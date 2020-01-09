Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
It's stuffy in here...
Prior stuff: http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/hr-puffer-stuffer-relocated-32074
The “Oath Keepers” Are Today’s Blackshirts https://t.co/Jo2OqDKtFp— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 31, 2020
By John Bowden @ TheHill.com, Sept. 1
with tweet and video clip
NJ governor signs bill criminalizing false 911 calls based on race https://t.co/3brNGACamv pic.twitter.com/0YMcqhpxwE— The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2020
The U.S. Has Elected Only Two Black Governors. Why That Might Change.
At least 26 Black House candidates have won primaries this year in districts with large shares of white residents. https://t.co/Vjho6pU3er— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) September 1, 2020
The corner where Jacob Blake was shot turned into a community festival on Tuesday, led by family members and activists who wanted to promote community healing, but also to offer a tacit rebuke to President Trump’s visit to Kenosha.
“We know why Trump is here in Kenosha today,” Tanya McLean, an organizer of the event, told the crowd of hundreds that had gathered. “He is here to sow chaos and fear. We reject these attempts to divide us.”
The president was trying to distract from the failures of his administration, Ms. McLean added, including the coronavirus crisis, growing unemployment and “the state sanctioned violence that denies Black Americans our right to freedom and a safe and healthy life.”
Accounts of police brutality and protest-related violence are rife with political bias, right and left. It may help the right.
Cathy Young has written the single best piece on the riots in Kenosha and Portland, and what really happened. Her work is amazing:https://t.co/peUizb9J5y— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) September 1, 2020
We cannot, must not, look away. https://t.co/0MMT1OK6bW— Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 1, 2020
"If there is one person who could be said to have lifted the orange buffoon over the hump in 2016, it’s arguably Jerry Falwell Jr."https://t.co/YqhOiAJutC— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 1, 2020
The fund-raising total would exceed previous monthly hauls and is more than double what the former vice president raised in July.
By Shane Goldmacher @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 1
Joseph R. Biden Jr. is expected to report a record-breaking haul of donations for August, raising more than $300 million between his campaign and his shared committees with the Democratic Party, according to two people familiar with the matter.
By Debra Kahn, Samantha Maldanado & Katherine Boudreau @ Politico.com, Sept. 1
This week, we explore the tug of war between protecting union jobs and the transition to a cleaner economy.
An editor at the Kenosha News resigns over the paper’s coverage of a rally in support of Jacob Blake. https://t.co/HoO1QbxN3V— PEN America (@PENamerica) September 1, 2020
Editor’s note: This piece is a spiritual successor to “Survival of the Richest,” a report about how the wealthy plot to leave us behind after an apocalyptic event.
Maybe unlikely to many but certainly not to two of my personal progressive heroes @denisecardinal + @doeyjavis who have been ringing the alarm bells about Trump's focus on Minnesota for *years* now. I hope this wakes up donors to help them fight back https://t.co/4oZTQHfBHL
“Shooting a guy in the back many times…I mean, couldn’t you have done something different, couldn’t you have wrestled him? In the meantime he might have been going for a weapon,” Trump told Ingraham. “You know there’s a whole big thing there.”
“But they choke,” he added. “Just like in a golf tournament they miss a three-foot putt–”
Ingraham cut off the President in an apparent attempt to rescue him ...
Guest op-ed by Ryan & Katharine Hurlburt @ TheHIll.com, Aug. 31
It is no secret that most white evangelical Christians in the country voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But one recent survey finds that, if the election were tomorrow, his margin of victory with white evangelical voters would be just 38 points, dramatically down from his advantage of 61 points over Hillary Clinton. Evangelical voters are having second thoughts.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Scots tape (Odd Lang Sign)
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/aug/26/shock-an-aw-us-teenager-...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 4:16pm
Nate Silver just warnin' about Black and Hispanic voters:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:09pm
heh I am glad I am not watching tonite:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:35pm
p.s. it was bad, he says he could use more time than CNN gave him:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:39pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:31am
Say their names?
