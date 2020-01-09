Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Across the U.S., local officials are slashing funding for everything from education and health care to orchestra subsidies. https://t.co/ADVUFMQ29p— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 7, 2020
Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Dead, 2 Adults Injured In Canaryville Shooting https://t.co/vHNuR4ZPao pic.twitter.com/jt2JBlwFnJ— CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) September 8, 2020
Tempe Arizona police officer told that a white man pulled a gun on a hotel desk manager
The officer points his gun at a black hotel employee
The employee is told that he "fits the description"
Wisconsin Farmer Planted Over 2 Million Sunflowers to Bring Joy During Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/nVa0dTXvvF— People (@people) September 7, 2020
free-to-read Aug. 30 article if you access link from Twitter
A program to fight implicit bias among New York Police Department officers successfully changed many officers’ attitudes, according to an analysis of the effort commissioned by NYPD officials. Stay informed and read this article now free on https://t.co/tYCeELTJqc.— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 2, 2020
City officials in Rochester, N.Y., are praising a group of volunteer church “elders” who on Sunday night stood as human buffers between police and protesters outside the city’s public safety building after days of protests that have periodically turned violent.
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren (D) on Sunday announced that local church members were partnering with the city and that the Regional Transit Service would bus them to the city’s public safety building, where demonstrators have marched for the past week to demand justice for Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation in March after being detained and hooded by police.
Reason people think there are shootouts in America: poverty, bread, etc.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 7, 2020
Real reason: There's more guns than people so even folks with expensive cars at upscale clubs solve their problemsw with them. https://t.co/Vcn0f4qGC7
Splains a lot about the erratic nature of shopping lately!
By Anne D'Innocenzio @ AP.com, Sept. 6
NEW YORK (AP) —Gold Medal International is sitting on millions of dollars worth of socks at its North Carolina warehouse that it can’t ship to stores.
The reason? The 66-year-old family-owned sock maker can’t get enough credit insurance to cover potential losses if the stores can’t pay for the goods they’ve ordered.
Four boats carrying Lebanese and Syrian migrants reached Cypriot waters over the weekend. As the situation gets steadily worse in Lebanon, people will try to escape it however they can. https://t.co/D44ZoNPd8h— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) September 7, 2020
Teachers & other school employees just saying no.
New York school district delays start of year after mass resignations, leaves of absence https://t.co/24v3IlWLBm pic.twitter.com/nlyIzjlY1K— The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020
WATCH: Jacob Blake speaks from hospital bed: "I'm telling you change your lives out there" https://t.co/ZmGHGqZbZe pic.twitter.com/eNet6hvGkS— The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020
After Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed a commercial aircraft on the Hudson River after it's engines were knocked out by sucking in a flight of geese, said "For the first time in American history, a president has repeatedly shown utter and vulgar contempt and disrespect for those who have served and died serving our country," on Facebook. Trump attacked back on Twitter:
"The Hoax on the Hudson destroyed a beautiful, beautiful aircraft because it's incompetent pilot lost power trying to save a flock of geese. New York has too many geese and not enough great pilots! He's not a hero, he's a loser."@RealDonaldTrump
"We want our sons and daughters to know the truth," Trump went on. "America is the greatest and most exceptional nation in the history of the world. Our country wasn't built by cancel culture...."
Orwell: "Ignorance is strength!"
Reichsführer-SS Hermann Göring: "If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say."
US President Donald Trump has demanded the Fox News network fire its national security correspondent after she confirmed claims he had disparaged the military - a bombshell that has dogged him for two days.
Peracles, I listened to this painful but intriguing demo. I think Musk should get a chip to help him speak better.
It is fascinating, but the demo was really not ready for prime time. The pigs offered zero in helping to understand what applications might be, and if having them on was to prove that 'No Pigs Were Injured In This Experiment," well, that really was only proof that the ones we saw seemed fine. If people had not asked questions at the end the point of the whole thing would have been left unaddressed. That said:
WOW! It could potentially offer spinal cord patients hope. The other applications also show great promise, including restoring memories and other functions lost to dementia. It may remove crippling traumas and help with PTSD and depression. The concern I had, though, is the control that the system can have over the brain. Actually, pretty scary in the wrong hands.
