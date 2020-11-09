Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Biden, boarding his plane in Wilmington, came over to tell us:. “I’m not gonna make any news today. I’m not gonna talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down, it’s a solemn day, and that’s how we’re going to keep it.“— Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 11, 2020
Kremlin psyop and propaganda platform blames [Black] “criminals” and Democrats “protecting” them for “racial divide” in reiteration of white supremacist/fascist talking points https://t.co/69Lysu6oZW— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) September 13, 2020
UPDATE: The two LASD deputies - one male, one female - were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle, the department says. Both are in critical condition https://t.co/KAE5EL4PSJ https://t.co/sCnpfVtzEL— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 13, 2020
There are two populist clusters of American voters, differentiated by their nationalism; but within both parties, the central difference between populists & others is driven by affective rather than ideological cleavages#polisciresearch #APSA2020 https://t.co/xKSKoYzDom pic.twitter.com/CFRJDLEpte
“Little Red Rioting Hood Was Too Hot to Trotsky” — @nypost pic.twitter.com/9T54z2dnc3— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) September 13, 2020
...On Thursday, fact-checking site Logically.ai published a report alleging it discovered Jason Gelinas of Berkeley Heights (NJ) as the "sole developer and mouthpiece" of Qmap.pub....
Massive QAnon site shuts down after fact-checking group identifies developer https://t.co/Vj6667Xh0q pic.twitter.com/ZAOzmxhn2S
with several videos-including Gov. Newsom update; lots of photos; maps, Sept. 11
Wildfires Live Updates: Dozens Reported Missing in Oregon
Oregon’s governor said there were concerns for dozens of people reported missing in a state where more than a million acres have burned. California and Washington State are also battling fires.
RIGHT NOW
“We are preparing for a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the numbers of structures that have been lost,” said Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
Here’s what you need to know:
If I've said it once I've said it now a thousand times: Everything that comes out of this man's mouth is either confession or projection. Cc @JoeNBC https://t.co/j4jhxj79wO— John Heilemann (@jheil) September 11, 2020
In any case, China issues laws that it applies to the whole world. If I, an American citizen, say the wrong thing about Hong Kong, while sitting right here on my couch in San Francisco, China reserves the right to ARREST AND IMPRISON me.https://t.co/5IT5Ng57SI— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) September 11, 2020
A show vote in the Senate reflected a continuing partisan divide that appears increasingly likely to scuttle any recovery package to address the toll of the pandemic before the November election.
By Emily Cochrane & Jim Tankersly @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 10
WASHINGTON — Prospects for any additional stimulus to address the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating toll before the election darkened considerably on Thursday, when a whittled-down Republican plan failed in the Senate on a partisan vote.
@ NYTimes Coronavirus Live Updates, 18 minutes ago
The coronavirus may be best known for the brutal toll it has taken on older adults, but a new study of hospital patients challenges the notion that young people are impervious.
A robot wrote this entire article. Does that scare you, human? | GPT-3 https://t.co/JHKZOBOhLQ— The Guardian (@guardian) September 9, 2020
Asked how costs would be offset, campaign refers to Biden’s previous plan to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans and reverse tax cuts for high earners
While trump is having a tantrum for the umpteenth time, Joe Biden is calmly, maturely proposing a "Buy American" plan to get us out of the mess Spanky left us in.
Just a grownup, doing grownup things. I LOVE IT. https://t.co/Dc3hpXkrWR
To start, I link to the headline story for the print edition of Thursday's Washington Post.
First look at the front page of Thursday's @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/bRQFRyjc9Z— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 8:53am
all liberals need to watch this one as a reminder to stop feeding the trolls:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 12:25am
Eduardo tells us that Trump supporters to get back at the "Other"
It does not matter what the "Other" does
Obama was a Kenyan Muslim, etc.
Since Trump supporters hate the "Other", there is no reason for the "Others" under attack to be silent.
There is zero obligation to be a punching bag.
Symone Sanders has a great new book "No, You Shut Up!" that discusses how to become involved politically.
The book title comes from a Sanders appearance on a CNN segment on Chris Cuomo's show
Ken Cuccinelli was the other guest. The two obviously disagreed.
At one point, Cuccinelli tried to talk over Sanders and told her to shut up.
Sanders was offended and refused to back down
Cuomo took Sanders' side
Trump supporters want to see Liberal heads explode
Remaining silent about the wrongheadedness of the Trump supporters does not make them go away.
It is not feeding the troll, it is correcting the record.
Jonathan Capehart gave a masters class in dealing with trolls when he had Guiliani as a guest
Guiliani tried to talk over Capehart.
Capehart did not let Guiliani avoid the question
At the end Capehart brought out Lev Parnas to highlight Guiliani's lies
The absolute worse thing you can do is let Trump supporters control the conversation
You counter with facts, not silence.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:05pm