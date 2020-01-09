    Trump/Barr/WH/DoJ Corruption IX

    By PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 5:30pm |

    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 6:04pm

    By Jackson Diehl, deputy editorial page editor of The Post. He is an editorial writer specializing in foreign affairs and writes a biweekly column that appears in print on Mondays. Useful in that it includes a laundry list of why he holds this opinion.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 9:40pm

    If this report can be firmly validated, it puts Rosenstein in the obstruction of justice category as clearly as the stuff Barr is doing. 

    The figure of Mueller becomes stranger in the background, lurking in dark corridors, performing mime before congressional committees.

    Wil the Durham team roll out something for October? The Senate report is a firm finger in the eye to the Nunes face of hysterical expectation. Fans are going to want refunds.


    by moat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:43pm

    Rosenstein already was, long ago. Just a bit craftier. A number of people reported him as a shill a while back, the seeming adult in the room.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:05pm

    Being central to so many operations, perhaps he was wrong thinking he could slip out of the room unnoticed.


    by moat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 9:15pm

    I don't know if any of these people expected to go undetected or simply unpunished, maybe promoted. Barr's getting along fine.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 3:09am


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:28pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 9:39am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 7:44pm

    I'm sure the Republicans will correct this stonewalling for the next Dem president


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 8:42pm

