Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Many are asking how Flowers was tried 6X for the same crime— Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) September 5, 2020
It's bc no jury ever found him "not guilty"
Each trial ended in either a mistrial or a conviction that was later thrown out on appeal, letting prosecutors try again if they chose (and they did).https://t.co/ON5p733scq
By David Chrisinger @ NYTimes.com/Magazine, Sept. 4
For two years, a prisoner in the German concentration camp kept a journal that would later be used to convict those who had persecuted him and killed his fellow prisoners.
By Gary J. Bass, a professor at Princeton and the author of “The Blood Telegram: Nixon, Kissinger and a Forgotten Genocide,” which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Secret tapes uncovered by @Gary__Bass reveal more Nixon racism and misogyny as he railed against India. “Undoubtedly, the most unattractive women in the world are the Indian women,” he told Kissinger. "The most sexless, nothing, these people." https://t.co/6KCXcopMqA
The release came hours after protesters surrounded the home of Mayor Muriel Bowser.
D.C. police release bodycam footage showing fatal shooting of Black teen https://t.co/oJF9jTo34G— Mary Marineau (@MarineauMary) September 5, 2020
“Ballad of the Bullet” is an often gripping account of what Forrest Stuart learned from his association with members of an up-and-coming drill group https://t.co/Rk3fGENB3q— The Economist (@EconCulture) September 5, 2020
A House candidate whom President Trump recently called “a future Republican Star” posted an image of herself holding a rifle with photos of three liberal congresswomen of color and the vow to “go on the offense” against members of the “Squad,” an unprecedented threat against lawmakers from a probable future colleague.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the GOP candidate for a Georgia congressional seat in a heavily Republican district and a professed QAnon conspiracy believer, posted the photoshopped image Thursday on Facebook. The image includes Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). On Friday, the post had been taken down.
Before it was removed, the caption under the gun-toting Greene read: “Squad’s worst nightmare.”
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Trusted COVID-19 Forecast Updated, Now Predicts 410,000 COVID-19 Deaths By Year's End, Says "The Worst Is Yet to Come"; With the Monthly Undercount Rate Already Reported by the NYT, This Means Half a Million US COVID-19 Deaths in 2020 https://t.co/zzSGgx3NHa— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 4, 2020
This is Sergeant Major Payne. He is confirmed to be soon awarded the MEDAL OF HONOR for his heroism in rescuing 70 Kurdish hostages from imminent execution by ISIS captors. His selfless heroic story is worth a full thread , & everything Trump is not. https://t.co/ED5okvuqQT pic.twitter.com/OvuiToqcPF— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 4, 2020
This is a terrible and uninformative question but to be honest Joe's chill approach is the correct one. Too much demonization/contempt in American politics threatens to really unravel the U.S. if it goes on too long. Chill Joe is the way to go. https://t.co/tSk1ltJN7Z— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 4, 2020
Trump wants to pull funding from Stars and Stripes, a newspaper for American troops that began in the Civil War and has been serving our soldiers.
What?! —> https://t.co/cI5aXtJou8— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 4, 2020
Video Shows Driver Plowing Into Black Lives Matter Protesters In Times Squarehttps://t.co/Q2jbpAf9ll— Gothamist (@Gothamist) September 4, 2020
BREAKING: Sources tell us that Michael Reinoehl, the man being investigated for the killing of a right-wing activist in Portland, has been killed by authorities in Lacey, Wash.https://t.co/HVqzXIgJtN— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) September 4, 2020
Story found retweeted by Carlotta Gall, who has a couple of decades of expert reporting from the Af-Pak area:
Exposé On Former General's Vast Wealth Spurs Debate About Military Privilege In Pakistan https://t.co/613lWWSvl7 via @GandharaRFE— AbuSid (@sid_abu) September 4, 2020
Wow. Vallejo is paying a $5.7 million settlement to the family of Ronell Foster, who was shit and killed by officer Ryan McMahon after McMahon stopped him for not having a bike light. Foster was unarmed. https://t.co/ZysJpDH1jd— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) September 4, 2020
This is the # 2 most popular story over at WaPo right now. I imagine that's partly being caused by being shared on Facebook:
When we protest, it’s probably best to remember first principles: personal agency and human decency. https://t.co/KcFNwhV6Rl— John V as in Victor (@johnvelghe) September 4, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Peracles, I listened to this painful but intriguing demo. I think Musk should get a chip to help him speak better.
