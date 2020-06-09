Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
After Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed a commercial aircraft on the Hudson River after it's engines were knocked out by sucking in a flight of geese, said "For the first time in American history, a president has repeatedly shown utter and vulgar contempt and disrespect for those who have served and died serving our country," on Facebook. Trump attacked back on Twitter:
"The Hoax on the Hudson destroyed a beautiful, beautiful aircraft because it's incompetent pilot lost power trying to save a flock of geese. New York has too many geese and not enough great pilots! He's not a hero, he's a loser."@RealDonaldTrump
oh yeah, dig in with more of the warped Trump theory of what makes a hero, that'll work
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 5:30pm
after thinking on it a minute, this one is pure jealousy, he would like to be the kind of pop culture hero that Sully is. He actually had some of that for a while after "Art of The Deal" came out
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 5:55pm
Trump's response is so obvious I predicted it before he even thought of it in his warped malicious lizardy brain.
by NCD on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 6:01pm
Trump's kitsch art heist in Paris
(fakes and knockoffs, as should be obvious.
The Gold Lamé King wouldn't settle for - or know - anything more)
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-06/trump-ended-2018-fran...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:14am
yeah recommened; as well as being a scoop by Katya & colleagues, that article is getting praise from other journos for the quality of the work
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:27am
95-yr. old WWII vet on the draft dodger. well worth the watch, beats Sully for my money, heck we got our own Sir Tom Moore but better:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:08am
And hey, gives hope Joe can stay this savvy as Prez, is a spring chicken comparatively.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:20am
His squadron commander, Wiki page here.
from his Medal of Honor citation:
by NCD on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 2:55pm
Blue light special warning for all us guilty Trump watchers (know we shouldn't feed the troll but can't look away)
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:38pm
OIC-Tom's listening so we don't have to:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:49pm
lol at this one! He does this often enough, I rarely see it noted:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:52pm
The press conference has now got a hashtag #TrumpMeltdown
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:38pm
Qanon should jump right on this, but I bet they won't catch it, how he's been micro-chipped now too:
To be fair, this was one of his favorite lines of argument going way back, they are all part of "the swamp". Went off the rails with "MAGA", MAGA presumes lots of big corporations making big fancy shit for the military and stuff.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 5:14pm