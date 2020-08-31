Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“When America's intrepid Coasties aren't spending their days leaping aboard rogue narco-subs and opening fire on friggin' sharks, they're often saddled with more mundane tasks — among them, Operation Bubba Gump” https://t.co/IC3PDkHT8c— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) August 31, 2020
Breaking: There was nothing routine about Donald Trump's visit to Walter Reed Hospital last November. NY Time Michael Schmidt reports Mike Pence was put on standby when Trump was taken to Walter Reed suddenly on suspicion of having a stroke. https://t.co/RyCa44R5j1— Zev Shalev (@ZevShalev) August 31, 2020
Link is to Reuters article, but this graph tells the story best:
Here's Apple and Tesla after their stock splits.— TradingView (@tradingview) August 31, 2020
New prices, same direction. pic.twitter.com/olwxaQIsoF
Boom. New PPP Poll shows I'm tied 43-43 with @SenDanSullivan in #Alaska's U.S. Senate race.
Let's win this thing. Donate and help me bring a prescription for change to Washington, D.C. that puts working families first: https://t.co/g7FxLAABaM https://t.co/IdtO4TZd2x
The membership of this powerful Christian Right group has been a carefully guarded secret.
In 2011, the terms racist/racists/racism accounted for 0.0027% and 0.0029% of all words in The New York Times and The Washington Post, respectively. What we see over the past decade is a continual dramatic increase in usages of “racism” and its variations. Moreover, the graph shows that this increase occurred a half decade before the arrival of Donald Trump. By 2019, they would constitute 0.02% and just under 0.03% of all words published in the Times and Post—an increase of over 700% and just under 1,000%, respectively, from 2011.
…In 2011, just 35% of white liberals thought racism in the United States was “a big problem,” according to national polling. By 2015, this figure had ballooned to 61% and further still to 77% in 2017.
Nothing will harm a campaign like the wishful thinking, fearful hesitation, or sheer complacency that fails to address what voters can plainly see
By George Packer @ TheAtlantic.com, Aug. 28. (and still the most popular story on site)
Mr. Trump likewise reposted messages asserting that the real death toll from the coronavirus is only around 9,000 — not nearly 183,000 — because the others who died also had other health issues and most were of an advanced age.
“So get this straight — based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths to the China coronavirus
Most excellent for political demographic junkies!
Something I didn't know before reading @daveweigel and @tierneyl's piece is that Biden has been running ads in South Florida comparing Trump to a Caudillo. https://t.co/k4BtmrZKVi
Faced with plunging profits and a climate crisis that threatens fossil fuels, the industry is demanding a trade deal that weakens Kenya’s rules on plastics and on imports of American trash.
By Hiroko Tabuchi, Michael Corkery & Carlos Mureithi @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 30, 9:45 pm
By Joshua Partlow & Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, Aug. 30, 6:04 pm EDT
At times, police have appeared to offer support to conservative groups that take up arms against protests that have occasionally spawned violence, vandalism and looting.
By Mahir Zaveri @ "New York Today" @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 24
More than 323,900 complaints, naming more than 81,500 police officers, spanning more than three decades. The volume of records published online by the New York Civil Liberties Union last week, after state lawmakers in July repealed a law that had kept them secret, was a huge development in a long-running battle over access to information about police discipline.
Commenter here retweeting the Twitter thread on topic is NYTimes' columnist Jamelle Bouie:
yes yes! if what you care about is the representation of rural voters, then the electoral college does a poor job of making that happen https://t.co/NxrbPRWiSv— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 31, 2020
President Trump and his cronies are like the cartoon villains in movies who not only unleash dastardly plots but then helpfully explain them to the audience. Thus on Thursday, the president’s outgoing counselor, Kellyanne Conway, told Fox News: “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”
Comments
There are some points made in this essay I would disagree with, but not many. I believe he is accurate about the feelings of a significant number of potential voters.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:06pm
You see no difference between Biden and Trump?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 6:45pm
That question, in relation to the article and what I have said about it, reduces the entire subject to such simplistic terms that it could only be asked seriously by a seriously simple minded person.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:07pm
I haven't been following your discussions in detail.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:12pm
there is no link, it didn't take, you have to edit it in if you want anyone to read it
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:14pm
Thanks.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:24pm
it's an absurd argument like he just got out from under a rock in 2018, ignoring elephant in room. The left he is speaking for doesn't seem to give a shit that because of continued federal anti-science mismanagement of the pandemic, more people will die here than in most third world countries and certainly more than any imperialist ventures of the U.S. allover the world as far as American deaths are concerned. Let Trump win and hope ya don't die tomorrow is the message.Oh and do you want a roof over your head and a little something on the table to eat during the coming depression, well sorry Donald and Mitch can't help you. Donald will be reliably isolationist on use of troops though (might lob a missile or two once in a while but that's it) that should keep ya happy while you're starving and gasping for breath people begging for quarters all around in any city, meanwhile the upper middle class all hunkered in exurbs with their guns and walls protecting them from the city hordes where there are no taxpayers left but lots of federal goons, Obamacare removed, health care system has collapsed but ya know, you still have those bootstraps... let more Americans die as punishment for all their foreign policy sins as in the past, is that the plan here?
