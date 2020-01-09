Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"Within days, the former deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein curtailed the investigation without telling the bureau, all but ensuring it would go nowhere." https://t.co/ieLCNmGjzJ— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 30, 2020
with several videos-including Gov. Newsom update; lots of photos; maps, Sept. 11
Wildfires Live Updates: Dozens Reported Missing in Oregon
Oregon’s governor said there were concerns for dozens of people reported missing in a state where more than a million acres have burned. California and Washington State are also battling fires.
“We are preparing for a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the numbers of structures that have been lost,” said Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
If I've said it once I've said it now a thousand times: Everything that comes out of this man's mouth is either confession or projection. Cc @JoeNBC https://t.co/j4jhxj79wO— John Heilemann (@jheil) September 11, 2020
In any case, China issues laws that it applies to the whole world. If I, an American citizen, say the wrong thing about Hong Kong, while sitting right here on my couch in San Francisco, China reserves the right to ARREST AND IMPRISON me.https://t.co/5IT5Ng57SI— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) September 11, 2020
A show vote in the Senate reflected a continuing partisan divide that appears increasingly likely to scuttle any recovery package to address the toll of the pandemic before the November election.
By Emily Cochrane & Jim Tankersly @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 10
WASHINGTON — Prospects for any additional stimulus to address the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating toll before the election darkened considerably on Thursday, when a whittled-down Republican plan failed in the Senate on a partisan vote.
@ NYTimes Coronavirus Live Updates, 18 minutes ago
The coronavirus may be best known for the brutal toll it has taken on older adults, but a new study of hospital patients challenges the notion that young people are impervious.
A robot wrote this entire article. Does that scare you, human? | GPT-3 https://t.co/JHKZOBOhLQ— The Guardian (@guardian) September 9, 2020
Asked how costs would be offset, campaign refers to Biden’s previous plan to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans and reverse tax cuts for high earners
While trump is having a tantrum for the umpteenth time, Joe Biden is calmly, maturely proposing a "Buy American" plan to get us out of the mess Spanky left us in.
Just a grownup, doing grownup things. I LOVE IT. https://t.co/Dc3hpXkrWR
To start, I link to the headline story for the print edition of Thursday's Washington Post.
First look at the front page of Thursday's @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/bRQFRyjc9Z— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2020
‘Kill All You See’: In a First, Myanmar Soldiers Tell of Rohingya Slaughter. Video testimony from two soldiers supports widespread accusations that Myanmar’s military tried to eradicate the ethnic minority in a genocidal campaign. https://t.co/725hzYM2qK— alain servais (@aservais1) September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was "superspreading event" that cost public health $12.2 billion: analysis https://t.co/Xnu4bvvIhJ pic.twitter.com/krMuy3ZAtC— The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2020
#Breaking @CBSNews France, U.K., China, Russia and most other countries have to quarantine for two weeks to enter NY for UN ~ "Note that this list currently includes almost every country in the world" says @USUN https://t.co/6UQhAxQZRz
Only one adverse event, but vaccine trial protocol requires a thorough investigation.
The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca halted global trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday because of a serious and unexpected adverse reaction in a participant, the company said.
The trial’s halt, which was first reported by Stat News, will allow the British-Swedish company to conduct a safety review. How long the hold will last is unclear.
nine threads, it's a record, I think.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:04pm
By Jackson Diehl, deputy editorial page editor of The Post. He is an editorial writer specializing in foreign affairs and writes a biweekly column that appears in print on Mondays. Useful in that it includes a laundry list of why he holds this opinion.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 9:40pm
If this report can be firmly validated, it puts Rosenstein in the obstruction of justice category as clearly as the stuff Barr is doing.
The figure of Mueller becomes stranger in the background, lurking in dark corridors, performing mime before congressional committees.
Wil the Durham team roll out something for October? The Senate report is a firm finger in the eye to the Nunes face of hysterical expectation. Fans are going to want refunds.
by moat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:43pm
Rosenstein already was, long ago. Just a bit craftier. A number of people reported him as a shill a while back, the seeming adult in the room.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:05pm
Being central to so many operations, perhaps he was wrong thinking he could slip out of the room unnoticed.
by moat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 9:15pm
I don't know if any of these people expected to go undetected or simply unpunished, maybe promoted. Barr's getting along fine.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 3:09am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:28pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 9:39am
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 7:44pm
I'm sure the Republicans will correct this stonewalling for the next Dem president
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 8:42pm
but wait there's more
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:38pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 7:18am
Off the bench just in time for the collusion season.
by moat on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:47am
James Comey op-ed @ WaPo, Aug. 25
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 12:45am
This thread certainly sounds like how one could generalize southeast Wisconsin voters to me as regards Trump scandals and approval rating. (I found this thread retweeted by Daniel Drezner; I don't follow him but happened to check his feed about the Trump/military thread.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 1:15am
Black Trump lobbying group
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 8:39am
from
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 5:11pm
Nice chart:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 2:30am
Strzok: Compromised
Of course one reason Dems chose to proceed with a half-loaded gun on impeachment was cuz Trump successfully delayed legal actions in the courts, with Barr successfulky lying about official documents and classifying unclassified info. Bolton wouldn't even speak to Congress. Suddenly every gov official had "executive privilege". The FBI and Counterintelligence never saw his taxes, and I don't think Vance has them yet(?).
While some current wisdom was that Pelosi didn't play things hard enough, shouldn't have pushed the charges early, Trump was acquitted on Feb 6. It's likely that a delay of 1 month would have completely swallowed impeachment in Covid and then the protests. And a huge issue she had was the public is really horrid at tracking more than 1 or 2 crises or scandals at a time - Trump by himself is 20 at a time.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:51am
Yes, the sheer volume of bad stuff worked in his favor, as do the intricacy of the cases. It needs to be a simple single story for everyone to get interested and to have an opinion, i.e., did you or did you not have sexual relations with Miss Lewinsky? Where's the outrage? Too complicated to spend the time to get outraged about it. Look at right now, everyone has an opinion about dissing the troops, many are outraged. On the other hand, billing the Secret Service for staying at one of his hotels, not enough to get outraged; throw in all the other emoluments issues and it gets too complicated...
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:59pm
& as the abused HK 12-yr-old shows, not enough for *any* sex or child scandal - has to fit a certain mold to qualify for outrage. 1 million Uighurs? Sux to be you. West Virginia coal worker? Come on down!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:06pm
Postal Hatch Act Violations
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f55a5cfc5b6946f3eb4081e
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 9:08am
Trump's illegal emoluments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:43am
Strzok on Trump/Russia
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 7:49am
Ken White:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 9:14pm
Neal Katyal:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 9:21pm
Keith Schiller's payout
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 10:22am
Ken Vogel staking out Giuliani:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 9:13pm
that was fast!
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 9:19pm
Well now, "I'll run around messing with dubious Russian types in foreign lands, but how would I know if they're KGB/GRU agents or assets?" The idea that that's a core part of his muckraking/fixer job is lost in him, except he knows he's lying, and he's actively engaging with all sorts of compromised creeps. Flynn a bit similar - General "career in intelligence" wrote an op-ed for a foreign entity without doing a background check, but it's somehow wrong for US intelligence to consider him a loose cannon who could be easily used by Russian or Turkish handlers. Bring on the fellow travelers.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 10:59pm
Barr's CounterIntel End-around
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 6:53am
Glennzilla pimps for Russia
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 1:55pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 3:01pm