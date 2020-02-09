Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The Portland, Oregon, fire department has refuted President Donald Trump’s claim that the “entire city is ablaze all the time.”
“WE ARE NOT ABLAZE IN PORTLAND,” Lt. Rich Chatman, the public information officer for Portland Fire & Rescue, wrote in a text message to CNN reporter Daniel Dale after the president made the remarks at a Monday press conference. “There is a very isolated pocket of demonstrations that have involved fire, none of which have been substantial enough to need more than one fire engine.”
Demonstrations calling for racial justice have taken place in Portland since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but, according to Chatman, fires at protests have largely been “inside dumpsters or trash cans and away from structures.” Chatman did acknowledge “a handful of incidents that involve direct attempts at starting a building fire,” but emphasized that they involved “a small group of demonstrators.”
Comments
but
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 3:41pm
Summary sentences of essay by James Ross Gardner (a writer based in Seattle and the former editor-in-chief of Seattle Met magazine) for NewYorker.com, Sept. 1: The Inevitable Tragedy of a Summer on Edge in Portland
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 3:58pm
The post was related to Trump's statement that Portland was ablaze all the time
The Portland fire department official says this is not true
Given that he is a public official, so let see what Politifact concludes
Politifact says Trump's statement is FALSE
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/sep/01/donald-trump/we-are-not-fire-authorities-dispute-trumps-false-c/
Trump made a false statement that led his supporters to enter Portland armed and firing paint guns
A Trump supporter was shot, there is a suspect. I haven't heard that he has been r
Trump lied. Portland is not ablaze all the time.
The Mayor is moving to provide is neighbors with peace. He should not have to do this because of a small group of protesters.
No one should have been shot during the protests. We need details.
We need accurate information to keep groups from coming armed into a situation
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 5:37pm
I think we all know Trump exaggerates. But at what point does looting and burning buildings become a problem? How many buildings have to be set on fire, how many looted before it's seen as serious? I've seen reports of several dozen buildings looted and burned? That's not the entire city and it's not all the time but that seems significant to me. The public information officers's response would be better if he included objective data. How many buildings have been burned or looted? What is the dollar value of the property destruction.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 6:11pm
Here is a link to the timeline provided by the Portland police.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PL1hHNB5FTeoZzRjJ5Kon0w0MEyDDxmV/view
Trump exaggerates? A caravan of trucks showed up.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 6:41pm
ONLY TRUMP CAN STOP THE CARNAGE IN BIDEN's AMERICA..!!!!!
by NCD on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 7:36pm
ssssssush, you are supposed to get on the partisan bandwagon and spin news politically back at Trump's lies, and ignore or dispute the fact that some protesters in Portland are protesting against Democratic government handling of police and other things, that they don't like how Democrats run government anymore than they like Republicans.
Infer instead that fire dept. of Portland loves all the protestors!. They are no problem, they love em, just minor fires.
Everything is fine and dandy and all Dems love the protestors an all protestors love Dems, one big happy big tent party.
No such thing as anarchists, not there, don't talk about them, all lies.
Because: Trump.
(And some wonder why largest party affiliation is "Independent?" Maybe people don't like having to chose between little lies and big lies?)
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 7:18pm