By Mihir Zaveri @ NYTimes.com/Style, May 5
[....] The three wins have become a powerful symbol of how much American views on beauty have evolved from a past marred by racism and gender stereotypes, even as black women leaders are still severely underrepresented in other fields [....]
Splains a lot about the erratic nature of shopping lately!
By Anne D'Innocenzio @ AP.com, Sept. 6
NEW YORK (AP) —Gold Medal International is sitting on millions of dollars worth of socks at its North Carolina warehouse that it can’t ship to stores.
The reason? The 66-year-old family-owned sock maker can’t get enough credit insurance to cover potential losses if the stores can’t pay for the goods they’ve ordered.
Four boats carrying Lebanese and Syrian migrants reached Cypriot waters over the weekend. As the situation gets steadily worse in Lebanon, people will try to escape it however they can. https://t.co/D44ZoNPd8h— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) September 7, 2020
Teachers & other school employees just saying no.
New York school district delays start of year after mass resignations, leaves of absence https://t.co/24v3IlWLBm pic.twitter.com/nlyIzjlY1K— The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020
WATCH: Jacob Blake speaks from hospital bed: "I'm telling you change your lives out there" https://t.co/ZmGHGqZbZe pic.twitter.com/eNet6hvGkS— The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020
After Sullenberger, the pilot who safely landed a commercial aircraft on the Hudson River after it's engines were knocked out by sucking in a flight of geese, said "For the first time in American history, a president has repeatedly shown utter and vulgar contempt and disrespect for those who have served and died serving our country," on Facebook. Trump attacked back on Twitter:
"The Hoax on the Hudson destroyed a beautiful, beautiful aircraft because it's incompetent pilot lost power trying to save a flock of geese. New York has too many geese and not enough great pilots! He's not a hero, he's a loser."@RealDonaldTrump
"We want our sons and daughters to know the truth," Trump went on. "America is the greatest and most exceptional nation in the history of the world. Our country wasn't built by cancel culture...."
Orwell: "Ignorance is strength!"
Reichsführer-SS Hermann Göring: "If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say."
US President Donald Trump has demanded the Fox News network fire its national security correspondent after she confirmed claims he had disparaged the military - a bombshell that has dogged him for two days.
As protests against police brutality and systemic racism filled streets across the country this summer, a group of Black prosecutors in the nation’s capital began thinking about how they, too, could take a stand.
They shared the outrage over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people at the hands of police. But the demands for change also sparked soul-searching about their own roles in a massive criminal justice system that some had been a part of for decades.
What began with a few emotional phone calls and emails quickly became a more organized effort of heart-wrenching, reflective Web meetings and detailed policy discussions.
In a real life metaphor for Trump's economy, at a lake in Texas the big boats swamped and sank at least 4 other parading boats with huge waves of their wake as they sped by the smaller fry.
All participating in a Trumptilla Boat Parade on Saturday celebrating their tribal idol, the race baiting, lying con man, enemy of democracy and despot loving Führer of the Republican Party.
The proximity of the left and the right in Oregon has created a dynamic of fear, mistrust and anger.
“Portland is an island in Oregon,” said the mayor of a more conservative town about 30 miles southeast of the city. “We are scared to death that what’s happening in Portland will ever come out to where we live.” https://t.co/YF8ZuBWDLb— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2020
Update: About 150 people were trapped near Mammoth Pool Reservoir, according to the Madera County Sheriff, and ten were injured. Earlier, a Forest Service spokesman had said that as many as 1,000 people were sheltering there. https://t.co/MdaeAscyuh— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 6, 2020
Cohen's book looking to be full of surprises, and fun for Never Trumpers' ads!
in any other year this might seem strange https://t.co/Z4rmDvklXd— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 6, 2020
Calif. DA charges officer for fatally shooting man wielding baseball bat inside Walmart https://t.co/rLQXil6FoC pic.twitter.com/QPeitqB5f1— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 4, 2020
“I don’t think anything is going to convince the money managers at the broadcast networks that it’s worth the money to go back to the old ways.” Ted Koppel on the fading future of political conventions. W @grynbaum https://t.co/CCKkvf0Tsx— adam nagourney (@adamnagourney) September 5, 2020
Protesters are now blocking media from filming their demonstration, shining lights into a reporter’s face, blocking shots with fans umbrellas and following like “minders” #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/H0nZR6AuhG— Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) September 6, 2020
I'm just thinking of all the Jon-Benet-Ramsey's mom pageant types out there in flyover who don't read the NYTimes nor do they watch much Fox News either ....
