Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The case of the alleged 'poisoning' of the Russian rabble rouser Alexey Navalny is becoming more curious.
"Well, they'll go out and they'll go vote, and they're going to have to go and check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way, because if it tabulates, then they won't be able to do that," Trump said on the tarmac in front of Air Force One. "So, let them send it in, and let them go vote, and if the system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated, they won't be able to vote. So that's the way it is. And that's what they should do."
"The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told public health officials around the United States to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October."
Who's gonna trust the efficacy or safety of a Trump vaccine?
Cavaet: I know, this is always theoretical. But still, it's news that the CBO is saying it.
By Niv Ellis @ TheHill.com, Sept. 2
The Social Security Old Age and Survivors Insurance fund, which pays out retirement benefits, is on track to run out in 2031 as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll, according to a Wednesday report by the Congressional Budget Office.
Without Congressional action to address the shortfalls, the depletion of the fund would lead to benefit cuts for retirees.
includes interview with mayor and budget director
Chicago Faces $1.2 Billion Budget Shortfall in 2021: Lightfoot | Chicago News | WTTW https://t.co/NCeWigXxiB— Ron (@RonDeLord) September 2, 2020
The CDC is enacting an eviction ban through December — for those who have lost work during the pandemic and don't have other good housing options. https://t.co/EIyNacVLkS— Morning Edition (@MorningEdition) September 2, 2020
Incumbents win 98% of the time. Congressional leadership was 1st elected in the 1980s and 1990s.
Why can't Congress pass anything? @AndrewYang and I dug into the power incumbents hold, and why it takes so long for anyone else to climb high enough to actually enact bold change. pic.twitter.com/15CD7oLmLB
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, Sept. 2
Officials announced the first known COVID-19 death linked to last month's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which brought 400,000 people to South Dakota.
A male biker in his 60s with underlying conditions died after visiting the rally, a Minnesota Department of Health spokesperson confirmed to The Hill. The Minnesota resident had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit for several weeks after the rally.
DHS withheld bulletin warning of Russian planned attack on Biden's mental health: report https://t.co/3Dc54U3YHp pic.twitter.com/R2fnCFKp2M— The Hill (@thehill) September 2, 2020
As the wildly hyped imagery of urban unrest and up-is-down coronavirus propaganda at the GOP convention showed, the convention’s primary aim was to create the illusion that President Trump has decisively crushed the virus — and that the only thing left for White suburbanites to fear is the radical left’s efforts to violently push the country into civil collapse.
Three new polls suggest that neither of those notions proved particularly persuasive.
The Portland, Oregon, fire department has refuted President Donald Trump’s claim that the “entire city is ablaze all the time.”
Bravo! @Charlie_Hebdo_ republishes Mohammed cartoons as trial for accomplices of the attackers startshttps://t.co/mIGk3NUV4J pic.twitter.com/Uo9SSM6AIg— Muhammad Syed (PBUM) (@MoTheAtheist) September 1, 2020
By Walter B. Levis @ NYDailyNews.com, Aug. 28
[...] Yes, policing needs reform. Yes, racial injustice needs attention. Yes, the system as a whole needs to be examined and fixed. But most civilians fail to understand how policing actually works, and the misunderstanding — particularly about shootings — can leave us with a feeling of tortured helplessness and make it harder to focus on improving the criminal justice system as a whole. Let me explain [....]
Friend Accidentally Killed Teen Activist Caleb Reed While Firing at a Vehicle in Chicago, Prosecutors Say https://t.co/qYQcvypusj pic.twitter.com/9wWLYA5QES— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 2, 2020
The “Oath Keepers” Are Today’s Blackshirts https://t.co/Jo2OqDKtFp— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 31, 2020
By John Bowden @ TheHill.com, Sept. 1
with tweet and video clip
I cannot make the link open at its beginning.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:12am
Fixed - you delete the #more at the end of the URL.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:31am
Novichok Novichok Novichok
or as commenter Circe points out:
https://www.rferl.org/a/diabetic-activist-claims-russian-authorities-den...
Yeah, Little Green Men took Crimea, the Malaysian Airliner shot itself down, the 2 Russian Novichok guys went to Salisbury *twice* in the rain because they really love cathedrals.
Russians know their biochemistry and pharmaceuticals, along with radioactive poisons.
Moon of Alabama has become a pigsty of Putin sympathisers/enablers. The comments are pretty disgusting.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 2:44am
Since no one in the west is agitating much less planning to go to war with Putin, I fail to see the reason to spend so much time deconstructing Russian poisoning stories as if Dick Cheney is still in charge of things and having someone create them. Is doing so just a longing to return to the simplicity of the Cold War and its spies? Do these people still think we have such a world?
