Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
In any case, China issues laws that it applies to the whole world. If I, an American citizen, say the wrong thing about Hong Kong, while sitting right here on my couch in San Francisco, China reserves the right to ARREST AND IMPRISON me.https://t.co/5IT5Ng57SI— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) September 11, 2020
A show vote in the Senate reflected a continuing partisan divide that appears increasingly likely to scuttle any recovery package to address the toll of the pandemic before the November election.
By Emily Cochrane & Jim Tankersly @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 10
WASHINGTON — Prospects for any additional stimulus to address the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating toll before the election darkened considerably on Thursday, when a whittled-down Republican plan failed in the Senate on a partisan vote.
@ NYTimes Coronavirus Live Updates, 18 minutes ago
The coronavirus may be best known for the brutal toll it has taken on older adults, but a new study of hospital patients challenges the notion that young people are impervious.
A robot wrote this entire article. Does that scare you, human? | GPT-3 https://t.co/JHKZOBOhLQ— The Guardian (@guardian) September 9, 2020
Asked how costs would be offset, campaign refers to Biden’s previous plan to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans and reverse tax cuts for high earners
While trump is having a tantrum for the umpteenth time, Joe Biden is calmly, maturely proposing a "Buy American" plan to get us out of the mess Spanky left us in.
Just a grownup, doing grownup things. I LOVE IT. https://t.co/Dc3hpXkrWR
To start, I link to the headline story for the print edition of Thursday's Washington Post.
First look at the front page of Thursday's @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/bRQFRyjc9Z— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2020
‘Kill All You See’: In a First, Myanmar Soldiers Tell of Rohingya Slaughter. Video testimony from two soldiers supports widespread accusations that Myanmar’s military tried to eradicate the ethnic minority in a genocidal campaign. https://t.co/725hzYM2qK— alain servais (@aservais1) September 9, 2020
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was "superspreading event" that cost public health $12.2 billion: analysis https://t.co/Xnu4bvvIhJ pic.twitter.com/krMuy3ZAtC— The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2020
#Breaking @CBSNews France, U.K., China, Russia and most other countries have to quarantine for two weeks to enter NY for UN ~ "Note that this list currently includes almost every country in the world" says @USUN https://t.co/6UQhAxQZRz
Only one adverse event, but vaccine trial protocol requires a thorough investigation.
The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca halted global trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday because of a serious and unexpected adverse reaction in a participant, the company said.
The trial’s halt, which was first reported by Stat News, will allow the British-Swedish company to conduct a safety review. How long the hold will last is unclear.
Maggie Haberman retweeted:
Republicans have insufficient evidence to call elections ‘rigged’ and ‘fraudulent’ — a landmark op-ed from Ben Ginsberg, the leading Republican elections lawyer who, until his recent retirement, worked for Trump firm Jones Day https://t.co/Tvq3hgGU49— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 9, 2020
The chief of the Rochester, N.Y., police department and two deputies resigned Tuesday after days of protests and mounting criticism over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March after officers restrained him and placed a mesh hood over his head.
Members of the far-right group the Proud Boys repeatedly rushed and attacked Black Lives Matter counter-protesters in Salem, Oregon on Labor Day.
The Proud Boys had driven to Salem from a pro-Trump vehicle rally at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City on Monday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.
In Salem, they joined a crowd of several dozen Trump supporters outside the Oregon State Capitol and were met by a smaller group of Black Lives Matter counter-demonstrators.
Videos posted on social media showed the Proud Boys repeatedly bull rushing the Black Lives Matter group and attacking at least least two counter-demonstrators.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 1:52am
report from SW Portland area:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 1:55am
Twitter news section: Fires are burning across Oregon
18 minutes ago Thousands forced to evacuate as wildfires spread across Oregon
Several towns were issued mandatory evacuation orders as unprecedented wildfires grew across the state. Governor Kate Brown urged everyone to follow evacuation orders and approved an emergency conflagration declaration for several fires including Beachie Creek, Lionshead, and Holiday Farm.
Video via @CPitawanichKGW
MUCH MORE.....
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 2:01am
Trending on twitter: MEDFORD
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 2:05am
Holy shit, I'm praying. My deceased spouse's widowed mother (my spouse was her firstborn) and one brother lost their houses in Paradise and Magalia in 2018. Because it was safer and even though she missed her friends, mom went to live with divorced baby bro in: Medford! It's like a curse. She lived in a lot of places over her life (husband was a college coach) but comes from San Francisco family going back to the 19th century. How much tragedy is enough for one family?
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 2:15am
got a quick personal reply to an email. Medford is BAD. His house is (was?) on SW side:
. ..We were evacuated and so booked to friends North. It was a snail crawl. We were at our “safe house” for about an hour and were evacuated again. Can you believe?! We are hunkered down. Thanks for thinking of us.... We are safe. Can you believe this?!.
I note Oregon is on Cuomo's quarantine list, so the covid situation is not hunky dory there while this is going on.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 3:56am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 3:02am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 3:26am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 4:40am
super-speed video of drive by local weatherman from Portland to Salem on I-5, 8 hrs. ago
big section of I-5 in Oregon was closed 3 hrs. ago:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 4:06am
#PrayforOregon now trending on Twitter, with many pictures; one example:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 5:22am
"A Nuclear Winter over Bay Area"
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 4:25pm
He's in the Bay Area:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 9:17pm
Have friends who own a winery in Napa. So far they are doing "well". Fire has not impacted the winery property. Have a store in downtown Napa that does curbside pickup and shipping. No in-person dining or tasting due to COVID. The family has seen nothing like this in 40 years in Napa and Chile's Valley. Stressful times.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 4:46pm
Napa Valley Wine Academy in downtown Napa City just had an interview with a winemaker from Napa
Napa City sky is orange with ash falling.
Most of the white grapes have been harvested
Concern is about smoke interacting with the grape pulp, tainting the wine
Red grapes are still on the vine
If fire reaches the actual vines, the vines can act as a firebreak because they contain water
If fire damages the vines, it may not be be detected for 1-2 years, the sign will be poor sap production.
High end red grapes will be picked by hand to exclude smoke taint grapes (can't be done by machine)
Crop and wine available this harvest will be decreased
This a obviously a global phenomenon
California winemakers are learning some of the tricks used by Australian winemakers during their fire outbreak.
A viewpoint from one impacted industry
Note: The harvest is occurring during COVID, so social distancing rules apply
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 6:39pm
Just ran across this just published vineyard-specific article
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 8:47pm
Thanks for the link
The extent of the fires is noted by the fact that Oregon vineyards are in the western side of the state while vineyards in Washington are on the eastern side of the state. Eastern Washington is almost like a desert. Lots of job losses. and properly damage.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 9:43pm
I looked it up, population 18,000. Where are they gonna go?
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 8:35pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 8:43pm
The green in the west is to the west of the Cascades. Rain water gets dumped in the west before it reaches the eastern part of the state. Once you get the pat the Cascade Mountains you are in hot, dry country.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 7:25am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 8:49pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 1:58am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 2:01am
Barack Obama:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 3:09am
The Horror continues:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 5:32am
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 8:11am
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 1:35pm