Then this other recent "In the News" item comes to mind, The New Yorker Q & A with Eric Kaufmann; my underlining:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/05/2019 - 7:00pm
The flip side:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/05/2019 - 7:20pm
Kaufman argues that the rate of change has to be slower. This is not a new message. Martin Luther King’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” and his subsequent book “Why We Can’t Wait” explained why blacks and other minorities should not slow down their efforts for equality. Given a direct attack on equal rights by Trump and the GOP, why would Kaufman’s stance gain any ground? White voters are judged not by what they say, but what they do. A vote for Trump documents that the voter cares very little for the rights of minorities.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/05/2019 - 9:13pm
He's not advocating anything, he's a Brit academic studying the outbreak of populist movements internationally and claiming he sees a correlation between one thing and another.
It speaks especially to those who seem to fear loss of Western culture norms, and those who are espcially virulent about that, someone like Steven Bannon as well as Christian conservatives.
I expected that you would see it that way, reading everything and anything from a myopic tribal view of an "Afro-American community" all thinking alike and all supposedly fighting for the same thing, American blacks against American whites, who gets more pie. Because no matter what it is, it's always all about you and your (supposed) people and your enemies. It's like you are trying to prove him correct.
What you are basically saying is that you like that all this populism happened? You like that what's happening, that it causes people to draw lines end up fighting for their tribalist culture because they feel they've been pushed too far past where they can adjust?
Though I haven't read his book, his theorizing, seems to me to lead to a bigger picture question about what neo-conservatives espoused earlier in the century: where everyone craves an immediate change to democracy and western culture, that they will welcome it with flowers and sweets. I think Kaufmann is addressing forcing culture change on a majority or a significant minority so fast that you get major major blowback.
You try to force a Miss America style beauty pageant in Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan right now and see what happens--doesn't matter whether it's black, white or green contestants.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/05/2019 - 10:45pm
I merely read what he said. A subset of whites has always feared cultural change. The bottom line is that marginalized groups will not stop fighting for equality. Whites don’t get to define what marginalized groups decide is equality. I referred to the King Birmingham jail letter because the same idea that things were happening to fast was the argument made against the Civil Rights movement.
Marginalized groups do not have the same access as many whites. Jobs are not offered based on bias because a name suggests that the applicant belongs to a certain racial group. The solution to that problem is to document the discrimination and force change in hiring by the corporation. The fight is not about special rights, the fight is about equal rights.
Take the opioid crisis. Opioids are considered a medical emergency because it impacts whites. The drug epidemic in the black community was treated as a criminal justice problem. This is a clear double standard.
If anybody is trying to spread divisiveness, it is Kaufman who argues for addressing and appeasing white identity. Do you believe that Kaufman speaks for all white people?
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/oct/21/white-identity-is-meaningless-dignity-is-found-in-shared-hopes
Marginalized groups are looking for equality. A subset of whites want superiority. They want to determine the speed of change, even Kaufman admits that.
From the New Yorker interview
Edit to add:
There is nothing that marginalized groups can do to soothe the feelings of hate people who feel under attack by social change. White identity politics has always existed. The construct now is that a subset that is not racist, but is willing to vote for a racist to protect their interests. Marginalized groups talk about equal rights. A subset of whites hears special rights. Protests for equality are here to stay.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/06/2019 - 8:45am
White voters who voted for a racist are to be forgiven and appeased.
Tamika Mallory supports Farrakhan because he does good things in the black community.
Representative Omar criticizes Israel
Both women have been called out.
A subset of whites feel under attack, we are supposed to excuse their behavior. Women from marginalized groups, on the other hand, are to be silenced. If the stand for white identity is working for their own special interests, why is their backlash against Mallory and Omar?
Edit to add:
Watch the anger in the crowds at the Trump rallies. They enjoy yelling about locking people up. You can’t sugarcoat the venom.
Obama to Trump voters were motivated by racial bias
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/10/16/17980820/trump-obama-2016-race-racism-class-economy-2018-midterm
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/06/2019 - 10:17am
White voters who voted for a racist are to be forgiven and appeased.
Got any links to back that up of someone saying that?
Got any suggestions on how the ones that voted for Obama and then Trump should be punished?
How about the minorities that voted for Trump? How do you want to see them punished?
Do you know you give off vibes like a fire and brimstone preacher sometimes?
