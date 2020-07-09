Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
City officials in Rochester, N.Y., are praising a group of volunteer church “elders” who on Sunday night stood as human buffers between police and protesters outside the city’s public safety building after days of protests that have periodically turned violent.
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren (D) on Sunday announced that local church members were partnering with the city and that the Regional Transit Service would bus them to the city’s public safety building, where demonstrators have marched for the past week to demand justice for Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation in March after being detained and hooded by police.
Warren, as well as the city’s police force, praised the church members, led by the Rev. Myra Brown of Spiritus Christi Church, after the protests concluded peacefully and police refrained from using violent tactics.
Comments
Excellent! Seriously. Almost sounds like what Keisha Lance-Bottoms advised months ago: go home and learn from the grownups with experience how to protest.
Hopefully the spoiled white college kids will see the light as well. Don't get your hopes up though, they think everyone over 30 screwed up the world so they are going to keep protesting against Democratic city governments about, I dunno, injustice in general, at least until their parents cut them off. After all, the Hague still hasn't indicted Ted Wheeler of Portland and that police-loving bitch is still in charge of Chicago and against people taking what they need from Magnificent Mile boutiques.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 4:58pm
They are not going home
They have no reason to trust the elders to do the right thing
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 5:08pm