an improvement in my eyes - whereas respecting/being interested in some of his ideas is just investing in the market or casino of ideas, wherever the chips may lie - certainly there's more nuance and spectrum to our analysis and intellectual offerings than two (literally) violent extremes?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:33am

    Happened to see a Sowell article praising this book "Injustice" from 2011, and I think it was one of those bellwether events in how the right would deal with race and the justice department (along with voter fraud hype, but the former is more important to today's QAnon fighting "leftwing racists"). Not the heavily sock-puppeted 5-star reviews.

    https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/reviews/1596982772/ref=cm_cr_dp_mb_top?ie=UTF8


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:00am

    On the author of "Injustice", J. Christian Adams.

    A former commissioner on President Donald Trump’s now-defunct Voter Fraud Commission reached a settlement this week with a group of Virginia voters who claimed they were subjected to false accusations of felony voter fraud.

    The initial lawsuit was filed last year in Virginia federal court by voting rights groups and four individuals accusing the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) and its president and general counsel J. Christian Adams of creating and distributing reports that falsely mislabeled them as non-citizens who illegally registered to vote — despite all of the plaintiffs being American citizens.

    The PILF reports, titled “Alien Invasion in Virginia” and “Alien Invasion II,” were released in 2016 and 2017 respectively, and stated that thousands of people had committed felonies by illegally registering to vote in Virginia. According to the complaint, Alien Invasion II contained information about many of the purported felons, including their names, addresses, phone numbers, and “in some cases social security numbers.”

    And

    Adams, a former attorney for George W. Bush’s Department of Justice, must also provide a written apology to the plaintiffs on behalf of himself and the group, which is also required to remove any information of individuals purported to have illegally registered to vote from its current and future reports.

    https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/fmr-trump-voting-commission-official-forced-to-apologize-for-falsely-accusing-people-of-voter-fraud/


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:03am

    Heather Mac Donald:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:49am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:59pm

    just one typical example of "the tide" I see on my Twitter feed oriented towards humanities in academia-I see this kind of thing day in, day out from institutions allover the western world, it's a flood, as in "be there or be square":

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:38pm

    Interesting excerpt from The Politics of Riots by Cathy Young, illustrating how easy it these days to convince a Senator into censoring his normal plain spoken sensible statements because they don't coincide with Critical Race theory:

    Meanwhile, the bizarre claim that looting is only about “property” and that calling it violence cheapens human (and especially black) lives had been made by Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of the “1619 Project” exploring American slavery, and echoed by many others including Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut). After the rioting broke out in Kenosha, Murphy initially tweeted a condemnation of police brutality and vigilantism as well as looting and property damage.

    An hour later, he deleted it, explaining that he had been told it equated murder with property crime.

    This is how it affects politics: they don't say the things they used to, they just censor themselves, on advice of some aide who is hip to current political correctness. It's better if they're not sure the politically correct will like it, to just shut up. Because one thing they do understand is how activitists use social media to draw attention of the extreme believers.

    This is how it works in academia too. Many who are doing it are not believers, they're just chicken. I've known some who say what they feel when they retire and are free to be honest about it.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 5:55pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 10:50pm

    Chloe S. Valdary, been following her for a while, brave independent thinker, calling out Kendi when he criticizes Trump as pot calling the kettle black:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 11:21pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 11:38pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:01am

    The op-ed kinda weirdly falls off - is he afraid to get into specifics?


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:52am

    better than nothing (admit I have bigotry of low expectations from leftie intelligentsia on this front)


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:09am

    more ruminations on the Jessica Krug story:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:51pm

    Didn't Fred Trump pretend to be Swedish to not scare away Jewish tenants? Which is an unfortunate bit of racism, but  if your people just wiped out another people, there might be these little knock-on effects, especially when you act like a ravenous inhuman Teuton.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 5:14pm

    Good story I didn't know.

    Got me thinking about how a WASP friend married to a Jew and they both kept their religions,he explained the stereotype to me about the "culcha" this way--it's not so much a victim thing, rather they celebrate suffering, everything's about celebrating suffering and subsequent deliverance from it by their own power of will/faith. I.E.,what doesn't break you makes you stronger. Almost like suffering should be welcomed.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:21pm

    "It is impossible to achieve your goals without suffering" - J.G. Bennett (teachings of Gurdjieff)

    Whether you respect the suffering as being the hurdle to struggle through for next stage enlightenment, or worship suffering itself like monks self-flagellation are 2 different approaches.

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:00pm

    Even better family rituals

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8662377/The-families-dig-dead-relatives.html


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:07pm

    two new to me, haven't listened yet:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 5:03am

    Abolish the concept of race? The first thing we do when we open our eyes Day 0 is start to identify the features that make Mom Mom and Dad Dad, and file those characteristics in our tiny "this is good" box. Visual, smell, voice/sound, touch... It's largely subconscious in our pre-literate days. As the Catholics say, "give us your babies til they're 5, they're ours forever". Except by 2 you're already programmed on race to a large degree.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:23am

    Identity politics was fine when it was white identity politics, White politics was considered national politics. When blacks and other minorities began looking out for their specie interests, identify politics magically became something horrific.

