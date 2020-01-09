Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Accounts of police brutality and protest-related violence are rife with political bias, right and left. It may help the right.
Cathy Young has written the single best piece on the riots in Kenosha and Portland, and what really happened. Her work is amazing:https://t.co/peUizb9J5y— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) September 1, 2020
The corner where Jacob Blake was shot turned into a community festival on Tuesday, led by family members and activists who wanted to promote community healing, but also to offer a tacit rebuke to President Trump’s visit to Kenosha.
“We know why Trump is here in Kenosha today,” Tanya McLean, an organizer of the event, told the crowd of hundreds that had gathered. “He is here to sow chaos and fear. We reject these attempts to divide us.”
The president was trying to distract from the failures of his administration, Ms. McLean added, including the coronavirus crisis, growing unemployment and “the state sanctioned violence that denies Black Americans our right to freedom and a safe and healthy life.”
We cannot, must not, look away. https://t.co/0MMT1OK6bW— Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 1, 2020
"If there is one person who could be said to have lifted the orange buffoon over the hump in 2016, it’s arguably Jerry Falwell Jr."https://t.co/YqhOiAJutC— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 1, 2020
The fund-raising total would exceed previous monthly hauls and is more than double what the former vice president raised in July.
By Shane Goldmacher @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 1
Joseph R. Biden Jr. is expected to report a record-breaking haul of donations for August, raising more than $300 million between his campaign and his shared committees with the Democratic Party, according to two people familiar with the matter.
By Debra Kahn, Samantha Maldanado & Katherine Boudreau @ Politico.com, Sept. 1
This week, we explore the tug of war between protecting union jobs and the transition to a cleaner economy.
An editor at the Kenosha News resigns over the paper’s coverage of a rally in support of Jacob Blake. https://t.co/HoO1QbxN3V— PEN America (@PENamerica) September 1, 2020
Editor’s note: This piece is a spiritual successor to “Survival of the Richest,” a report about how the wealthy plot to leave us behind after an apocalyptic event.
Maybe unlikely to many but certainly not to two of my personal progressive heroes @denisecardinal + @doeyjavis who have been ringing the alarm bells about Trump's focus on Minnesota for *years* now. I hope this wakes up donors to help them fight back https://t.co/4oZTQHfBHL
“Shooting a guy in the back many times…I mean, couldn’t you have done something different, couldn’t you have wrestled him? In the meantime he might have been going for a weapon,” Trump told Ingraham. “You know there’s a whole big thing there.”
“But they choke,” he added. “Just like in a golf tournament they miss a three-foot putt–”
Ingraham cut off the President in an apparent attempt to rescue him ...
Guest op-ed by Ryan & Katharine Hurlburt @ TheHIll.com, Aug. 31
It is no secret that most white evangelical Christians in the country voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But one recent survey finds that, if the election were tomorrow, his margin of victory with white evangelical voters would be just 38 points, dramatically down from his advantage of 61 points over Hillary Clinton. Evangelical voters are having second thoughts.
By John Bowden @ TheHill.com, Aug. 31
A police officer in Columbia, S.C., was suspended without pay on Sunday after video emerged of him using a racist slur multiple times outside of a crowded bar. The City of Columbia Police Department said in a statement that Sgt. Chad Walker would remain suspended pending the outcome of a disciplinary proceeding.
“When America's intrepid Coasties aren't spending their days leaping aboard rogue narco-subs and opening fire on friggin' sharks, they're often saddled with more mundane tasks — among them, Operation Bubba Gump” https://t.co/IC3PDkHT8c— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) August 31, 2020
Breaking: There was nothing routine about Donald Trump's visit to Walter Reed Hospital last November. NY Time Michael Schmidt reports Mike Pence was put on standby when Trump was taken to Walter Reed suddenly on suspicion of having a stroke. https://t.co/RyCa44R5j1— Zev Shalev (@ZevShalev) August 31, 2020
Link is to Reuters article, but this graph tells the story best:
Here's Apple and Tesla after their stock splits.— TradingView (@tradingview) August 31, 2020
New prices, same direction. pic.twitter.com/olwxaQIsoF
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 3:23pm
You've already hijacked this so I am only going to make this one reply to you and then I am ignoring the hijack going forward. Objectively what it means if he wins like he did last time: he got enough electoral college votes but not the majority of the vote. But you go beat that fear and loathing, you seem very much to enjoy the meme of division into "us vs. them". A warning: if Biden wins, I don't think he will be entertaining your druthers, it's gonna be E pluribus unum all the way, including Republicans and whypipple, all under one creed.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 3:34pm