“When America's intrepid Coasties aren't spending their days leaping aboard rogue narco-subs and opening fire on friggin' sharks, they're often saddled with more mundane tasks — among them, Operation Bubba Gump” https://t.co/IC3PDkHT8c— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) August 31, 2020
Breaking: There was nothing routine about Donald Trump's visit to Walter Reed Hospital last November. NY Time Michael Schmidt reports Mike Pence was put on standby when Trump was taken to Walter Reed suddenly on suspicion of having a stroke. https://t.co/RyCa44R5j1— Zev Shalev (@ZevShalev) August 31, 2020
Link is to Reuters article, but this graph tells the story best:
Here's Apple and Tesla after their stock splits.— TradingView (@tradingview) August 31, 2020
New prices, same direction. pic.twitter.com/olwxaQIsoF
Sanders says hold your nose and vote for Biden. This guy disagrees
Boom. New PPP Poll shows I'm tied 43-43 with @SenDanSullivan in #Alaska's U.S. Senate race.
Let's win this thing. Donate and help me bring a prescription for change to Washington, D.C. that puts working families first: https://t.co/g7FxLAABaM https://t.co/IdtO4TZd2x
The membership of this powerful Christian Right group has been a carefully guarded secret.
In 2011, the terms racist/racists/racism accounted for 0.0027% and 0.0029% of all words in The New York Times and The Washington Post, respectively. What we see over the past decade is a continual dramatic increase in usages of “racism” and its variations. Moreover, the graph shows that this increase occurred a half decade before the arrival of Donald Trump. By 2019, they would constitute 0.02% and just under 0.03% of all words published in the Times and Post—an increase of over 700% and just under 1,000%, respectively, from 2011.
…In 2011, just 35% of white liberals thought racism in the United States was “a big problem,” according to national polling. By 2015, this figure had ballooned to 61% and further still to 77% in 2017.
Nothing will harm a campaign like the wishful thinking, fearful hesitation, or sheer complacency that fails to address what voters can plainly see
By George Packer @ TheAtlantic.com, Aug. 28. (and still the most popular story on site)
Mr. Trump likewise reposted messages asserting that the real death toll from the coronavirus is only around 9,000 — not nearly 183,000 — because the others who died also had other health issues and most were of an advanced age.
“So get this straight — based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths to the China coronavirus
Most excellent for political demographic junkies!
Something I didn't know before reading @daveweigel and @tierneyl's piece is that Biden has been running ads in South Florida comparing Trump to a Caudillo. https://t.co/k4BtmrZKVi
Faced with plunging profits and a climate crisis that threatens fossil fuels, the industry is demanding a trade deal that weakens Kenya’s rules on plastics and on imports of American trash.
By Hiroko Tabuchi, Michael Corkery & Carlos Mureithi @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 30, 9:45 pm
By Joshua Partlow & Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, Aug. 30, 6:04 pm EDT
At times, police have appeared to offer support to conservative groups that take up arms against protests that have occasionally spawned violence, vandalism and looting.
By Mahir Zaveri @ "New York Today" @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 24
More than 323,900 complaints, naming more than 81,500 police officers, spanning more than three decades. The volume of records published online by the New York Civil Liberties Union last week, after state lawmakers in July repealed a law that had kept them secret, was a huge development in a long-running battle over access to information about police discipline.
Commenter here retweeting the Twitter thread on topic is NYTimes' columnist Jamelle Bouie:
yes yes! if what you care about is the representation of rural voters, then the electoral college does a poor job of making that happen https://t.co/NxrbPRWiSv— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 31, 2020
President Trump and his cronies are like the cartoon villains in movies who not only unleash dastardly plots but then helpfully explain them to the audience. Thus on Thursday, the president’s outgoing counselor, Kellyanne Conway, told Fox News: “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”
Comments
Peracles, I listened to this painful but intriguing demo. I think Musk should get a chip to help him speak better.
It is fascinating, but the demo was really not ready for prime time. The pigs offered zero in helping to understand what applications might be, and if having them on was to prove that 'No Pigs Were Injured In This Experiment," well, that really was only proof that the ones we saw seemed fine. If people had not asked questions at the end the point of the whole thing would have been left unaddressed. That said:
WOW! It could potentially offer spinal cord patients hope. The other applications also show great promise, including restoring memories and other functions lost to dementia. It may remove crippling traumas and help with PTSD and depression. The concern I had, though, is the control that the system can have over the brain. Actually, pretty scary in the wrong hands.
My good friend got a brain implant which is connected to a battery under the skin on her chest wall. She had "Essential Tremor," and was unable even to eat without spattering food all over the place. She can do anything now with her right hand that she ever could do and only regrets not doing right and left. But there is no feedback. It is a one-way therapeutic system.
The difference with Elon's contraption is that it is two-way.
Thanks for posting this. Regardless of my whiny rating, it is thought-provoking and I will be checking back for updates.
by CVille Dem on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 3:51pm
Actually I quite like that Elon doesn't speak like someone at a Ted talk, even though he's done some pretty amazing things. That said, yeah, pigs not the best performers - if it weren't for the treadmill...
Anyway, here's a much better summary from 3 1/2 years ago:
https://waitbutwhy.com/2017/04/neuralink.html
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:08pm
Trying to catch up on the Neuralink story and Musk's involvement. Not so much interested in the nitty gritty details of how Neuralink is supposed to work as in Musk's involvement.
So far I have learned that Musk has for years considered the development of AI an existential threat to humanity but since its development is inevitable he ventured much capital in a variety of AI enterprises, eventually setting up his own R&D inspired by the 'neural lace' in Iain Banks' The Culture sci-fi series. His stated long-term goal is to "achieve symbiosis with artificial intelligence". After all, if you can't beat them, might as well join them, right? What could possibly go wrong?
Seriously though, the idea of linking and/or uploading one's consciousness to a computer or network is a very old sci-fi trope. Some wannabe transhuman is bound to attempt it. I think it will fail. I know I hope it does. I'd prefer we finish expanding our consciousnesses the old-fashioned ways with chemistry, dreams, ecstasies, etc. to see where that leads.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 12:58pm
Because it's there and not as tough as people act. How hard is building an electric car? Easier than putting a man on the moon in 1969. Yet decades after Al Gore fretted over the ICE (and conservatives laugh) we're still piddle fucking around with climate conventions and dallying with extending electric grids. We have so little urgency for anything, even with technology bounding along exponentially. Even Elon's quotes in AI - the Chinese are using facial detection to lock up Uighurs and find moped drivers not wearing helmets - the moment Musk was worried about *is already here*. As Tim Urban notes, Musk is in the present - we're all in the fretting skeptical slow-witted past.
Remember when we used to use the phrase "avoid it like the plague"? We can't even do that anymore, we're so full of inertia, so conflicted.
https://waitbutwhy.com/2017/04/neuralink.html#part4
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 7:56pm