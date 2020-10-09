Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
To start, I link to the headline story for the print edition of Thursday's Washington Post.
First look at the front page of Thursday's @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/bRQFRyjc9Z— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2020
A robot wrote this entire article. Does that scare you, human? | GPT-3 https://t.co/JHKZOBOhLQ— The Guardian (@guardian) September 9, 2020
Asked how costs would be offset, campaign refers to Biden’s previous plan to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans and reverse tax cuts for high earners
While trump is having a tantrum for the umpteenth time, Joe Biden is calmly, maturely proposing a "Buy American" plan to get us out of the mess Spanky left us in.
Just a grownup, doing grownup things. I LOVE IT. https://t.co/Dc3hpXkrWR
To start, I link to the headline story for the print edition of Thursday's Washington Post.
First look at the front page of Thursday's @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/bRQFRyjc9Z— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2020
‘Kill All You See’: In a First, Myanmar Soldiers Tell of Rohingya Slaughter. Video testimony from two soldiers supports widespread accusations that Myanmar’s military tried to eradicate the ethnic minority in a genocidal campaign. https://t.co/725hzYM2qK— alain servais (@aservais1) September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was "superspreading event" that cost public health $12.2 billion: analysis https://t.co/Xnu4bvvIhJ pic.twitter.com/krMuy3ZAtC— The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2020
#Breaking @CBSNews France, U.K., China, Russia and most other countries have to quarantine for two weeks to enter NY for UN ~ "Note that this list currently includes almost every country in the world" says @USUN https://t.co/6UQhAxQZRz
Only one adverse event, but vaccine trial protocol requires a thorough investigation.
The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca halted global trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday because of a serious and unexpected adverse reaction in a participant, the company said.
The trial’s halt, which was first reported by Stat News, will allow the British-Swedish company to conduct a safety review. How long the hold will last is unclear.
Maggie Haberman retweeted:
Republicans have insufficient evidence to call elections ‘rigged’ and ‘fraudulent’ — a landmark op-ed from Ben Ginsberg, the leading Republican elections lawyer who, until his recent retirement, worked for Trump firm Jones Day https://t.co/Tvq3hgGU49— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 9, 2020
The chief of the Rochester, N.Y., police department and two deputies resigned Tuesday after days of protests and mounting criticism over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March after officers restrained him and placed a mesh hood over his head.
Members of the far-right group the Proud Boys repeatedly rushed and attacked Black Lives Matter counter-protesters in Salem, Oregon on Labor Day.
The Proud Boys had driven to Salem from a pro-Trump vehicle rally at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City on Monday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.
In Salem, they joined a crowd of several dozen Trump supporters outside the Oregon State Capitol and were met by a smaller group of Black Lives Matter counter-demonstrators.
Videos posted on social media showed the Proud Boys repeatedly bull rushing the Black Lives Matter group and attacking at least least two counter-demonstrators.
RICHMOND — The Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday approved a bill making it easier for cities and counties to take down Confederate monuments, streamlining a process that was created earlier this year.
When Golda Barton dialed 911 on Friday, she hoped emergency responders could help hospitalize her 13-year-old son, who has Asperger syndrome and was having a mental crisis.
Instead, a Salt Lake City police officer repeatedly shot Linden Cameron after he ran away, leaving the boy in serious condition with injuries to his intestines, bladder, shoulder and ankles. Barton says he was unarmed, and police said they didn’t find a weapon at the scene.
“He’s a small child. Why didn’t you just tackle him?” Barton said in a tearful interview with KUTV on Sunday. “He’s a baby. He has mental issues.”
Across the U.S., local officials are slashing funding for everything from education and health care to orchestra subsidies. https://t.co/ADVUFMQ29p— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 7, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
As I just posted on another thread, Senator Lindsey Graham is being run over by buses as regards the book
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 12:40am
Then there's the issue whether Jared has zero or no street smarts and how he must actually believe that his father-in-law is capable.
And how even people who are insane enough to like Donald can't stand Jared.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 12:52am
Oops almost forgot this Jared tidbit:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 1:43am
PBS's coverage, which Bob Costa retweeted:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 12:54am
WH refuses to talk w Congress all through impeachment proceedings, claiming "Executive Privilege", but can make extensive time for a journalist divulging some of same information, because they mistakenly believe it'll be flattering - plus delayed by months. Outrageous, should be illegal, but at least that "2 months before the election" becomes yet another one of their "worst nightmares". Unlike Covid and large fires and Russian election interference and the destruction of the Census + US Postal Service, this nightmare is just theirs - say like calling the military "losers" and the collapse of Jerry "hey, your fly's down!!" Falwell. (though to be fair and putting my progressive values hat on, paying millions to watch a pool boy fuck your wife *should be* a private matter within the sanctity of marriage, though perhaps a question whether that should be a tax deductible religiously exempt payout instead of going tax rate for NetFlix's naughtier channels, Idunno).
Which scandal will people remember in November? (or while they're doing remote voting over the next 2 months)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 2:16am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 12:58am
Woodward had the information but waited until a book release to inform the public.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 8:44am
If you're writing a book full of important exposés where you're interviewing people for months and any early release kills your access and book, do you publish early and give up?
Did we not know already from multiple sources that Trump ignored multiple Covid intelligence briefings?
How much of a shit did people give to hear Trump ignored Putin helping out bounties on soldiers' heads? How much did they care that Trump was extorting a foreign president to help his campaign effort, while pushing out an Ambassador and a decorated intelligence officer?
We know Trump confiscated Covid masks from states and urged people to drink bleach. How many degrees of stupid before a journalist recognizes the public "need to know" or curiosity (followed by action) ain't that great?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 9:05am
He had tapes.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 9:30am
??
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 10:15am
Woodward had Trump on tape admitting that he knew the danger represented by COVID.
Trump said COVID was not a threat.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 10:42am
Did you see my comments? Even now just before the election I don't think people really care. So why should Woodward mess up his reporting?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 1:08pm
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 11:28am
you're far from alone, it's clear he's catching a lot of fire on that front
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 11:58am
Absurd - you can't even get Yanks to wear masks, much less take a plague seriously. Yeah, blame it on Woodward rather than people listening to Trump over a respected M.D.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 1:23pm
He has dozens of tapes. There are probably things in the very first tape that could/should have been released. If he had released it Trump would have cut off access then and there never would have been the tape on the virus. We wouldn't be having this controversy over what Trump said behind closed doors about the virus because we wouldn't know. Woodward isn't my favorite journalist but different journalists do different things. Woodward is writing a book about a person's behavior over a year, not weekly articles. If we think there is any value in a long term exposé then we have to allow reporters to hear bad information without expecting them to immediately reveal it.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 1:23pm
On Khashoggi:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 1:59pm