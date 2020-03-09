Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true.
Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.
From the April 2020 issue: The president is winning his war on American institutions
Belleau Wood is a consequential battle in American history, and the ground on which it was fought is venerated by the Marine Corps. America and its allies stopped the German advance toward Paris there in the spring of 1918. But Trump, on that same trip, asked aides, “Who were the good guys in this war?” He also said that he didn’t understand why the United States would intervene on the side of the Allies.
Story is an "exclusive"; they have this promotional blurb on the Atlantic page for another article I just posted
Also I just now ran across this, he has hear about it and bashes it:
Story is touching a lot of major centrist and non-partisan-oriented people, I am seeing more tweets like the Eisenhower one--here's another example:
Trump is apparently going crazy on Twitter trying to counter it (it's not exactly a "MAGA" meme, is it?)
It it sad, but the comments are not considered out of the range of the possible
He criticized John McCain
He ridiculed a Gold Star family
Trump's denials of this story are not credible.
More reactions:
Mark Hamill:
"Radio Free Tom":
Virginia Heffernan:
"once a soldier", now in international relations:
another international relations expert, this one also Obama Admin, Senate Intel, US-UN, State Dept.:
Bill Kristol retweeted these 3 tweets less than an hour ago
this reply (retweeted by someone I follow) has been sent directly to Trump on twitter, I imagine there are plenty more like it:
somewhat apropos of PP's "American Psycho" comment elsewhere
Jennifer Rubin:
Howard Dean:
wow, now that's what I call impactful protesting:
over 10,000 tweets:
a selection of the above
Mia Farrow:
YUGE! ^^^^^
edit to add:
causing pile on, sources coming out of hiding:
