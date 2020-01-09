Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Part I is here (6/13-7/16), Part II is here (7/18-8/23)
Lincoln Project is kicking off RNC week by dragging out Ronnie:
What will future generations say of our decisions today?— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 24, 2020
President Ronald Reagan asked that 36 years ago.
As we look to the week ahead, his words are as timely as ever. pic.twitter.com/fmKHNDc8ie
This is the # 2 most popular story over at WaPo right now. I imagine that's partly being caused by being shared on Facebook:
When we protest, it’s probably best to remember first principles: personal agency and human decency. https://t.co/KcFNwhV6Rl— John V as in Victor (@johnvelghe) September 4, 2020
Note to journalists: think again about referring to Mongols in Mongolia as “minorities” (also Uyghurs in XJ, Tibetans in Tibet. )That is PRC officialese, an ideological assertion. Even where now numerically true, the Han majorities result from something. https://t.co/XknXwWxCCm— James Millward (@JimMillward) September 3, 2020
Here @gcaw dismantles “looting apologia” with his usual wit.https://t.co/qXyY7WLUW0— Matthew Teague (@MatthewTeague) September 3, 2020
I dislike Trump, but I hope he is not this disgusting
When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true.
Daniel Prude died March 30, seven days after Rochester, New York police put a hood over his head and pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes.— Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) September 3, 2020
The world only found out about it today, when his family released video and records of the incident.https://t.co/DwNi7Ki3Wz
The latest Military Times poll shows a continued decline in active-duty service members’ views of President Donald Trump and a slight but significant preference for former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election among troops surveyed.
This is a scary 12 minute video.
DC Mayor Bowser’s statement on the DC US Attorney’s “reluctance” to prosecute warrants is patently false. Since protests began, the DC office has never turned down a case for prosecution where there was sufficient evidence to support probable cause.https://t.co/A7zu6XNzsk— Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) August 31, 2020
"Well, they'll go out and they'll go vote, and they're going to have to go and check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way, because if it tabulates, then they won't be able to do that," Trump said on the tarmac in front of Air Force One. "So, let them send it in, and let them go vote, and if the system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated, they won't be able to vote. So that's the way it is. And that's what they should do."
"The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told public health officials around the United States to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October."
Who's gonna trust the efficacy or safety of a Trump vaccine?
Cavaet: I know, this is always theoretical. But still, it's news that the CBO is saying it.
By Niv Ellis @ TheHill.com, Sept. 2
The Social Security Old Age and Survivors Insurance fund, which pays out retirement benefits, is on track to run out in 2031 as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll, according to a Wednesday report by the Congressional Budget Office.
Without Congressional action to address the shortfalls, the depletion of the fund would lead to benefit cuts for retirees.
includes interview with mayor and budget director
Chicago Faces $1.2 Billion Budget Shortfall in 2021: Lightfoot | Chicago News | WTTW https://t.co/NCeWigXxiB— Ron (@RonDeLord) September 2, 2020
The CDC is enacting an eviction ban through December — for those who have lost work during the pandemic and don't have other good housing options. https://t.co/EIyNacVLkS— Morning Edition (@MorningEdition) September 2, 2020
Incumbents win 98% of the time. Congressional leadership was 1st elected in the 1980s and 1990s.
Why can't Congress pass anything? @AndrewYang and I dug into the power incumbents hold, and why it takes so long for anyone else to climb high enough to actually enact bold change. pic.twitter.com/15CD7oLmLB
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, Sept. 2
Officials announced the first known COVID-19 death linked to last month's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which brought 400,000 people to South Dakota.
A male biker in his 60s with underlying conditions died after visiting the rally, a Minnesota Department of Health spokesperson confirmed to The Hill. The Minnesota resident had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit for several weeks after the rally.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
George has to take hiatus from Lincoln Project and Twitter! Doesn't splain except "family matters"
Edit to add he retweeted this after tweeting that:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:24pm
Joyce has some novelist type spin on the Conway family news:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:32pm
Mom, Dad - Claudia has a new biz idea, and frankly after November both your careers are sunk however it goes. But here you have the Kylie Jenner of DC politics - fresh, young, outspoken, bankable. Ride that tiger.
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/politics/kellyanne-conways-daughter-clau...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 6:30am
of interest two MSM big shots with extremely different takes on Miz Conway, to the point of acrimony; she's always gonna be a divider, not a uniter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 4:03pm
I am undecided whether this meme works, looks like they're just trying it out:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:22pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 6:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:33pm
lol Lincoln Project plays hardball, tweet this while Ivanka's still speaking:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:59pm
I believe they tweeted these while Rudy was speaking:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:02pm
and they just threw up this one for good measure
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:16pm
They recognize this as they have done it well and successfully in the past. Now let's see how they handle countering what they learned how to do so well:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 4:31pm
Excerpt:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 1:51am
Lincoln Project targeting southern swings:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:06pm
Jennifer Rubin is interestingly riffing on related in her Aug. 30 op-ed, including the long out-of-dat troglodyte reliance of the GOP on all things "southern strategy" and Trump's reliance on what is called "accelerationism" in the playbook of white supremacists, in "It’s time to challenge the cockeyed reaction to violence"
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:49pm
I especially enjoy following Lincoln Project because I often learn something from their comments about political messaging and the kind of advice political operatives might give candidates, like, for instance handling hecklers, like here:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 4:45pm
Lincoln Project has done one on the Walter Reed thing (reviving the #TrumpIsNotWell hashtag to go with it.):
A little detail of interest: note how they criticize the White House media in this one for not playing up his apparent infirmities. I bet this one is specially targeted to right wingers, like Fox fans.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 6:12pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:55am
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 12:16am