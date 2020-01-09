Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
It's stuffy in here...
Prior stuff: http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/hr-puffer-stuffer-relocated-32074
BREAKING: Sources tell us that Michael Reinoehl, the man being investigated for the killing of a right-wing activist in Portland, has been killed by authorities in Lacey, Wash.https://t.co/HVqzXIgJtN— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) September 4, 2020
Story found retweeted by Carlotta Gall, who has a couple of decades of expert reporting from the Af-Pak area:
Exposé On Former General's Vast Wealth Spurs Debate About Military Privilege In Pakistan https://t.co/613lWWSvl7 via @GandharaRFE— AbuSid (@sid_abu) September 4, 2020
Wow. Vallejo is paying a $5.7 million settlement to the family of Ronell Foster, who was shit and killed by officer Ryan McMahon after McMahon stopped him for not having a bike light. Foster was unarmed. https://t.co/ZysJpDH1jd— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) September 4, 2020
This is the # 2 most popular story over at WaPo right now. I imagine that's partly being caused by being shared on Facebook:
When we protest, it’s probably best to remember first principles: personal agency and human decency. https://t.co/KcFNwhV6Rl— John V as in Victor (@johnvelghe) September 4, 2020
Note to journalists: think again about referring to Mongols in Mongolia as “minorities” (also Uyghurs in XJ, Tibetans in Tibet. )That is PRC officialese, an ideological assertion. Even where now numerically true, the Han majorities result from something. https://t.co/XknXwWxCCm— James Millward (@JimMillward) September 3, 2020
Here @gcaw dismantles “looting apologia” with his usual wit.https://t.co/qXyY7WLUW0— Matthew Teague (@MatthewTeague) September 3, 2020
I dislike Trump, but I hope he is not this disgusting
When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true.
Daniel Prude died March 30, seven days after Rochester, New York police put a hood over his head and pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes.— Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) September 3, 2020
The world only found out about it today, when his family released video and records of the incident.https://t.co/DwNi7Ki3Wz
The latest Military Times poll shows a continued decline in active-duty service members’ views of President Donald Trump and a slight but significant preference for former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election among troops surveyed.
This is a scary 12 minute video.
DC Mayor Bowser’s statement on the DC US Attorney’s “reluctance” to prosecute warrants is patently false. Since protests began, the DC office has never turned down a case for prosecution where there was sufficient evidence to support probable cause.https://t.co/A7zu6XNzsk— Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) August 31, 2020
"Well, they'll go out and they'll go vote, and they're going to have to go and check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way, because if it tabulates, then they won't be able to do that," Trump said on the tarmac in front of Air Force One. "So, let them send it in, and let them go vote, and if the system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated, they won't be able to vote. So that's the way it is. And that's what they should do."
"The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told public health officials around the United States to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October."
Who's gonna trust the efficacy or safety of a Trump vaccine?
Cavaet: I know, this is always theoretical. But still, it's news that the CBO is saying it.
By Niv Ellis @ TheHill.com, Sept. 2
The Social Security Old Age and Survivors Insurance fund, which pays out retirement benefits, is on track to run out in 2031 as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll, according to a Wednesday report by the Congressional Budget Office.
Without Congressional action to address the shortfalls, the depletion of the fund would lead to benefit cuts for retirees.
includes interview with mayor and budget director
Chicago Faces $1.2 Billion Budget Shortfall in 2021: Lightfoot | Chicago News | WTTW https://t.co/NCeWigXxiB— Ron (@RonDeLord) September 2, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Scots tape (Odd Lang Sign)
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/aug/26/shock-an-aw-us-teenager-...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 4:16pm
Nate Silver just warnin' about Black and Hispanic voters:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:09pm
heh I am glad I am not watching tonite:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:35pm
p.s. it was bad, he says he could use more time than CNN gave him:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:39pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:31am
Say their names?
Heckuva job Trumpie?