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/06/2019 - 2:05pm
Jeezus, opioids are considered a medical emergency because they're made in factory clean rooms, prescribed by doctors and sold out of pharmacies (even though illegal fentanyl is part of the problem), while smack & dope were smuggled across the border and sold in alleys. Bathtub meth and molly were never treated as "medical emergencies" even though most users are white. Anyway, we've started calling pharmaceutical companies "superpredators" if that makes you feel any better.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/06/2019 - 12:47pm
The rationale you use is not the one cited by Trump
http://bostonreview.net/forum/donna-murch-how-race-made-opioid-crisis
Additionally, the opioid crisis in the lack community is largely ignored
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2018/local/opioid-epidemic-and-its-effect-on-african-americans/?utm_term=.7970f2fd048f
Trump focuses on race in dealing with the problem
Edit to add:
There are major differences of opinion in how drug problems are addressed. White identity politics will not address the issue. The political divisions will persist.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/06/2019 - 1:39pm
Not sure what exactly you quoted that I disn't already know, including the latest opioid/fentanyl explosion hitting bot white and black, and that Trump will mislead a crisis for his own whims. But don't want to bore you anymore with white sob stories and misguided white identity politics.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/06/2019 - 2:09pm
The sob story about whites being forced to focus on white identity politics comes at a time when attacks against marginalized groups are increasing
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/yes-white-supremacists-are-emboldened-but-thats-not-the-whole-story-in-america-today/2019/05/05/f0b5c330-6dcb-11e9-be3a-33217240a539_story.html?utm_term=.fe850d20f56e
Ilhan Omar has death threats, but the story is about her supposed anti-Semitism
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ilhan-omar-profile_n_5ccc987ae4b0548b7359ee0f
People are paying little attention to the pity olympics performed by a subset of white people, they are focused on real threats faced by marginalized people.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/06/2019 - 12:57pm
"People" like academics and journalists are paying attention because they are trying to figure out how things happened like voting for Brexit, electing Trump president, and right wing parties gaining votes in Europe.
I haven't seen anyone claim anyone was forcing anyone to do identity politics.
The point of practicing political and/or social science is not to tell a sob story, but to analyze what's happening politically and culturally. There is no partisan intent. Though partisans can use the info. for their benefit if they desire. Or they can just ignore it and flail about wily nily, go with their gut, results be damned.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/06/2019 - 1:42pm
P.S. You're not at all refuting what Kaufmann is saying, you're giving him more evidence. that attacks on marginalized groups are increasing is part of the story. In short, it's called increasing tribalism when culture change is too rapid, more fighting for spoils and attention, less interest in common good. In democracy, the majority tribe usually wins.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/06/2019 - 2:01pm
There is nothing that can be done to slow diversity. Tribalists will be tribalists. Change is coming too slow for others. It’s 2019 and we are happy that black women won beauty pageants. Blacks arrived on the shores (officially) in 1619. 400 years.
Edit to add:
What form of appeasement do you really think will make a difference?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/06/2019 - 3:14pm
One review addresses the fundamental issue
http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/03/a-different-way-to-think-about-white-identity-politics.html
The solution to this problem is for white Conservatives to stop reflexively attack black concerns. Then they going to have to say directly that they fear the changing demographics. Conservatives will have to openly state that they fear demographic change. They are going to have to say how their view is different from the openly racist views of Donald Trump.
Kaufmann cites the 2016 ANES study that indicates whites who felt warmly about whites also feel warmly about blacks. This feel good message is challenged by studies that show that white Hillary Clinton voters shifted their racial views to match the views espoused by the candidate, while Trump voters were not repelled by his racist message.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/people-are-changing-their-views-on-race-and-gender-issues-to-match-their-party/
When studies disagree, one is left to see where the bulk of the data suggests. Their are more well designed studies to suggest racial bias among Trump voters than there are to show the opposite
As noted in the review in the New York Magazine
http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/03/a-different-way-to-think-about-white-identity-politics.html
The numbers don’t help us determine how those polled feel about putting babies in cages to restrict immigration.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/06/2019 - 2:45pm
back to topic of "people of color" making major inroads in western culture:
Harry and Meghan welcome their first royal baby
Edit to add just for the hell of it, because it's fun to think about:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/06/2019 - 2:22pm
joe reports:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/07/2019 - 3:01am
I'm in awe of the possibilities of a name that'll unite British & American culture, our special relationship - "Titanic"? "Chaplin"? "D-Day"? "Operation Iraqi Freedom"? "George Soros" (with some Jewish Hungarian thrown in...)