    There was an article by Thomas Sowell above. He does the lazy scholarship of saying Bull Connor was a Democrat. He then pretends that a shift in racial politics between the parties has not occurred.

    Sowell says

    Perhaps the biggest voter fraud of all is the fraud against black voters, by telling them bogey man stories, in order to try to get them to come out on election day to vote for Democrats.

    As if Republicans have not perfected voter suppression as an art. Trump is even willing to destroy the post office. Sowell is trapped in the past.


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:35am

    Look 5 posts up - there's a black son with white father. They're a family unit. We like the uplifting stories more than the hate-filled recriminations. Hey, they might even vote different - but it doesn't matter - they've got the vibe. More family clips, less street vandalism. People's Lives do Matter - the focus on BLM is out of necessity, an observable need, an imbalance. Turn that attention into a reverse Injustice, there'll be well-deserved pushback. Respect is earned, and needs to be maintained.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 9:03am

    Wow. I had completely forgotten about Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Halle Berry, etc.

    Edit to add:

    The upbeat stories are nice, glad you like them.

    Many are angry

    Most are not creating chaos in the streets.

    You don't get to set the criteria

    BLM does not have to address "black on black crime"

    The Rochester police department is being reformed in front of our eyes

    Mental illness cases will, at some point, no longer be the sole responsibility of the police

    Baby steps.

    Reform will happen whether you require upbeat stories or not.


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 10:09am

    I post whatever the fuck I want - it's not "setting the criteria" - it's my opinion or whimsy. But I do hope it bothers you.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:12pm

    Doesn't bother me

    Reform will happen without your input


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:30pm

    May or may not happen w/o your long weird pedantic lists


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 10:56pm

    What an absurdly arrogant answer, as if you have a crystal ball.  Do you also predict a pandemic and the fall of the world economy? You are absolutely sure "reform" will happen, whatever that is. The problem is others like you are absolutely sure of a fall into a dystopian tribal stone age of small armed camps fighting for food like in The Walking Dead.

    I asked you once if you could please stay off this thread. I am asking again.

    This thread is not for debating politics or countering the work of people I post on it.

    It's for me and others who are interested in knowing more about the independent thinkers who are challenging woke culture.

    I don't give a damn that you don't like them!!! I really don't care what you think. I am interested in what THEY think. I may not agree with them, it doesn't matter, I'm still interested in what they think.

    I am rarely interested in what rmrd thinks, what he thinks just irritates me as it is often off topic and includes arguing with straw men and activisit political mindset.

     I don't want to be dragged into arguing about it like you just did to use for the umpteenth time. This thread is NOT ABOUT ACTIVISM, JUST THE OPPOSITE. It's analytical. THERE SHOULD BE NOTHING TO ARGUE ABOUT EXCEPT THE INTERPRETATION OF WHAT THE QUOTED SAID. NOT "for or against". Just interpretation, and offering more.

    Please stay off of it and start your own thread if you want to argue about something on it . As I said before, this is for my own personal use and those who share the interest.

    I give a fuck if you consider any of these people your enemy because of their ideas. Doesn't interest me in the least when you do.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:47pm

    The Rochester police department is being transformed. Those are the words of the mayor, She said that involving social services in police calls for mental issues was a possibility. I was repeating what Mayor Lovely said at her public press conference. She said it would take time, but that the wheels were turning. Go back and listen to the press conference.

    At a news conference on Sunday, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren pledged to change how the city and its police respond to mental health crises — including moving some services out of the police department.

    "We are doubling the availability of mental health professionals. We will take our family crisis intervention team out of the police department and move it and its funding to the department of youth and recreation services," Warren said.

     

    But she added, "This work won't be done in a week or a weekend.

    https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/09/07/910439021/rochester-mayor-promises-police-reforms-after-protests-over-daniel-prudes-death

    I did not think pointing out what the mayor said was out of bounds. 


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:57pm

    AA 

    I took the time to listen to the podcast and posted my impressions.

    I listen to Blogginheads with Glenn Loury and John McWhorter

    As I noted, I listened to the podcast with Loury, Hughes, McWhorter, Chatterton Williams, Kmele, et. al.

    I don't consider them enemies

    McWhorter is clear that he is voting for Biden. He is writing a book on racism and is writing from the perspective that Biden is going to win

    Loury is clear that he is a contrarian.

    In fact Loury's own son points out that if too many people agree with his father, he takes the other side.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 12:14am

    Boy oh boy, you are not going to be very happy when you don't have Trump's co-option of identity politics to kick around any more. Because Biden's a uniter, not a divider.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:24pm

    Not gonna be disappointed. This is obviously not just about Trump

    After President Trump won the 2016 election, there was a big debate over the role “identity politics” played in his victory. Some scholars argued that many white voters without a college degree — a group that proved pivotal in that election — jumped from supporting then-President Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016 largely because they liked Trump’s framing of identity issues, such as immigration, more than Hillary Clinton’s.1 After the election, some (usually whiteliberal and Democratic-leaning voices said that Democrats needed to abandon “identity politics” or face more defeats like Clinton’s. Other liberal voices (often Black) said that Trump had successfully tapped into the racist views of many white Americans. Both of those perspectives implied that debating issues of identity and race was bad for Clinton and good for Trump, and in the future it would be good for the GOP and bad for Democrats.

