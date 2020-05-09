Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Protesters unveil new technique
Particularly violent protest in Minsk tonight. #belaruspic.twitter.com/Q5Qnq9ZO9h— Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) August 24, 2020
A robot wrote this entire article. Does that scare you, human? | GPT-3 https://t.co/JHKZOBOhLQ— The Guardian (@guardian) September 9, 2020
Asked how costs would be offset, campaign refers to Biden’s previous plan to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans and reverse tax cuts for high earners
While trump is having a tantrum for the umpteenth time, Joe Biden is calmly, maturely proposing a "Buy American" plan to get us out of the mess Spanky left us in.
Just a grownup, doing grownup things. I LOVE IT. https://t.co/Dc3hpXkrWR
To start, I link to the headline story for the print edition of Thursday's Washington Post.
First look at the front page of Thursday's @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/bRQFRyjc9Z— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2020
‘Kill All You See’: In a First, Myanmar Soldiers Tell of Rohingya Slaughter. Video testimony from two soldiers supports widespread accusations that Myanmar’s military tried to eradicate the ethnic minority in a genocidal campaign. https://t.co/725hzYM2qK— alain servais (@aservais1) September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was "superspreading event" that cost public health $12.2 billion: analysis https://t.co/Xnu4bvvIhJ pic.twitter.com/krMuy3ZAtC— The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2020
#Breaking @CBSNews France, U.K., China, Russia and most other countries have to quarantine for two weeks to enter NY for UN ~ "Note that this list currently includes almost every country in the world" says @USUN https://t.co/6UQhAxQZRz
Only one adverse event, but vaccine trial protocol requires a thorough investigation.
The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca halted global trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday because of a serious and unexpected adverse reaction in a participant, the company said.
The trial’s halt, which was first reported by Stat News, will allow the British-Swedish company to conduct a safety review. How long the hold will last is unclear.
Maggie Haberman retweeted:
Republicans have insufficient evidence to call elections ‘rigged’ and ‘fraudulent’ — a landmark op-ed from Ben Ginsberg, the leading Republican elections lawyer who, until his recent retirement, worked for Trump firm Jones Day https://t.co/Tvq3hgGU49— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 9, 2020
The chief of the Rochester, N.Y., police department and two deputies resigned Tuesday after days of protests and mounting criticism over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March after officers restrained him and placed a mesh hood over his head.
Members of the far-right group the Proud Boys repeatedly rushed and attacked Black Lives Matter counter-protesters in Salem, Oregon on Labor Day.
The Proud Boys had driven to Salem from a pro-Trump vehicle rally at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City on Monday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.
In Salem, they joined a crowd of several dozen Trump supporters outside the Oregon State Capitol and were met by a smaller group of Black Lives Matter counter-demonstrators.
Videos posted on social media showed the Proud Boys repeatedly bull rushing the Black Lives Matter group and attacking at least least two counter-demonstrators.
RICHMOND — The Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday approved a bill making it easier for cities and counties to take down Confederate monuments, streamlining a process that was created earlier this year.
When Golda Barton dialed 911 on Friday, she hoped emergency responders could help hospitalize her 13-year-old son, who has Asperger syndrome and was having a mental crisis.
Instead, a Salt Lake City police officer repeatedly shot Linden Cameron after he ran away, leaving the boy in serious condition with injuries to his intestines, bladder, shoulder and ankles. Barton says he was unarmed, and police said they didn’t find a weapon at the scene.
“He’s a small child. Why didn’t you just tackle him?” Barton said in a tearful interview with KUTV on Sunday. “He’s a baby. He has mental issues.”
Across the U.S., local officials are slashing funding for everything from education and health care to orchestra subsidies. https://t.co/ADVUFMQ29p— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 7, 2020
Comments
Grrrl power
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:20am
[Grrrl power US-side:
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/opinion/voices/2020/08/25/billy-graham-eva...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 12:12pm
Russian humor
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 1:46am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 11:42pm
Reed Galen of The Lincoln Project just retweeted this:
He did not choose to add a comment like "hint, hint, BLM", left it up to the reader to decide why. I will note, however, that Lincoln Project's projects and tweets are often "engaging and fun."
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:25am
The Left's conspicuous fun often seems contrived and made for cameras and a fair bit mean-spirited, even while talking about so-called progressive values. I find family members on both the left or right hang up on me for the slightest affront to purity values - and I have a pretty goddamned tiny family.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:34am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:40am
Lukashenka's in trouble
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:54am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:05pm
UK too:
BTW, I noticed that Rachel Maddow is covering this rather heavily. Nice side of her nerdiness is that when she latches on a story she has good researchers and drags her fan base into it. Maybe eventually out of that we get more foreign policy on what has become Trump 24/7 cable TV news
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 12:05am
Belarus kidnapping - again
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/09/belarus-opposition-figure-...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 7:44am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 10:28am