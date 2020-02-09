    On Max Weber - why not?

    https://thecritic.co.uk/issues/july-august-2020/myths-of-the-prophet-max/

    The Critic : "Were he alive today, Max Weber would surely demand that a democrat must display charisma, or make way for someone else.".  .....??? Max for charisma or no?

     

     Max Weber:

    "The main features of rule by 'charismatic authority'  consists of a proclaimed heroic 'mission' and the presumed greatness of the leader. The personal domination of 'charismatic authority' cannot coexist with an impersonal, functional legal-rational exercise of power which lies at the foundation of the ideal modern state system.....Such authority cannot become 'systematized' without losing it's charismatic edge...."

    From Economy and Society, posthumously published in 1923

    Nein!


    Didn't Adolf say, "Third time's the Charisma"? Not 1000 years it turns out, but his Charisma Offensive literally set the world on fire