It's madness. Why haven't people from Florida removed their governor? Remember when Schwarzenegger became governor by recall vote?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:55am
Say their names indeed, I'm sure many of them were Afro-American. Remember when we were supposed to care about that? Instead everyone, including wealthy basketball players, Obama and Biden and numerous anarchists who would like to see the federal government fall, are encouraging staying on meme with solidarity with anti-police protests as a top priority right now to offer a lifeline to the Trump campaign. Start to wonder whether somehow the cop in Kenosha was a Putin agent. The lack of perspective, geez. It's just as irrational as white evangelical republicans caring a great deal about fetuses and very little about suffering live children. I'm getting sick of hearing how dumb Fox news viewers are, there's plenty of dumb people on the left who imagine police abuse has continuously going up (rather than slowly going down) instead of realizing that what really happened, what they are seeing, is the results of everyone having a video camera. Maybe we need to video cam every single Covid death and disability
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:39am
globalist Christian conspiracy to quit hating the other for what "they" did
(Is anniversary of Christchurch massacre in NZ)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:12pm
The more Jared on teevee, the better chance Biden has?
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:52pm
I am coming to the conclusion that most Dem mayors overall seem to think looting as well as vandalism of community property is both wrong and illegal:
And then there's them who think Trump rules rule and what good for the goose is good for the gander and those who feel like their tribe has been victimized and are willing to grab deserve what they can get away with.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:24pm
It's socialism for anyone smart enough to steal from big international banks or Magnificent Mile luxury boutiques and the rest of you schlumpfs are screwed?
This whole meme gvies me a deja vus allover again from NYC back in the Reagan era, there were corporate raiders and following in their example, there were also dudes if they needed a car they just pulled out a gun and hijacked one, and if the needed those sneakers or a Walkman, they just used a knife to get one. Cause after all, Carl Icahn and Ronnie said it was okay, better than being a welfare queen, showing some gumption hustle and work ethic, not just sitting on the sofa collecting gummint checks...
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:32pm
Every one except the looters and some of the activists think the looting and violence is wrong. But the only way to stop violence is with violence. That's the problem but eventually they're going to have to face it. It's not going to burn itself out. The looters and the violent aren't going to just get tired of it and stop.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:26pm
Melania & the Heathers
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 12:50pm
The Onion just dug up and tweeted this March, 2018 piece. I'd love to have listened in on the discussion about doing that:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 9:02pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 10:34pm
since I see a lot of sturm and drang after the GOP convention small "bounce" in Trump numbers, I thought this was a nice contarian tweet to that zeitgeist:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:03pm
Creepy.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:11am
about new astroturf hashtag on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:41pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 11:56pm
Black Chicagoan M.D. (a pediatric cardiovascular specialist) and Cubs fan angrily tweets that Jason Heyward should go fuck himself:
(I googled-he's for real.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 11:05pm
The death of tradition
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2020/sep/01/frank-fisher-butchers-shop-...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:08am
Where's the outrage? Ducks should be able to walk wherever they want to!
It's like a forced march for chrissake. Japanese still up to their same old fascist tricks.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:59am
They understand arrows?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:59am
I noticed that too.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:00am
Obviously, but again we see cops who don't understand the community they're policing. I'm sure the ducks saw the red background and thought it meant stop. Next thing you see is the cops misunderstanding the confusion for resistance and they shoot some poor little duckling.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:09am
Is clear that demanding order necessitates fascism! Chaos is freedom. Ducks should be able to chose where they want to walk, whether they want to wear a face mask or carry a gun. And cars should be able to drive over them if they can't learn to walk fast enough.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:43am
To keep 'em in line, have to break a few eggs. Birds of a feather, y'know.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 12:15pm
Bataan Rouge?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:04am
what a country!
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 8:00pm
apparently rules of what White House press conferences are for have descended to the absolute depths of petty political hell:
Easy to play if that's your game: I wonder how Kayleigh gets her fancy blond highlighting, blowouts with curling iron work, eyebrow and eyelash extensions, television makeup jobs and fancy manicures
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 4:23pm
I admit I am a teeny bit envious > if we only had this charge on the internet:
The whole video is interesting beyond the quip in the headline. It's Rochester, not NYC.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 10:43pm
Wisconsin grad does good kinda
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/03/us/jessica-krug-gwu-black-trnd/index....
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 1:04am
oy, that story is gonna rile them, it's gonna be all over talk radio. Affirmative action & cheatin' college elites all in one story, both some of the least favorite things in Wisconsin, .my great grandpa came from (pick a European country) to Ellis Island with two cents in his pocket and nobody ever gave him anything....my great grandma scrubbed floors on her hands and knees..worked the farm for food with a full time job in a factory...even the inner city version, it's get off your ass kid, nobody's gonna give you nothing..
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 1:23am