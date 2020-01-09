Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By John Bowden @ TheHill.com, Sept. 1
The U.S. Has Elected Only Two Black Governors. Why That Might Change.
The corner where Jacob Blake was shot turned into a community festival on Tuesday, led by family members and activists who wanted to promote community healing, but also to offer a tacit rebuke to President Trump’s visit to Kenosha.
“We know why Trump is here in Kenosha today,” Tanya McLean, an organizer of the event, told the crowd of hundreds that had gathered. “He is here to sow chaos and fear. We reject these attempts to divide us.”
The president was trying to distract from the failures of his administration, Ms. McLean added, including the coronavirus crisis, growing unemployment and “the state sanctioned violence that denies Black Americans our right to freedom and a safe and healthy life.”
Accounts of police brutality and protest-related violence are rife with political bias, right and left. It may help the right.
The fund-raising total would exceed previous monthly hauls and is more than double what the former vice president raised in July.
By Shane Goldmacher @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 1
Joseph R. Biden Jr. is expected to report a record-breaking haul of donations for August, raising more than $300 million between his campaign and his shared committees with the Democratic Party, according to two people familiar with the matter.
By Debra Kahn, Samantha Maldanado & Katherine Boudreau @ Politico.com, Sept. 1
This week, we explore the tug of war between protecting union jobs and the transition to a cleaner economy.
Editor’s note: This piece is a spiritual successor to “Survival of the Richest,” a report about how the wealthy plot to leave us behind after an apocalyptic event.
“Shooting a guy in the back many times…I mean, couldn’t you have done something different, couldn’t you have wrestled him? In the meantime he might have been going for a weapon,” Trump told Ingraham. “You know there’s a whole big thing there.”
“But they choke,” he added. “Just like in a golf tournament they miss a three-foot putt–”
Ingraham cut off the President in an apparent attempt to rescue him ...
Guest op-ed by Ryan & Katharine Hurlburt @ TheHIll.com, Aug. 31
It is no secret that most white evangelical Christians in the country voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But one recent survey finds that, if the election were tomorrow, his margin of victory with white evangelical voters would be just 38 points, dramatically down from his advantage of 61 points over Hillary Clinton. Evangelical voters are having second thoughts.
By John Bowden @ TheHill.com, Aug. 31
A police officer in Columbia, S.C., was suspended without pay on Sunday after video emerged of him using a racist slur multiple times outside of a crowded bar. The City of Columbia Police Department said in a statement that Sgt. Chad Walker would remain suspended pending the outcome of a disciplinary proceeding.
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:10pm
George Floyd was a felon, but it seems in his last 7 years out of prison, he made good on his effort to reform (based on Wikipedia) He shouldn't be lionized not should he be demonized. And it always makes me uncomfortable when someone references Thomas Sowell, who always came across as a superficial partisan hack, though I haven't read him in a decade.
ETA: ugh, case in point
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 1:57am
Point taken. But at the same time, I want academics who are always looking at what all colleagues are writing. I do appreciate Anon's challenge here. Perhaps he's sympathetic to Sowell type thinking, so what? Being sympathetic is not the same thing as the almost hysterical acceptance of woke-a-tude that's happening all at once. Which I think Anon. describes well. On Twitter, I am seeing the only ones brave enough to challenge using their name in public are safe Pulitzer winner types like Annette Gordon-Reed. It takes that kind of power to be able to challenge the tide in the history -biz, everyone else is cowed, even those with tenure.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:09am
Overall it was very well written, and I agreed with much. I pointed out 2 things that detracted from it in my eyes. Sorry I didn't make that clear. Yes, I support the diversity of ideas in academia and elsewhere. I'm a bundle of contradictions myself - how could I not love that? (I also left off his/her petty use of 'Democrat' as an adjective) (Sowell is a rather autocratic thinker, so imitating him would be jumping from the woke pan into the alt-right fire - not an improvement in my eyes - whereas respecting/being interested in some of his ideas is just investing in the market or casino of ideas, wherever the chips may lie - certainly there's more nuance and spectrum to our analysis and intellectual offerings than two (literally) violent extremes?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:33am
Happened to see a Sowell article praising this book "Injustice" from 2011, and I think it was one of those bellwether events in how the right would deal with race and the justice department (along with voter fraud hype, but the former is more important to today's QAnon fighting "leftwing racists"). Not the heavily sock-puppeted 5-star reviews.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/reviews/1596982772/ref=cm_cr_dp_mb_top?ie=UTF8
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:00am
Heather Mac Donald:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:49am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:59pm
just one typical example of "the tide" I see on my Twitter feed oriented towards humanities in academia-I see this kind of thing day in, day out from institutions allover the western world, it's a flood, as in "be there or be square":
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:38pm
Interesting excerpt from The Politics of Riots by Cathy Young, illustrating how easy it these days to convince a Senator into censoring his normal plain spoken sensible statements because they don't coincide with Critical Race theory:
This is how it affects politics: they don't say the things they used to, they just censor themselves, on advice of some aide who is hip to current political correctness. It's better if they're not sure the politically correct will like it, to just shut up. Because one thing they do understand is how activitists use social media to draw attention of the extreme believers.
This is how it works in academia too. Many who are doing it are not believers, they're just chicken. I've known some who say what they feel when they retire and are free to be honest about it.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 5:55pm
Pages