    Never mind all that, at least for now. America is talking about identity and race, and so are both presidential candidates. And all that racial talk seems to be helping Democrats, not Republicans. Joe Biden led Trump by about 6 percentage points in national polls on May 25, the day a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd. Biden leads Trump by an average of nearly 10 points now, after weeks of race and racism dominating the national discussion.

    https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/if-talking-about-race-hurts-democrats-why-is-biden-so-far-ahead/

    Kamala Harris

    NEW ORLEANS — Sen. Kamala Harris accused critics of “identity politics” of weaponizing the term to diminish issues of race, gender and sexual orientation, pressing Democrats on Friday to address those issues head on.

    https://www.politico.com/story/2018/08/03/kamala-harris-netroots-identity-politics-762254


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:02pm

    related Biden cartoon:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:29pm

    Tends to be a gathering of the same people

    Kmele was in a podcast with Loury, Hughes, McWhorter, Hughes, Chatterton Williams, etc.

    Argument is that we shouldn't focus on race

    Then Iman tells us that African immigrants do better than Caribbean immigrants in Britain

    We shouldn't lump people together as Black

    How did we get that information if we were not looking at tribes?

    The discussion continues that it is a great horror to look at race

    Never address how we deal with different levels of care despite identical illnesses and insurance, etc.

    I see a mirror image of Robin Di Angelo and Ibram Kendi


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:19pm

    George Wallace would like it:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 1:17am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 1:48pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 4:49pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 7:07pm

    Helen Pluckrose on Twitter: "Humour Warning. The thing I am about to retweet is a joke about an aspect of the bizarre cultural situation we currently find ourselves in. Please prepare your brain to receive it as such." / Twitter 

     

    This is what it's like watching academics try to cure racism. pic.twitter.com/uLCXZJKaSO

    — Mike Nayna (@MikeNayna) September 13, 2020

     


    by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 9:58am

    heh the little kid's face is the best thing! Way better than a lot of the stock gifs I've seen people use to express the same reaction


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 2:41pm

    Black people wondering why white people coopted zombies.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 4:27pm

    Here are people getting into the music and dancing with abandon. I think that's great but people bound up with and inhibited by socially acceptable behavior laugh at it. Ken Wilber would call this type of undifferentiated union of body and mind the Centaur level, where the ego is not separated from the body directing and riding it like one rides a horse but one with it as a centaur is one creature. Mind and body are one. 

     A good primer on Wilber's theory of consciousness and the many "splits" that need/could be unified is No Boundary. A more comprehensive description is laid out in The Spectrum of Consciousness


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 5:32pm

    idk, the older man may have been dancing with abandon but other man and the woman looked more like they were dancing with a sort of primitive ritual intent, particularly the woman. Was she casting a spell? invoking spirits? Whatever. Obviously, neither was to that manner born. The incongruence of that and how out of place and time it was is what made it both amusing and interesting.  Also, the young boy's reaction. :)


    by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 5:51pm

     the young boy's reaction.

    His reaction to what he perceives as weird when in my opinion seeing and being weird should be the norm.We are after all unique individuals. The reaction to this reminds me of the, probably apocryphal, story of scientists painting a monkey blue and putting him in a cage with other monkeys. They tore him to shreds.

    We're all wearing a costume, usually of the most banal and repetitive nature. That's what I find bizarre. Rarely is anyone willing to risk being a blue monkey because the reaction from everyone will always be like that young boy's. If we're lucky. 


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:03pm

    story of scientists painting a monkey blue and putting him in a cage with other monkeys. They tore him to shreds.

    Quite simply that's an example of a major cancellation for not following tribal norms.

    I always thought that the one very special thing about the combo of democracy and capitalism is that individualism is celebrated.

    The boy's reaction is that of shock and awe of children learning things are not what they thought they were, and it's funny for that reason. Learning not to make presumptions.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:19pm

     they were dancing with a sort of primitive ritual intent, particularly the woman.

    It's all a ritual, whatever the style. Whether it's Classical or Romantic as defined and explored in Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, or Classical and Improvised in Jazz. Is the "I" directing the body to move or is the music dancing the body. Either can be good but they are different. One can dance with abandon within the confines of a style. In this case what you categorize as primitive ritual intent.Isn't the problem that you find her ritual intent outside the norm?  Isn't all of this dancing with ritual intent?

     

     

     

     

     

     


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:00pm

    One of my all time favorite YouTube videos! Thanks.

    About the other stuff: me thinks we are talking past one another so I'm done.


    by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:13pm

     we are talking past one another 

    I expected we would. That's why I almost never talk about it.


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:24pm

    Even before critical race theory--there was a ideology problem:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:32pm