Hello, it's 2020, there's a pandemic altering where different economic classes live and the whole travel industry is devastated much less airlines, China is doing ethnic cleansing and India and Pakistan always at each other's throats, global warming is causing all kinds chaos like fire, floods, famine, locust plagues, hurricanes...the restaurant business worldwide has been killed, Syria and Venezuela are empty countries, etc. And the U.S.A. has a narcissist fool in charge who though he likes leaders like Putin, Kim, Duterte and Erdogan pleases no one serious in foreign policy. Especially not the CIA nor the Pentagon, who are considered his enemy, the "Deep State."
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:59am
I pay attention to each poisoning, bonesawing or when Rocket Man purportedly feeds his brother to the dogs. Mainly as some tea leaves on how it will affect actions in Ukraine, Syria, US elections, UK and Belarus - not so much expecting change in the domestic front, but he does seem to feel some pressure. Rocket Man in a coma, instead of doughboy, his sister looks like she could be a real efficient ball cutter - we may quickly start looking back to the good old days when he just smiled a lot and launched the occasional missile.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:15pm
Navalny Novichok, Lulu -
your fucked up Putin-appeasing sources wrong again.
Any comment?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54002880
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:33am
Your faith that you can ferret out the unquestionable truth about an event the moment it is announced must be comforting and now you have positive proof that you were right all along because Alex Tiffin said that the BBC said that Germany said that there is "unequivocal proof" that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent because, well, because Germany said. That is what we can know with confidence. When a government report says what you want it to say you are cock-sure that it is correct. Especially when the report concerns any aspect of foreign relations, in this time when lies and propaganda flow abundantly from every government, [That is one statement I will assert as a proven fact] I see no reason to change my long time well established skepticism. That skepticism leads to checking out other ideas and other opinions. MoA did not say that the Russian government had been shown to be innocent, only that it was still an open question which, at the time it certainly was.
Maybe German government is way closer to pure than is ours but when considering the reliability of government proclamations I expect they have their equivalent of Comey or Bolten or Clapper or Flynn or Mueller or Brennan or Powell or Casey or Gina Haspel or Petraus or Pompeo or Michael Hayden or Peter Stzok or Barr or Wolfe or Perle or Hoover or McCabe or Kissinger or Trump or ... ... But maybe I am wrong, Germany's government does seem to be functional and they have at least taken a break so far this century from trying to dominate great parts of the world militarily.
The MoA post was written well before Germany's conclusion was released. It does not make any conclusion that Russia did not poison Navalny, if in fact he was even poisoned, which, at that time hadn't been "proven". It analyzes available information including statements from the Russians and shows how there appeared to be other possibilities than the Russian government being directly responsible, including the possibility that Navalny's murder was by one of the Russian oligarchs that Navalny is lionized for exposing as criminals, some of whom are apposed to Putin and some who really hate him who are now sitting fat in London. Even if your certainty is now justified it is totally unjustified to assert that what was blogged by MoA before the report is somehow now proven to have been illegitimate to have even considered when it was first published before Germany announced its conviction of Russia.
You just are not capable, are you, of leaving off the ad hominem.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 11:52pm
Written w scare quotes around "poison" to discount any question of Putin, start the confusion and doubt you mean?
These guys are hacks, Lulu, they're serving someone. Their supposed search for truth is really to did down far enough to find a handful of dust to toss in people's eyes, make them doubt at least a little. Still questioning the Malaysian Airliner? Putin's Little Green Men? Those bullets at Maidan? Every time there's a quick alternate explanation, however unlikely and daft, and for the true believers they cling to these alternates for years. Poor Russia, poor Putin, just misunderstood, come, look down here, I'll show you, others a perfectly logical reason why two Russians want to Salisbury *twice* in the rain, nothing to do with that quirky sickness, not "poison" mind you, maybe that guy and his daughter didn't take their vitamins, caught a draft - why blame Moscow every time a Brit gets sick? Weather's horrid over here, always a chill, plus he was so old...
PS - read the MoA comments and you see all the Putin apologists the site serves. Great conspiracy theorist all (except Circe)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:03am
Lulu's "someone should have warned the Führer" loyalty to Putin is worthy of admiration in this age of skeptics, apathy and cynicism.
by NCD on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:39am
I read quite a few of the comments the day I posted MoA's blog. Circe is not the only one who disagreed in part or in whole with B's piece. Most disagreements were expressed intelligently and added reasonable ideas or additional evidence and very few of them made assholes of themselves in the way they did so. Your take on this particular blog is wrong as is demonstrated but you can be expected to refer back to it sometime in the future as one of many extraneous claims you make when your assertion doesn't make sense so you start slinging unrelated crap.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:42am
Cholinesterase summary
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-26/what-are-cholinesterase-inhibitors-alexei-navalny-poisoning/12596964
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 7:23am