Heckuva job Trumpie?
It's madness. Why haven't people from Florida removed their governor? Remember when Schwarzenegger became governor by recall vote?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 2:55am
Say their names indeed, I'm sure many of them were Afro-American. Remember when we were supposed to care about that? Instead everyone, including wealthy basketball players, Obama and Biden and numerous anarchists who would like to see the federal government fall, are encouraging staying on meme with solidarity with anti-police protests as a top priority right now to offer a lifeline to the Trump campaign. Start to wonder whether somehow the cop in Kenosha was a Putin agent. The lack of perspective, geez. It's just as irrational as white evangelical republicans caring a great deal about fetuses and very little about suffering live children. I'm getting sick of hearing how dumb Fox news viewers are, there's plenty of dumb people on the left who imagine police abuse has continuously going up (rather than slowly going down) instead of realizing that what really happened, what they are seeing, is the results of everyone having a video camera. Maybe we need to video cam every single Covid death and disability
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:39am
globalist Christian conspiracy to quit hating the other for what "they" did
(Is anniversary of Christchurch massacre in NZ)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 3:12pm
The more Jared on teevee, the better chance Biden has?
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 4:52pm
I am coming to the conclusion that most Dem mayors overall seem to think looting as well as vandalism of community property is both wrong and illegal:
And then there's them who think Trump rules rule and what good for the goose is good for the gander and those who feel like their tribe has been victimized and are willing to grab deserve what they can get away with.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:24pm
It's socialism for anyone smart enough to steal from big international banks or Magnificent Mile luxury boutiques and the rest of you schlumpfs are screwed?
This whole meme gvies me a deja vus allover again from NYC back in the Reagan era, there were corporate raiders and following in their example, there were also dudes if they needed a car they just pulled out a gun and hijacked one, and if the needed those sneakers or a Walkman, they just used a knife to get one. Cause after all, Carl Icahn and Ronnie said it was okay, better than being a welfare queen, showing some gumption hustle and work ethic, not just sitting on the sofa collecting gummint checks...
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:32pm
Every one except the looters and some of the activists think the looting and violence is wrong. But the only way to stop violence is with violence. That's the problem but eventually they're going to have to face it. It's not going to burn itself out. The looters and the violent aren't going to just get tired of it and stop.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:26pm
Melania & the Heathers
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 12:50pm
The Onion just dug up and tweeted this March, 2018 piece. I'd love to have listened in on the discussion about doing that:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 9:02pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 10:34pm
since I see a lot of sturm and drang after the GOP convention small "bounce" in Trump numbers, I thought this was a nice contarian tweet to that zeitgeist:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:03pm
Creepy.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 3:11am
about new astroturf hashtag on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:41pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 11:56pm
Black Chicagoan M.D. (a pediatric cardiovascular specialist) and Cubs fan angrily tweets that Jason Heyward should go fuck himself:
(I googled-he's for real.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 11:05pm
The death of tradition
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2020/sep/01/frank-fisher-butchers-shop-...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:08am
Where's the outrage? Ducks should be able to walk wherever they want to!
It's like a forced march for chrissake. Japanese still up to their same old fascist tricks.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:59am
They understand arrows?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:59am
I noticed that too.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:00am
Obviously, but again we see cops who don't understand the community they're policing. I'm sure the ducks saw the red background and thought it meant stop. Next thing you see is the cops misunderstanding the confusion for resistance and they shoot some poor little duckling.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:09am
Is clear that demanding order necessitates fascism! Chaos is freedom. Ducks should be able to chose where they want to walk, whether they want to wear a face mask or carry a gun. And cars should be able to drive over them if they can't learn to walk fast enough.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:43am
To keep 'em in line, have to break a few eggs. Birds of a feather, y'know.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 12:15pm
Bataan Rouge?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 11:04am
what a country!
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 8:00pm