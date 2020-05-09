Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
!!! Is this like "Progressives, be forewarned"?
By Tal Axelrod @ TheHill.com, Sept. 5
Joe Biden’s campaign is looking to get a boost in the final sprint to Election Day by building support among key demographics that powered President Trump’s 2016 upset victory.
In a press call Friday, the campaign said it was confident it could post strong showings with disaffected voters, independents, suburbanites and seniors, four groups that swung for Trump over Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election. The campaign shared data showing the former vice president ahead by 34 points among voters who have unfavorable views of both candidates, 11 points among independents, 13 points among suburban voters and 17 points among seniors.
“What we believe is that we have the resources and the strategy ... to reach these core coalition audiences directly,” said Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon [....]
Comments
So does this mean courting the major demographic who helped him win?
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 2:23am
I realized roughly 15 years ago that they'd prefer a "diverse" 50% Mexican-American population to a white majority hewn from 25 different white cultures.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 2:38am