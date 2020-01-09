Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“Shooting a guy in the back many times…I mean, couldn’t you have done something different, couldn’t you have wrestled him? In the meantime he might have been going for a weapon,” Trump told Ingraham. “You know there’s a whole big thing there.”
“But they choke,” he added. “Just like in a golf tournament they miss a three-foot putt–”
Ingraham cut off the President in an apparent attempt to rescue him ...
I'm so old I remember when we used to have presidents who didn't comment on open criminal cases. An unwritten rule they were grateful for, because they had other shit to do.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:43am
Trump is going to Kenosha to "calm" the waters. If people think reading off a teleprompter is the solution, they are going to be disappointed.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 12:09pm
He wants civil war, blood in the streets and a nation under martial law, burned to the ground. Republicans are hoping he succeeds.
by NCD on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 1:28pm
Would be mega ratings! Yuge, way bigger than Wrestlemania. Corona = boring.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 1:48pm
MAGA keep America Great pistol lighters available here, for use if election is RIGGED by ENEMIES of the PEOPLE.!!
by NCD on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 6:07pm
Multiple uses! Coach potatoes can go Kaboom whatever they see something they don't like on the teevee. You know, like Elvis.
Hey, funny, someone made sure that the cheerfully all mercan models on the site had every color of skin, too bad they didn't hire that person to fill seats at the convention.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 6:20pm
Trump says crap like this. He supports white supremacists. He destroys the post office and hides his taxes ,etc.
When protests occur and violence happens, Lefties and Wokes are losing votes for Democrats. BLM isn't addressing black-on-black crime. BLM is losing votes for the Democrats. Democrats have to address every issue to escape blame.
The discussion isn't about how can a moral person vote for Trump, it is always about flaws of the "Left".
If that is the playing field, what does it imply about the voters?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 5:59pm
Trump gets his Intelligence Updates from Q.
by NCD on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 6:13pm
Is Reince Priebus in a race to debase himself further than any political operative has ever done before?
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 6:04pm
lol @ Ken White's tweets:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 7:02pm