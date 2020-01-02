Wakeup call: Hitler was named Chancellor after getting only 36% of the vote.

Gottwald in Czechoslovakia pulled a coup 2 years after the Communists got 38% of the vote.

Boris Johnson just led the UK out of the EU with only 43.6% of the vote.

Bush claimed a "mandate" after losing with only 47.9% of the vote, going to the Supreme Court to rubber stamp the vote theft.

Trump's Russian & other pals helped him "win" 3 Midwest states by super thin margins via voter repression & hacking, and then block the investigations.

Relying on the 2020 results to throw Trump out? Don't.

When a man shows you what he's made of, believe him.

Trump doesn't need to "win" - he just needs to stay in power. His cronies will help him do exactly that.

Danger, Will Robinson, Danger.