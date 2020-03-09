Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This is a scary 12 minute video.
Daniel Prude died March 30, seven days after Rochester, New York police put a hood over his head and pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes.— Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) September 3, 2020
The world only found out about it today, when his family released video and records of the incident.https://t.co/DwNi7Ki3Wz
The latest Military Times poll shows a continued decline in active-duty service members’ views of President Donald Trump and a slight but significant preference for former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election among troops surveyed.
This is a scary 12 minute video.
DC Mayor Bowser’s statement on the DC US Attorney’s “reluctance” to prosecute warrants is patently false. Since protests began, the DC office has never turned down a case for prosecution where there was sufficient evidence to support probable cause.https://t.co/A7zu6XNzsk— Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) August 31, 2020
"Well, they'll go out and they'll go vote, and they're going to have to go and check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way, because if it tabulates, then they won't be able to do that," Trump said on the tarmac in front of Air Force One. "So, let them send it in, and let them go vote, and if the system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated, they won't be able to vote. So that's the way it is. And that's what they should do."
"The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told public health officials around the United States to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October."
Who's gonna trust the efficacy or safety of a Trump vaccine?
Cavaet: I know, this is always theoretical. But still, it's news that the CBO is saying it.
By Niv Ellis @ TheHill.com, Sept. 2
The Social Security Old Age and Survivors Insurance fund, which pays out retirement benefits, is on track to run out in 2031 as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll, according to a Wednesday report by the Congressional Budget Office.
Without Congressional action to address the shortfalls, the depletion of the fund would lead to benefit cuts for retirees.
includes interview with mayor and budget director
Chicago Faces $1.2 Billion Budget Shortfall in 2021: Lightfoot | Chicago News | WTTW https://t.co/NCeWigXxiB— Ron (@RonDeLord) September 2, 2020
The CDC is enacting an eviction ban through December — for those who have lost work during the pandemic and don't have other good housing options. https://t.co/EIyNacVLkS— Morning Edition (@MorningEdition) September 2, 2020
Incumbents win 98% of the time. Congressional leadership was 1st elected in the 1980s and 1990s.
Why can't Congress pass anything? @AndrewYang and I dug into the power incumbents hold, and why it takes so long for anyone else to climb high enough to actually enact bold change. pic.twitter.com/15CD7oLmLB
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, Sept. 2
Officials announced the first known COVID-19 death linked to last month's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which brought 400,000 people to South Dakota.
A male biker in his 60s with underlying conditions died after visiting the rally, a Minnesota Department of Health spokesperson confirmed to The Hill. The Minnesota resident had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit for several weeks after the rally.
DHS withheld bulletin warning of Russian planned attack on Biden's mental health: report https://t.co/3Dc54U3YHp pic.twitter.com/R2fnCFKp2M— The Hill (@thehill) September 2, 2020
As the wildly hyped imagery of urban unrest and up-is-down coronavirus propaganda at the GOP convention showed, the convention’s primary aim was to create the illusion that President Trump has decisively crushed the virus — and that the only thing left for White suburbanites to fear is the radical left’s efforts to violently push the country into civil collapse.
Three new polls suggest that neither of those notions proved particularly persuasive.
The Portland, Oregon, fire department has refuted President Donald Trump’s claim that the “entire city is ablaze all the time.”
Bravo! @Charlie_Hebdo_ republishes Mohammed cartoons as trial for accomplices of the attackers startshttps://t.co/mIGk3NUV4J pic.twitter.com/Uo9SSM6AIg— Muhammad Syed (PBUM) (@MoTheAtheist) September 1, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
He's an asshat, Lulu - it's not "scary" - it's stupid. The only thing that's scary is people worried about Hillary having a vagina. "Don't concede too quick"? That was the takeaway in 2000, 2004 and 2016 - except finally after the retrospective if criminal Roger Stone and his "Brooks Brothers rebellion", the Dems are preparing themselves a tiny bit not to accept being rolled.
Edited your dumb title for you too. Both sides do it whataboutism indeed. You want to be OANN/QAnon, go hang out there.
And read up on this - of course the Barr/Boogaloos/Antifa-BLM sock puppet angle is related
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 8:15am
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/09/02/democrats-mail-in-voti...
by ocean-kat on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 1:20pm
Not counting because the feds (GOP) will illegally stop it from counting? Well, need to push that through the courts if at all possible. Letting one party game the voting booths and post office and the Facebook ad arena and....???
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 2:19pm