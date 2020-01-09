Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The corner where Jacob Blake was shot turned into a community festival on Tuesday, led by family members and activists who wanted to promote community healing, but also to offer a tacit rebuke to President Trump’s visit to Kenosha.
“We know why Trump is here in Kenosha today,” Tanya McLean, an organizer of the event, told the crowd of hundreds that had gathered. “He is here to sow chaos and fear. We reject these attempts to divide us.”
The president was trying to distract from the failures of his administration, Ms. McLean added, including the coronavirus crisis, growing unemployment and “the state sanctioned violence that denies Black Americans our right to freedom and a safe and healthy life.”
In another post about the politics of riots, the author of an article suggests Democrats and so-called Left leaning media have been soft on their criticism of the damage done by protesters. This may help the arguments made by the Right. The author also notes:
https://arcdigital.media/the-politics-of-riots-4658b7e88245
