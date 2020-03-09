Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
This is the # 2 most popular story over at WaPo right now. I imagine that's partly being caused by being shared on Facebook:
When we protest, it’s probably best to remember first principles: personal agency and human decency. https://t.co/KcFNwhV6Rl— John V as in Victor (@johnvelghe) September 4, 2020
Cohen's book looking to be full of surprises, and fun for Never Trumpers' ads!
in any other year this might seem strange https://t.co/Z4rmDvklXd— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 6, 2020
Calif. DA charges officer for fatally shooting man wielding baseball bat inside Walmart https://t.co/rLQXil6FoC pic.twitter.com/QPeitqB5f1— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 4, 2020
“I don’t think anything is going to convince the money managers at the broadcast networks that it’s worth the money to go back to the old ways.” Ted Koppel on the fading future of political conventions. W @grynbaum https://t.co/CCKkvf0Tsx— adam nagourney (@adamnagourney) September 5, 2020
Protesters are now blocking media from filming their demonstration, shining lights into a reporter’s face, blocking shots with fans umbrellas and following like “minders” #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/H0nZR6AuhG— Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) September 6, 2020
!!! Is this like "Progressives, be forewarned"?
By Tal Axelrod @ TheHill.com, Sept. 5
Joe Biden’s campaign is looking to get a boost in the final sprint to Election Day by building support among key demographics that powered President Trump’s 2016 upset victory.
Buttigieg, former Obama officials added to Biden's transition team https://t.co/tCoMoxGht8 pic.twitter.com/nLAdLnCIqt— The Hill (@thehill) September 5, 2020
Despite Zuckerberg's claims that Facebook had removed a militia event where people discussed gathering in Kenosha to shoot and kill protesters, Facebook never took any such action. The event was taken down by the militia group after two people were killed. https://t.co/6PU320hjfx— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 5, 2020
The United States is not “full.” In fact, it is empty. Right now, the country has about 93 people per square mile. Many, many countries are far denser than this. South Korea has 1,337 people per square mile, and Belgium has 976. If you tripled the population of the United States, adding the new Americans only to the Lower 48 and leaving Alaska and Hawaii intact and unchanged, the main part of America would be only about as dense as France and less than half as dense as Germany.
White supremacists present the gravest terror threat to the United States, according to a draft report from the Department of Homeland Security.
Two later draft versions of the same document — all of which were reviewed by POLITICO — describe the threat from white supremacists in slightly different language. But all three drafts describe the threat from white supremacists as the deadliest domestic terror threat facing the U.S., listed above the immediate danger from foreign terrorist groups.
“Foreign terrorist organizations will continue to call for Homeland attacks but probably will remain constrained in their ability to direct such plots over the next year,” all three documents say.
New York’s attorney general announced on Saturday that she would set up a grand jury to consider evidence in the death of a Black man in Rochester, N.Y., who suffocated after he had been placed in a hood by police officers and pinned to the ground.
The unusual weekend announcement by the attorney general, Letitia James, signaled a significant ramping up of the response to the March 23 arrest of Daniel Prude, 41, after months of official silence. Mr. Prude’s family in recent days has accused local and state officials of covering up his death to protect the police officers involved.
I think some reporter on here said recently that the biggest divide is between those who follow politics closely and those who don't. In America, those who don't are the majority, and not very well represented in institutions. https://t.co/dHwq8baDCF— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 5, 2020
As companies reconsider their long-term need to have employees on site, low-wage workers depending on office-based businesses stand to lose the most. When they dispatched staff to work remotely, they also eliminated the jobs cleaning their offices, driving them around and serving them food.
Many are asking how Flowers was tried 6X for the same crime— Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) September 5, 2020
It's bc no jury ever found him "not guilty"
Each trial ended in either a mistrial or a conviction that was later thrown out on appeal, letting prosecutors try again if they chose (and they did).https://t.co/ON5p733scq
By David Chrisinger @ NYTimes.com/Magazine, Sept. 4
For two years, a prisoner in the German concentration camp kept a journal that would later be used to convict those who had persecuted him and killed his fellow prisoners.
By Gary J. Bass, a professor at Princeton and the author of “The Blood Telegram: Nixon, Kissinger and a Forgotten Genocide,” which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Secret tapes uncovered by @Gary__Bass reveal more Nixon racism and misogyny as he railed against India. “Undoubtedly, the most unattractive women in the world are the Indian women,” he told Kissinger. "The most sexless, nothing, these people." https://t.co/6KCXcopMqA
Comments
excerpt I think needs to be noted:
I think too many of them are doing this now, months after the initial protests, especially young people, it's not that different from "wilding." Is probably partly a side effect of coronavirus lockdown.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 3:19am
a video of a somewhat scarier protest intervention on gentry at a restaurant, don't know where it is or when it was, found it notable as being used as a scare tactic by a young Trumpie running for Congress in CA, along the lines of "mugged liberals"
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 3:53am
EVEN UGLIER class warfare restaurant video from Rochester:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 5:34pm
The thing about calling it "class warfare" is I'd bet the majority of those protesting are children of privilege financed by their parents.
eta: The good thing is I don't think it's gonna get worse than this. I think they've reached the point where they can't get any more stupid.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 7:17pm
Likely you are right about parents financing in this case as Rochester is a huge college town. I note one white guy in the video has more intelligence he gets up high and tries to calm them down saying something like "no! don't throw stuff! no!" A girl is saying something to leaving customers like "you don't have to run, we're not going to hurt you! we're just here to stop your party". Those are the ones still in charge of their faculties, trying to do something with a bit of logic and purpose.
But the video really is an excellent illustration of the formation stages of a mob! You see some getting excited by the power of being able to frighten people, and others who follow them who seem in a reluctant stage but are slowly letting go of their inhibitions and joining in. It really is how things like lynchings happen. Luckily in this case the fever must have broke before things got too bad or we'd be reading about much more serious consequences.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 8:13pm
P.S. I for one would leave the scene immediately no matter which group I was in. Much too dangerous!
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 8:15pm