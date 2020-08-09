Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
When Golda Barton dialed 911 on Friday, she hoped emergency responders could help hospitalize her 13-year-old son, who has Asperger syndrome and was having a mental crisis.
Instead, a Salt Lake City police officer repeatedly shot Linden Cameron after he ran away, leaving the boy in serious condition with injuries to his intestines, bladder, shoulder and ankles. Barton says he was unarmed, and police said they didn’t find a weapon at the scene.
“He’s a small child. Why didn’t you just tackle him?” Barton said in a tearful interview with KUTV on Sunday. “He’s a baby. He has mental issues.”
Barton said she’s gotten few answers from police. Salt Lake City’s mayor pledged on Sunday that an investigation into the incident would be quick.
Amid the failures of deinstitutionalization — a decades-long push to treat people with mental illness in the community rather than in mental institutions — police officers have increasingly assumed the role of first responders to psychiatric emergencies; law enforcement agencies across the country are grappling with how to manage this responsibility.
One approach has been to provide police with more training, such as in how to recognize signs of mental illness, techniques for crisis de-escalation and ways to connect individuals with mental-health resources. Another approach involves partnering with mental-health professionals such as social workers.
Psychiatrist Nils Rosenbaum, right, with police officer Andrew LeHocky in Albuquerque. (Matthew Tinney)
As medical doctors, psychiatrists are highly qualified experts for handling individuals with mental illness; however, it’s rare to see a psychiatrist working in a police department.
What if psychiatrists worked on the front lines with police?
In Albuquerque, Nils Rosenbaum has been doing just that since 2007, conducting what he has called “street-level psychiatry.” Rosenbaum’s roles have included educating police officers about mental-health issues, conducting psychiatric assessments in the field and serving as a liaison between law enforcement and the mental-health system.
“For me, it’s a no-brainer,” Rosenbaum told me. “This is where the illness is. This is where psychiatry should be.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/police-encounter-many-people-with-mental-health-crises-could-psychiatrists-help/2018/07/20/20561c26-7484-11e8-b4b7-308400242c2e_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 3:05pm
This comes on the heels of the police homicide in Rochester
https://www.democratandchronicle.com/story/news/2020/09/03/daniel-prude-rochester-death-by-police-mayor-lovely-warren-apologizes/5709640002/
It also reminds that North Miami police shot the caregiver of a man who escaped from his group home. Both the caregiver and patient were unarmed. The caregiver was shot because the officer was trying to shoot the unarmed patient but hit the unarmed caregiver instead.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/06/18/florida-police-man-autism-caretaker-shot-shooting/1485955001/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 3:16pm
IS OUR
CHILDRENCOPS LEARNING?
In health care I've seen kids that age and below suddenly start screaming, autistic and FAS. Some ran. We never thought to shoot them.
by NCD on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 5:26pm