It is fascinating, but the demo was really not ready for prime time. The pigs offered zero in helping to understand what applications might be, and if having them on was to prove that 'No Pigs Were Injured In This Experiment," well, that really was only proof that the ones we saw seemed fine. If people had not asked questions at the end the point of the whole thing would have been left unaddressed. That said:
WOW! It could potentially offer spinal cord patients hope. The other applications also show great promise, including restoring memories and other functions lost to dementia. It may remove crippling traumas and help with PTSD and depression. The concern I had, though, is the control that the system can have over the brain. Actually, pretty scary in the wrong hands.
My good friend got a brain implant which is connected to a battery under the skin on her chest wall. She had "Essential Tremor," and was unable even to eat without spattering food all over the place. She can do anything now with her right hand that she ever could do and only regrets not doing right and left. But there is no feedback. It is a one-way therapeutic system.
The difference with Elon's contraption is that it is two-way.
Thanks for posting this. Regardless of my whiny rating, it is thought-provoking and I will be checking back for updates.
by CVille Dem on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 3:51pm
Actually I quite like that Elon doesn't speak like someone at a Ted talk, even though he's done some pretty amazing things. That said, yeah, pigs not the best performers - if it weren't for the treadmill...
Anyway, here's a much better summary from 3 1/2 years ago:
https://waitbutwhy.com/2017/04/neuralink.html
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:08pm
Trying to catch up on the Neuralink story and Musk's involvement. Not so much interested in the nitty gritty details of how Neuralink is supposed to work as in Musk's involvement.
So far I have learned that Musk has for years considered the development of AI an existential threat to humanity but since its development is inevitable he ventured much capital in a variety of AI enterprises, eventually setting up his own R&D inspired by the 'neural lace' in Iain Banks' The Culture sci-fi series. His stated long-term goal is to "achieve symbiosis with artificial intelligence". After all, if you can't beat them, might as well join them, right? What could possibly go wrong?
Seriously though, the idea of linking and/or uploading one's consciousness to a computer or network is a very old sci-fi trope. Some wannabe transhuman is bound to attempt it. I think it will fail. I know I hope it does. I'd prefer we finish expanding our consciousnesses the old-fashioned ways with chemistry, dreams, ecstasies, etc. to see where that leads.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 12:58pm
Because it's there and not as tough as people act. How hard is building an electric car? Easier than putting a man on the moon in 1969. Yet decades after Al Gore fretted over the ICE (and conservatives laugh) we're still piddle fucking around with climate conventions and dallying with extending electric grids. We have so little urgency for anything, even with technology bounding along exponentially. Even Elon's quotes in AI - the Chinese are using facial detection to lock up Uighurs and find moped drivers not wearing helmets - the moment Musk was worried about *is already here*. As Tim Urban notes, Musk is in the present - we're all in the fretting skeptical slow-witted past.
Remember when we used to use the phrase "avoid it like the plague"? We can't even do that anymore, we're so full of inertia, so conflicted.
https://waitbutwhy.com/2017/04/neuralink.html#part4
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 7:56pm
More Chinese ethnic cleansing - their brand of racist AI is winning, with Trump uninterested and the rest of the world weak.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/01/inner-mongolia-protests-ch...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 3:15am
Russian fake web w AI
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/sep/01/facebook-russia-inter...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 7:09am
Maybe JetMan is a Musk-like spirit.
The 1st video's pretty amazing.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/36096/airline-pilots-landing-at-la...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:19am
Contrast Chinese detentions
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/01/media/china-cgtn-cheng-lei-rsdl-intl-...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:25am
Neuralink 1 year ago
(better overview)
https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/07/18/134144/neuralink-whats-new-and-what-isnt-elon-musks-brain-computer-interface/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 1:00am
When implant firms go bust
https://www.technologyreview.com/2015/04/09/168424/paralyzed-again/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 1:01am
Elon in Deutschland: auto RNA?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 1:51am