A robot wrote this entire article. Does that scare you, human? | GPT-3 https://t.co/JHKZOBOhLQ— The Guardian (@guardian) September 9, 2020
Asked how costs would be offset, campaign refers to Biden’s previous plan to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans and reverse tax cuts for high earners
While trump is having a tantrum for the umpteenth time, Joe Biden is calmly, maturely proposing a "Buy American" plan to get us out of the mess Spanky left us in.
Just a grownup, doing grownup things. I LOVE IT. https://t.co/Dc3hpXkrWR
To start, I link to the headline story for the print edition of Thursday's Washington Post.
First look at the front page of Thursday's @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/bRQFRyjc9Z— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2020
‘Kill All You See’: In a First, Myanmar Soldiers Tell of Rohingya Slaughter. Video testimony from two soldiers supports widespread accusations that Myanmar’s military tried to eradicate the ethnic minority in a genocidal campaign. https://t.co/725hzYM2qK— alain servais (@aservais1) September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was "superspreading event" that cost public health $12.2 billion: analysis https://t.co/Xnu4bvvIhJ pic.twitter.com/krMuy3ZAtC— The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2020
#Breaking @CBSNews France, U.K., China, Russia and most other countries have to quarantine for two weeks to enter NY for UN ~ "Note that this list currently includes almost every country in the world" says @USUN https://t.co/6UQhAxQZRz
Only one adverse event, but vaccine trial protocol requires a thorough investigation.
The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca halted global trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday because of a serious and unexpected adverse reaction in a participant, the company said.
The trial’s halt, which was first reported by Stat News, will allow the British-Swedish company to conduct a safety review. How long the hold will last is unclear.
Maggie Haberman retweeted:
Republicans have insufficient evidence to call elections ‘rigged’ and ‘fraudulent’ — a landmark op-ed from Ben Ginsberg, the leading Republican elections lawyer who, until his recent retirement, worked for Trump firm Jones Day https://t.co/Tvq3hgGU49— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 9, 2020
The chief of the Rochester, N.Y., police department and two deputies resigned Tuesday after days of protests and mounting criticism over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March after officers restrained him and placed a mesh hood over his head.
Members of the far-right group the Proud Boys repeatedly rushed and attacked Black Lives Matter counter-protesters in Salem, Oregon on Labor Day.
The Proud Boys had driven to Salem from a pro-Trump vehicle rally at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City on Monday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.
In Salem, they joined a crowd of several dozen Trump supporters outside the Oregon State Capitol and were met by a smaller group of Black Lives Matter counter-demonstrators.
Videos posted on social media showed the Proud Boys repeatedly bull rushing the Black Lives Matter group and attacking at least least two counter-demonstrators.
RICHMOND — The Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday approved a bill making it easier for cities and counties to take down Confederate monuments, streamlining a process that was created earlier this year.
When Golda Barton dialed 911 on Friday, she hoped emergency responders could help hospitalize her 13-year-old son, who has Asperger syndrome and was having a mental crisis.
Instead, a Salt Lake City police officer repeatedly shot Linden Cameron after he ran away, leaving the boy in serious condition with injuries to his intestines, bladder, shoulder and ankles. Barton says he was unarmed, and police said they didn’t find a weapon at the scene.
“He’s a small child. Why didn’t you just tackle him?” Barton said in a tearful interview with KUTV on Sunday. “He’s a baby. He has mental issues.”
Across the U.S., local officials are slashing funding for everything from education and health care to orchestra subsidies. https://t.co/ADVUFMQ29p— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 7, 2020
Scots tape (Odd Lang Sign)
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/aug/26/shock-an-aw-us-teenager-...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 4:16pm
Nate Silver just warnin' about Black and Hispanic voters:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:09pm
heh I am glad I am not watching tonite:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:35pm
p.s. it was bad, he says he could use more time than CNN gave him:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:39pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:31am
Say their names?