"Garbage" would be great, but the singer was Scottish - a bit too devolved (band was from Wisconsin nudge nudge).
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/07/2019 - 6:49am
"The Archies" - damn, I shoulda guessed that. Plus Harrison Ford - Chewbacca as 2nd place for sure.
Or Josie & the Pussycats - that's royalty for ya.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/08/2019 - 2:44pm
At two days old, Archie Harrison already has a Wikipedia entry, which makes two points I think will alternately upset and please the Steve Bannon types:
A global elite at birth:
But just another kid in England:
*Current usage in the United Kingdom: The use of Master as a prefixed title is, according to Leslie Dunkling, "a way of addressing politely a boy ... too young to be called 'Mister'."[1] It can be used as a title and form of address for any boy.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/08/2019 - 7:18pm
For the sports fans :
Colin Kaepernick with Nessa Diab @ The Met Costume Institute Gala this evening (“the party of the year,” “the Oscars of the East Coast”, tickets are $30K per person) Certifed Elite Celeb (never going back?)
oh and: Odell Beckham Jr., wearing Thom Browne
Serena Williams, one of the night’s hosts.
Ms. Williams’s shoes
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/06/2019 - 11:32pm
Serena should have some umps stapled to the bottom of the soles.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/07/2019 - 6:51am
Serena doing some major fashion messaging at the French Open
that's a NYTimes article titled Serena Williams Won’t Be Silenced. Her Clothes Are Doing the Talking but it's partly gleaned from lots of tweets on the matter, as fashion is intricately intertwined with social media. So if one was interested but doesn't have a subscription, just search Twitter....
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/28/2019 - 3:42pm
Fashion is bullshit. If Serena had played tennis naked it would have generated a lot more excitement and buzz than any thing else she could have worn. Clearly naked is by far the most fashionable choice.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/28/2019 - 8:54pm
How we got here. to this point in time, this is a very complicated cultural story with many threads and webs! Which Columbia Journalism Review has decided to wade into in this piece
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/14/2019 - 3:37pm
Update, 6 months later:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 1:21am
Surely this is evidence of racist sexualization of black women.
On a personal note, I've officially retired. Been spending the last few weeks moving from the ghost town I worked at to a beautiful 10 acre piece of land near by. Still a lot of work to do but I'm mostly settled in. A new phase of my life is about to begin.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 10:54am
Congrats (I hope), good luck, above all enjoy.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 11:14am
Congrats is definitely in order. While I'm so tired and my body is so sore from the move I'm so excited and happy to be done with working for other people for dollars. I've been looking forward to my 62nd birthday for years.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 11:31am
thanks for sharing that, ocean-kat, I can't tell you how refreshing it is to hear of someone in our age cohort looking forward to their future. It's been pretty much doom and gloom, troubles and frustrations in my circle, so a "keep hope alive" is very welcome. Congrats.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 2:34pm
What she's saying is, "how many bunk beds you got?" Me, I'll take the one near the kitchen, keep that coffee supply going (good for fixing up rattlesnake as well...)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 2:42pm
certainly sounds like a good place to hide from those who would crucify us for being who we are
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 3:18pm
There could be some doom and gloom It will be tough. But I've been planning for this for years. I bought an rv 20 years ago not just to travel. I thought about living in it when I retired and got something bigger than I needed or wanted at the time. Sorry PP, no bunk space but hopefully I'll be able to build an extension onto the rv in a year. When I got to Ruby I bought the solar system myself instead of asking the owners to pay for it because I wanted to take it with my when I retired. So electricity is free now. I looked for a inexpensive rural area when I took the job. Money will be tight with just my small SS payments but what I do for fun is free. I've been interested in edible wild plants since I was a child which broadened into an interest in botany, camping and hiking. My favorite hobby costs nothing.
I'm in a celebratory mood today because all the big jobs are done. I hooked up my solar system, the last big job and can relax and do the rest of the work as energy permits.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 8:39pm
oh and applause for your first sentence.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 3:13pm
by mohammad hosseini (not verified) on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 5:03am
notch yet another one for the melanin endowed; over at Miss World pageant:
Miss Nigeria's reaction to Miss Jamaica's win at the Miss World competition is what genuine joy looks like
Television 5 hours ago
Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas, couldn't contain her excitement when Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh, was announced as the winner of the competition.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/14/2019 - 8:43pm