Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
After Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed a commercial aircraft on the Hudson River after it's engines were knocked out by sucking in a flight of geese, said "For the first time in American history, a president has repeatedly shown utter and vulgar contempt and disrespect for those who have served and died serving our country," on Facebook. Trump attacked back on Twitter:
"The Hoax on the Hudson destroyed a beautiful, beautiful aircraft because it's incompetent pilot lost power trying to save a flock of geese. New York has too many geese and not enough great pilots! He's not a hero, he's a loser."@RealDonaldTrump
oh yeah, dig in with more of the warped Trump theory of what makes a hero, that'll work
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 5:30pm
after thinking on it a minute, this one is pure jealousy, he would like to be the kind of pop culture hero that Sully is. He actually had some of that for a while after "Art of The Deal" came out
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 5:55pm
Trump's response is so obvious I predicted it before he even thought of it in his warped malicious lizardy brain.
by NCD on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 6:01pm
Trump's kitsch art heist in Paris
(fakes and knockoffs, as should be obvious.
The Gold Lamé King wouldn't settle for - or know - anything more)
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-06/trump-ended-2018-fran...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:14am
yeah recommened; as well as being a scoop by Katya & colleagues, that article is getting praise from other journos for the quality of the work
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:27am
95-yr. old WWII vet on the draft dodger. well worth the watch, beats Sully for my money, heck we got our own Sir Tom Moore but better:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:08am
And hey, gives hope Joe can stay this savvy as Prez, is a spring chicken comparatively.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:20am