My good friend got a brain implant which is connected to a battery under the skin on her chest wall. She had "Essential Tremor," and was unable even to eat without spattering food all over the place. She can do anything now with her right hand that she ever could do and only regrets not doing right and left. But there is no feedback. It is a one-way therapeutic system.
The difference with Elon's contraption is that it is two-way.
Thanks for posting this. Regardless of my whiny rating, it is thought-provoking and I will be checking back for updates.
by CVille Dem on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 3:51pm
Actually I quite like that Elon doesn't speak like someone at a Ted talk, even though he's done some pretty amazing things. That said, yeah, pigs not the best performers - if it weren't for the treadmill...
Anyway, here's a much better summary from 3 1/2 years ago:
https://waitbutwhy.com/2017/04/neuralink.html
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:08pm
Trying to catch up on the Neuralink story and Musk's involvement. Not so much interested in the nitty gritty details of how Neuralink is supposed to work as in Musk's involvement.
So far I have learned that Musk has for years considered the development of AI an existential threat to humanity but since its development is inevitable he ventured much capital in a variety of AI enterprises, eventually setting up his own R&D inspired by the 'neural lace' in Iain Banks' The Culture sci-fi series. His stated long-term goal is to "achieve symbiosis with artificial intelligence". After all, if you can't beat them, might as well join them, right? What could possibly go wrong?
Seriously though, the idea of linking and/or uploading one's consciousness to a computer or network is a very old sci-fi trope. Some wannabe transhuman is bound to attempt it. I think it will fail. I know I hope it does. I'd prefer we finish expanding our consciousnesses the old-fashioned ways with chemistry, dreams, ecstasies, etc. to see where that leads.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 12:58pm
Because it's there and not as tough as people act. How hard is building an electric car? Easier than putting a man on the moon in 1969. Yet decades after Al Gore fretted over the ICE (and conservatives laugh) we're still piddle fucking around with climate conventions and dallying with extending electric grids. We have so little urgency for anything, even with technology bounding along exponentially. Even Elon's quotes in AI - the Chinese are using facial detection to lock up Uighurs and find moped drivers not wearing helmets - the moment Musk was worried about *is already here*. As Tim Urban notes, Musk is in the present - we're all in the fretting skeptical slow-witted past.
Remember when we used to use the phrase "avoid it like the plague"? We can't even do that anymore, we're so full of inertia, so conflicted.
https://waitbutwhy.com/2017/04/neuralink.html#part4
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 7:56pm
More Chinese ethnic cleansing - their brand of racist AI is winning, with Trump uninterested and the rest of the world weak.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/01/inner-mongolia-protests-ch...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 3:15am
Russian fake web w AI
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/sep/01/facebook-russia-inter...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 7:09am
Maybe JetMan is a Musk-like spirit.
The 1st video's pretty amazing.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/36096/airline-pilots-landing-at-la...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:19am
Contrast Chinese detentions
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/01/media/china-cgtn-cheng-lei-rsdl-intl-...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:25am
Neuralink 1 year ago
(better overview)
https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/07/18/134144/neuralink-whats-new-and-what-isnt-elon-musks-brain-computer-interface/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 1:00am
When implant firms go bust
https://www.technologyreview.com/2015/04/09/168424/paralyzed-again/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 1:01am
Elon in Deutschland: auto RNA?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 1:51am
Robot love
https://www.businessinsider.com/neuralink-and-woke-studios-ai-chip-impla...
And that Elon/Germany link I forgot?
https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-elon-musk-volkswagen-id3-test-drive-video/amp/
BTW, I still think of all of this as an expansive Proof of Concept/Minimum Viable Product. All talk about what diseases or injuries might be dealt with, yadda yadda, are years away. Kind of like when they did CRISPR for gene splicing - just getting the actions & understanding *started* - intelligent, ethical applications nowhere close.
But Elon has gotten rockets in space and solar adoption greater than before, so this neural implant PoC is likely to have a huge effect in terms of acceptability and practical exploration.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 3:37am
Robot Blogging (I'm done here - I've been being assimilated 1 bit at a time, and now it's largely over)
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/sep/08/robot-wrote-this-a...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 10:50am