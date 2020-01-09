Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Lincoln Project is kicking off RNC week by dragging out Ronnie:
What will future generations say of our decisions today?— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 24, 2020
President Ronald Reagan asked that 36 years ago.
As we look to the week ahead, his words are as timely as ever. pic.twitter.com/fmKHNDc8ie
By John Bowden @ TheHill.com, Sept. 1
with tweet and video clip
NJ governor signs bill criminalizing false 911 calls based on race
The U.S. Has Elected Only Two Black Governors. Why That Might Change.
The U.S. Has Elected Only Two Black Governors. Why That Might Change. At least 26 Black House candidates have won primaries this year in districts with large shares of white residents.
The corner where Jacob Blake was shot turned into a community festival on Tuesday, led by family members and activists who wanted to promote community healing, but also to offer a tacit rebuke to President Trump’s visit to Kenosha.
“We know why Trump is here in Kenosha today,” Tanya McLean, an organizer of the event, told the crowd of hundreds that had gathered. “He is here to sow chaos and fear. We reject these attempts to divide us.”
The president was trying to distract from the failures of his administration, Ms. McLean added, including the coronavirus crisis, growing unemployment and “the state sanctioned violence that denies Black Americans our right to freedom and a safe and healthy life.”
Accounts of police brutality and protest-related violence are rife with political bias, right and left. It may help the right.
Accounts of police brutality and protest-related violence are rife with political bias, right and left. It may help the right. Cathy Young has written the single best piece on the riots in Kenosha and Portland, and what really happened.
We cannot, must not, look away.
"If there is one person who could be said to have lifted the orange buffoon over the hump in 2016, it's arguably Jerry Falwell Jr."
The fund-raising total would exceed previous monthly hauls and is more than double what the former vice president raised in July.
By Shane Goldmacher @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 1
Joseph R. Biden Jr. is expected to report a record-breaking haul of donations for August, raising more than $300 million between his campaign and his shared committees with the Democratic Party, according to two people familiar with the matter.
By Debra Kahn, Samantha Maldanado & Katherine Boudreau @ Politico.com, Sept. 1
This week, we explore the tug of war between protecting union jobs and the transition to a cleaner economy.
An editor at the Kenosha News resigns over the paper's coverage of a rally in support of Jacob Blake.
Editor’s note: This piece is a spiritual successor to “Survival of the Richest,” a report about how the wealthy plot to leave us behind after an apocalyptic event.
Maybe unlikely to many but certainly not to two of my personal progressive heroes who have been ringing the alarm bells about Trump's focus on Minnesota for *years* now. I hope this wakes up donors to help them fight back
“Shooting a guy in the back many times…I mean, couldn’t you have done something different, couldn’t you have wrestled him? In the meantime he might have been going for a weapon,” Trump told Ingraham. “You know there’s a whole big thing there.”
“But they choke,” he added. “Just like in a golf tournament they miss a three-foot putt–”
Ingraham cut off the President in an apparent attempt to rescue him ...
Guest op-ed by Ryan & Katharine Hurlburt @ TheHIll.com, Aug. 31
It is no secret that most white evangelical Christians in the country voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But one recent survey finds that, if the election were tomorrow, his margin of victory with white evangelical voters would be just 38 points, dramatically down from his advantage of 61 points over Hillary Clinton. Evangelical voters are having second thoughts.
By John Bowden @ TheHill.com, Aug. 31
A police officer in Columbia, S.C., was suspended without pay on Sunday after video emerged of him using a racist slur multiple times outside of a crowded bar. The City of Columbia Police Department said in a statement that Sgt. Chad Walker would remain suspended pending the outcome of a disciplinary proceeding.
Comments
George has to take hiatus from Lincoln Project and Twitter! Doesn't splain except "family matters"
Edit to add he retweeted this after tweeting that:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:24pm
Joyce has some novelist type spin on the Conway family news:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:32pm
Mom, Dad - Claudia has a new biz idea, and frankly after November both your careers are sunk however it goes. But here you have the Kylie Jenner of DC politics - fresh, young, outspoken, bankable. Ride that tiger.
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/politics/kellyanne-conways-daughter-clau...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 6:30am
of interest two MSM big shots with extremely different takes on Miz Conway, to the point of acrimony; she's always gonna be a divider, not a uniter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 4:03pm
I am undecided whether this meme works, looks like they're just trying it out:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:22pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 6:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:33pm
lol Lincoln Project plays hardball, tweet this while Ivanka's still speaking:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:59pm
I believe they tweeted these while Rudy was speaking:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:02pm
and they just threw up this one for good measure
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:16pm
They recognize this as they have done it well and successfully in the past. Now let's see how they handle countering what they learned how to do so well:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 4:31pm
Excerpt:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 1:51am
Lincoln Project targeting southern swings:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:06pm
Jennifer Rubin is interestingly riffing on related in her Aug. 30 op-ed, including the long out-of-dat troglodyte reliance of the GOP on all things "southern strategy" and Trump's reliance on what is called "accelerationism" in the playbook of white supremacists, in "It’s time to challenge the cockeyed reaction to violence"
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:49pm
I especially enjoy following Lincoln Project because I often learn something from their comments about political messaging and the kind of advice political operatives might give candidates, like, for instance handling hecklers, like here:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 4:45pm
Lincoln Project has done one on the Walter Reed thing (reviving the #TrumpIsNotWell hashtag to go with it.):
A little detail of interest: note how they criticize the White House media in this one for not playing up his apparent infirmities. I bet this one is specially targeted to right wingers, like Fox fans.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 6:12pm