    Counter-reactionaries working to staunch the wokee cultural tide

    By artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:31pm |

    For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj

    — James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020

    Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ

    — James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020

    Comments


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:10pm

    George Floyd was a felon, but it seems in his last 7 years out of prison, he made good on his effort to reform (based on Wikipedia) He shouldn't be lionized not should he be demonized. And it always makes me uncomfortable when someone references Thomas Sowell, who always came across as a superficial partisan hack, though I haven't read him in a decade.

    ETA: ugh, case in point


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 1:57am

    Point taken. But at the same time, I want academics who are always looking at what all colleagues are writing. I do appreciate Anon's challenge here. Perhaps he's sympathetic to Sowell type thinking, so what? Being sympathetic is not the same thing as the almost hysterical acceptance of woke-a-tude that's happening all at once. Which I think Anon. describes well. On Twitter, I am seeing the only ones brave enough to challenge using their name in public are safe Pulitzer winner types like Annette Gordon-Reed. It takes that kind of power to be able to challenge the tide in the history -biz, everyone else is cowed, even those with tenure. 


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:09am

    Overall it was very well written, and I agreed with much. I pointed out 2 things that detracted from it in my eyes. Sorry I didn't make that clear. Yes, I support the diversity of ideas in academia and elsewhere. I'm a bundle of contradictions myself - how could I not love that? (I also left off his/her petty use of 'Democrat' as an adjective) (Sowell is a rather autocratic thinker, so imitating him would be jumping from the woke pan into the alt-right fire - not an improvement in my eyes - whereas respecting/being interested in some of his ideas is just investing in the market or casino of ideas, wherever the chips may lie - certainly there's more nuance and spectrum to our analysis and intellectual offerings than two (literally) violent extremes?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:33am

    Happened to see a Sowell article praising this book "Injustice" from 2011, and I think it was one of those bellwether events in how the right would deal with race and the justice department (along with voter fraud hype, but the former is more important to today's QAnon fighting "leftwing racists"). Not the heavily sock-puppeted 5-star reviews.

    https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/reviews/1596982772/ref=cm_cr_dp_mb_top?ie=UTF8


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:00am

    On the author of "Injustice", J. Christian Adams.

    A former commissioner on President Donald Trump’s now-defunct Voter Fraud Commission reached a settlement this week with a group of Virginia voters who claimed they were subjected to false accusations of felony voter fraud.

    The initial lawsuit was filed last year in Virginia federal court by voting rights groups and four individuals accusing the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) and its president and general counsel J. Christian Adams of creating and distributing reports that falsely mislabeled them as non-citizens who illegally registered to vote — despite all of the plaintiffs being American citizens.

    The PILF reports, titled “Alien Invasion in Virginia” and “Alien Invasion II,” were released in 2016 and 2017 respectively, and stated that thousands of people had committed felonies by illegally registering to vote in Virginia. According to the complaint, Alien Invasion II contained information about many of the purported felons, including their names, addresses, phone numbers, and “in some cases social security numbers.”

    And

    Adams, a former attorney for George W. Bush’s Department of Justice, must also provide a written apology to the plaintiffs on behalf of himself and the group, which is also required to remove any information of individuals purported to have illegally registered to vote from its current and future reports.

    https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/fmr-trump-voting-commission-official-forced-to-apologize-for-falsely-accusing-people-of-voter-fraud/


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:03am

    Heather Mac Donald:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:49am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:59pm

    just one typical example of "the tide" I see on my Twitter feed oriented towards humanities in academia-I see this kind of thing day in, day out from institutions allover the western world, it's a flood, as in "be there or be square":

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:38pm

    Interesting excerpt from The Politics of Riots by Cathy Young, illustrating how easy it these days to convince a Senator into censoring his normal plain spoken sensible statements because they don't coincide with Critical Race theory:

    Meanwhile, the bizarre claim that looting is only about “property” and that calling it violence cheapens human (and especially black) lives had been made by Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of the “1619 Project” exploring American slavery, and echoed by many others including Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut). After the rioting broke out in Kenosha, Murphy initially tweeted a condemnation of police brutality and vigilantism as well as looting and property damage.

    An hour later, he deleted it, explaining that he had been told it equated murder with property crime.

    This is how it affects politics: they don't say the things they used to, they just censor themselves, on advice of some aide who is hip to current political correctness. It's better if they're not sure the politically correct will like it, to just shut up. Because one thing they do understand is how activitists use social media to draw attention of the extreme believers.

    This is how it works in academia too. Many who are doing it are not believers, they're just chicken. I've known some who say what they feel when they retire and are free to be honest about it.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 5:55pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 10:50pm

    Chloe S. Valdary, been following her for a while, brave independent thinker, calling out Kendi when he criticizes Trump as pot calling the kettle black:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 11:21pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 11:38pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:01am

    The op-ed kinda weirdly falls off - is he afraid to get into specifics?


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:52am

    better than nothing (admit I have bigotry of low expectations from leftie intelligentsia on this front)


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:09am

    two new to me, haven't listened yet:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 5:03am

    Abolish the concept of race? The first thing we do when we open our eyes Day 0 is start to identify the features that make Mom Mom and Dad Dad, and file those characteristics in our tiny "this is good" box. Visual, smell, voice/sound, touch... It's largely subconscious in our pre-literate days. As the Catholics say, "give us your babies til they're 5, they're ours forever". Except by 2 you're already programmed on race to a large degree.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:23am

    Identity politics was fine when it was white identity politics, White politics was considered national politics. When blacks and other minorities began looking out for their specie interests, identify politics magically became something horrific.

    There was an article by Thomas Sowell above. He does the lazy scholarship of saying Bull Connor was a Democrat. He then pretends that a shift in racial politics between the parties has not occurred.

    Sowell says

    Perhaps the biggest voter fraud of all is the fraud against black voters, by telling them bogey man stories, in order to try to get them to come out on election day to vote for Democrats.

    As if Republicans have not perfected voter suppression as an art. Trump is even willing to destroy the post office. Sowell is trapped in the past.


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:35am

    Look 5 posts up - there's a black son with white father. They're a family unit. We like the uplifting stories more than the hate-filled recriminations. Hey, they might even vote different - but it doesn't matter - they've got the vibe. More family clips, less street vandalism. People's Lives do Matter - the focus on BLM is out of necessity, an observable need, an imbalance. Turn that attention into a reverse Injustice, there'll be well-deserved pushback. Respect is earned, and needs to be maintained.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 9:03am

    Wow. I had completely forgotten about Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Halle Berry, etc.

    Edit to add:

    The upbeat stories are nice, glad you like them.

    Many are angry

    Most are not creating chaos in the streets.

    You don't get to set the criteria

    BLM does not have to address "black on black crime"

    The Rochester police department is being reformed in front of our eyes

    Mental illness cases will, at some point, no longer be the sole responsibility of the police

    Baby steps.

    Reform will happen whether you require upbeat stories or not.


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 10:09am

    Pages

    Latest Comments

    more