BREAKING: Sources tell us that Michael Reinoehl, the man being investigated for the killing of a right-wing activist in Portland, has been killed by authorities in Lacey, Wash.https://t.co/HVqzXIgJtN— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) September 4, 2020
Video Shows Driver Plowing Into Black Lives Matter Protesters In Times Squarehttps://t.co/Q2jbpAf9ll— Gothamist (@Gothamist) September 4, 2020
Story found retweeted by Carlotta Gall, who has a couple of decades of expert reporting from the Af-Pak area:
Exposé On Former General's Vast Wealth Spurs Debate About Military Privilege In Pakistan https://t.co/613lWWSvl7 via @GandharaRFE— AbuSid (@sid_abu) September 4, 2020
Wow. Vallejo is paying a $5.7 million settlement to the family of Ronell Foster, who was shit and killed by officer Ryan McMahon after McMahon stopped him for not having a bike light. Foster was unarmed. https://t.co/ZysJpDH1jd— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) September 4, 2020
This is the # 2 most popular story over at WaPo right now. I imagine that's partly being caused by being shared on Facebook:
When we protest, it’s probably best to remember first principles: personal agency and human decency. https://t.co/KcFNwhV6Rl— John V as in Victor (@johnvelghe) September 4, 2020
Note to journalists: think again about referring to Mongols in Mongolia as “minorities” (also Uyghurs in XJ, Tibetans in Tibet. )That is PRC officialese, an ideological assertion. Even where now numerically true, the Han majorities result from something. https://t.co/XknXwWxCCm— James Millward (@JimMillward) September 3, 2020
Here @gcaw dismantles “looting apologia” with his usual wit.https://t.co/qXyY7WLUW0— Matthew Teague (@MatthewTeague) September 3, 2020
I dislike Trump, but I hope he is not this disgusting
When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true.
Daniel Prude died March 30, seven days after Rochester, New York police put a hood over his head and pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes.— Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) September 3, 2020
The world only found out about it today, when his family released video and records of the incident.https://t.co/DwNi7Ki3Wz
The latest Military Times poll shows a continued decline in active-duty service members’ views of President Donald Trump and a slight but significant preference for former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election among troops surveyed.
This is a scary 12 minute video.
DC Mayor Bowser’s statement on the DC US Attorney’s “reluctance” to prosecute warrants is patently false. Since protests began, the DC office has never turned down a case for prosecution where there was sufficient evidence to support probable cause.https://t.co/A7zu6XNzsk— Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) August 31, 2020
"Well, they'll go out and they'll go vote, and they're going to have to go and check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way, because if it tabulates, then they won't be able to do that," Trump said on the tarmac in front of Air Force One. "So, let them send it in, and let them go vote, and if the system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated, they won't be able to vote. So that's the way it is. And that's what they should do."
"The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told public health officials around the United States to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October."
Who's gonna trust the efficacy or safety of a Trump vaccine?
Cavaet: I know, this is always theoretical. But still, it's news that the CBO is saying it.
By Niv Ellis @ TheHill.com, Sept. 2
The Social Security Old Age and Survivors Insurance fund, which pays out retirement benefits, is on track to run out in 2031 as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll, according to a Wednesday report by the Congressional Budget Office.
Without Congressional action to address the shortfalls, the depletion of the fund would lead to benefit cuts for retirees.
note, there's a highly relevant story @ Vice:
here's local reporting @ The Olympian, with video of the scene
Portland shooting suspect fatally shot by US Marshals task force near Lacey
video has Thurston Co. sheriff explaining what happened
Earlier today in downtown Portland:
is just dandy, I guess, if you like your downtown to be like the Burning Man Festival occasionally interspersed with a Trump rally of the most rabid Trump fans.
