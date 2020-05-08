    Biden campaign ads

    By artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 10:00pm |

    Comments


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 10:01pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 6:06am

    maybe they should be using this fear-and-loathing one:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 9:34pm

    Kind of the opposite of advertising, but related:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 11:01am

    we know who is NOT going to be the vice-presidential nominee:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:28pm

    of great interest as to DNC branding:

    I’ve got to be honest I kind of expected to speak.

    — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 11, 2020

    MHO: sad. Pitiful even. He's the only one who adds a breath of fresh air.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:33pm

    Yeah, brought a happy positive vibe to the race.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 3:41pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:41pm

    Not sure who besides Bass (plus males) Is eliminated. Did i miss how to read Convention tealeaves?

    Uh, never mind.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 4:13pm

    I was pretty sure until then that Tammy Duckworth was being considered, this is interesting along those lines:

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 11:52am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 8:55am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 2:59pm

    Lincoln Project watching results and likes what it sees:

    This is moving numbers in #Ohio and likely will in North Carolina as well. https://t.co/B3qt0OWRFI

    — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) August 23, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 4:34pm

    Last night, Vice President Mike Pence stood before America and with a straight face said, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

    His proof?

    The violence you’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America. https://t.co/4xx9Mj4bfZ

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 27, 2020

    and the newest tv commercial is currently pinned at top:

    To lead America, you have to understand America.

    I know how hard it is for folks who are sick, struggling, and wondering how they'll get through the day.

    You deserve a president who will fight for you and lead our nation out of these crises. I'll get started on day one. pic.twitter.com/evrWlwqhh1

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 27, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 6:08pm

    from Aug. 26, video comment on Blake:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 6:13pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 10:46pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 2:54pm

    Latest Comments

    more