Heckuva job Trumpie?
It's madness. Why haven't people from Florida removed their governor? Remember when Schwarzenegger became governor by recall vote?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:55am
Say their names indeed, I'm sure many of them were Afro-American. Remember when we were supposed to care about that? Instead everyone, including wealthy basketball players, Obama and Biden and numerous anarchists who would like to see the federal government fall, are encouraging staying on meme with solidarity with anti-police protests as a top priority right now to offer a lifeline to the Trump campaign. Start to wonder whether somehow the cop in Kenosha was a Putin agent. The lack of perspective, geez. It's just as irrational as white evangelical republicans caring a great deal about fetuses and very little about suffering live children. I'm getting sick of hearing how dumb Fox news viewers are, there's plenty of dumb people on the left who imagine police abuse has continuously going up (rather than slowly going down) instead of realizing that what really happened, what they are seeing, is the results of everyone having a video camera. Maybe we need to video cam every single Covid death and disability
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:39am
globalist Christian conspiracy to quit hating the other for what "they" did
(Is anniversary of Christchurch massacre in NZ)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:12pm
The more Jared on teevee, the better chance Biden has?
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:52pm
I am coming to the conclusion that most Dem mayors overall seem to think looting as well as vandalism of community property is both wrong and illegal:
And then there's them who think Trump rules rule and what good for the goose is good for the gander and those who feel like their tribe has been victimized and are willing to grab deserve what they can get away with.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:24pm
It's socialism for anyone smart enough to steal from big international banks or Magnificent Mile luxury boutiques and the rest of you schlumpfs are screwed?
This whole meme gvies me a deja vus allover again from NYC back in the Reagan era, there were corporate raiders and following in their example, there were also dudes if they needed a car they just pulled out a gun and hijacked one, and if the needed those sneakers or a Walkman, they just used a knife to get one. Cause after all, Carl Icahn and Ronnie said it was okay, better than being a welfare queen, showing some gumption hustle and work ethic, not just sitting on the sofa collecting gummint checks...
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:32pm
Every one except the looters and some of the activists think the looting and violence is wrong. But the only way to stop violence is with violence. That's the problem but eventually they're going to have to face it. It's not going to burn itself out. The looters and the violent aren't going to just get tired of it and stop.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:26pm
Melania & the Heathers
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 12:50pm
The Onion just dug up and tweeted this March, 2018 piece. I'd love to have listened in on the discussion about doing that:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 9:02pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 10:34pm
since I see a lot of sturm and drang after the GOP convention small "bounce" in Trump numbers, I thought this was a nice contarian tweet to that zeitgeist:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:03pm
Creepy.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:11am
about new astroturf hashtag on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:41pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 11:56pm
Black Chicagoan M.D. (a pediatric cardiovascular specialist) and Cubs fan angrily tweets that Jason Heyward should go fuck himself:
(I googled-he's for real.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 11:05pm
The death of tradition
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2020/sep/01/frank-fisher-butchers-shop-...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:08am
Where's the outrage? Ducks should be able to walk wherever they want to!
It's like a forced march for chrissake. Japanese still up to their same old fascist tricks.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:59am
They understand arrows?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:59am
I noticed that too.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:00am
Obviously, but again we see cops who don't understand the community they're policing. I'm sure the ducks saw the red background and thought it meant stop. Next thing you see is the cops misunderstanding the confusion for resistance and they shoot some poor little duckling.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:09am
Is clear that demanding order necessitates fascism! Chaos is freedom. Ducks should be able to chose where they want to walk, whether they want to wear a face mask or carry a gun. And cars should be able to drive over them if they can't learn to walk fast enough.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:43am
To keep 'em in line, have to break a few eggs. Birds of a feather, y'know.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 12:15pm
Bataan Rouge?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:04am
what a country!
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 8:00pm
apparently rules of what White House press conferences are for have descended to the absolute depths of petty political hell:
Easy to play if that's your game: I wonder how Kayleigh gets her fancy blond highlighting, blowouts with curling iron work, eyebrow and eyelash extensions, television makeup jobs and fancy manicures
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 4:23pm
I admit I am a teeny bit envious > if we only had this charge on the internet:
The whole video is interesting beyond the quip in the headline. It's Rochester, not NYC.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 10:43pm
Wisconsin grad does good kinda
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/03/us/jessica-krug-gwu-black-trnd/index....
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 1:04am
oy, that story is gonna rile them, it's gonna be all over talk radio. Affirmative action & cheatin' college elites all in one story, both some of the least favorite things in Wisconsin, .my great grandpa came from (pick a European country) to Ellis Island with two cents in his pocket and nobody ever gave him anything....my great grandma scrubbed floors on her hands and knees..worked the farm for food with a full time job in a factory...even the inner city version, it's get off your ass kid, nobody's gonna give you nothing..
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 1:23am
For those of you not keeping up with pop culture manifestations of politics: Cardi B vs. Candace O.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 9:16pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:36am
Shopping Channel 2020
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/06/business/china-livestream-shopping-sp...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 2:20am
Neil Kinnock on Biden’s plagiarism 'scandal' and why he deserves to win: ‘Joe’s an honest guy'
In a 1987 Democratic primary debate, Biden sprinkled Kinnock’s phrases into his own speech and forgot to credit him – a blunder many believe cost him the presidency
@ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 7
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 5:25am
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:11am
hoist on his own petard at only 19 (hey kid, imagine you lived several more decades, all the identity groups you might have to apologize to according to your standards):
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:34pm
He seems ok, but why not vote in the girlfriend - esp. if she's bi- and of color. We shouldn't let regressive values drag us back to the past.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:01pm
Bony shark screws genetic line -
start over, more cohesion this time
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/sep/07/fossil-upends-theory...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:09pm
Again: what a country!
$2,225 raised of $200,000 goal (I checked)
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 12:44am
Here's apparently an easy peasy way to git over $300K through 15 min. of fame:
Don't underestimate the hatred of Pelosi and overall hatred of what many people think is the "phoniness" of politicians
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 12:28am
They also claim she has to move. Anyway, 9000 donors in a nation of 330 million is still tiny, and who knows how much of this is sock puppet from some GOP big pockets donor using different names.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 6:46am
Studying the invisible
(you think you got problems now - you don't know 85% if your probs)
https://www.sciencealert.com/simulation-reveals-what-dark-matter-might-l...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 3:02am
Covid like BLM protesters?
https://elemental.medium.com/a-supercomputer-analyzed-covid-19-and-an-in...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 5:47am
Have no desire right now to do any news thread on the Woodward book cause too much shit flying all at once in different topic directions. But this is intriguing enough to share:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 9:32pm
Anti-microbial resistance threat
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/10/superbugs-a-far-greater-ri...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 1:12am
This is why all the "let's have more urban density!" fans like Yglesias are big losers for the foreseeable future. Stacking us up in cubicles on small pieces of land as yummy food for viruses = ain't gonna happen now, people who have the money or ability to do so are going to spread out as much as they can. It's the poor who are gonna be stuck in dense environments. Many of which will turn to hellholes even without superbugs feeding on them, as there won't be enough taxes coming in to pay for decent services.
Now that I am done predicting the foreseeable future , whadabout those 5G towers?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 2:22am
Turn 5G on viruses.
And people like Starbucksing together - urban deserts ain't gonna happen as a long-term thing.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 3:51am
Bachmann Truther Overdrive
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 1:57am
And what a dummy she is. Not far away on this very thread ( scroll up to tweet at my comment at Tue, 09/08/2020 - 12:44am) proof that they are just seeking $200K, give em $200K and they'll be no overthrow!
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 2:51am
Give Garnet an inch, she'll take a Telathon.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 4:02am
Rusky Spook Screwup
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 2:09am