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 6:23pm
I don't know Studebaker's age, but I would say Sanders, unlike Studebaker, is not a punk that feels lucky:
Projected coronavirus deaths in US could surpass those of World War II
A comparison of information from the Department of Veterans Affairs and projections on COVID-19 deaths shows the U.S. set to reach a grim record by December.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 6:35pm
It is not an absurd argument at all, IMO. I believe it accurately outlines why a great many people are getting fed up and see their grievances as reason not to vote for Biden. Where I part ways with Studebaker is that I believe that we cannot take a chance on Trump even if the same-o same-o is our only alternative. As I have said here several times, I am scared enough of Trump and I despise him so much that I will vote for Biden too.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:18pm
The article starts with this claim:
" Trump, for all his faults, poses no existential threat to the republic. "
Maybe that claim deserves more support than declaring it as a fact. The concerns along those lines are why there is such a broad coalition of people who oppose Trump.
When I play Monopoly, I don't notice the fire burning all the houses in the neighborhood.
by moat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 6:38pm
also he's like Nero fiddling about foreign policy great game as if we're not in dystopia already in this country. News flash: American tourists are not welcome in most other countries and there's little interest for others to be a tourist here. Again, our heath care system is ready to collapse, throw in travel industry is decimated, there are no restaurants, the few kids in school are going to be withdrawn shortly, rinse and repeat.. There's a hugely traumatized generation coming up who won't even know how to socialize. And Joe Biden is going to worry about neo-liberal overseas adventures and this is a major concern of some lefties? All the never Biden type lefties I've seen complain lately are not worrying about foreign policy for chrissake, excepting global warming policy, at least they have the sense to be worrying about Biden not having solutions for the problems of the very soil they stand on.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 6:58pm
I don't look at it as a narrative driven by "lefties." I agree with the approach that questions the containment framework that so much language of security is based upon. But not because we can narrow down who is responsible like it was a RICO investigation. If it is true that military adventures are tied to corrupt ends, that won't be stopped by simply banning military adventures. If only life was that easy.
From another perspective, those who have worked on decreasing the level of influence our system has had upon other people is being actively pursued by other people. We don't need to do much in that regard if that is the desired result.
by moat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 7:23pm
Maybe that claim deserves more support than declaring it as a fact.
In the second half of the article the author uses several paragraphs to support the claim. You may disagree with the arguments but he does much more than just declare it.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 7:45pm
I don't know.
There is this:
"Trump hasn’t tried to hold a sham election–he’s tried to delay one that’s free and fair, because he knows that if he loses he won’t be able to ignore the result."
Is that really an argument supporting a position or just another way to assume what cannot be proved? I don't share the confidence the author is experiencing.
by moat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 7:56pm
I do not see the quoted statement as an argument supporting a position but rather a position which he supports with arguments. But yes, this is an opinion piece and even many well supported opinions cannot be proven.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:04pm
One can neither prove or disprove that another four years of Trump is an existential threat to democracy. One can only make arguments to support and defend one's position. The author has made what he thinks are good arguments that Trump is not. Some I agree with, some I don't. In general I don't think Trump is and existential threat to democracy. Mainly because he doesn't have sufficient support of the other institutions of government, the military, the FBI and CIA etc.
Just don't claim the author hasn't made a good faith attempt to support his claim.
What the author doesn't support is the idea that Trump may make irreparable changes to the law and society. For me that is the more important issue. For example the author down plays the important of the courts. Voting rights and abortion rights are being eroded and hang by a thread. There already is 5 votes to overturn Roe. Roberts is the fifth vote and only supports precedent because he's the chief justice. One more Trump justice and Roe is gone I think.
What he does very well is lay out the effects and problems with electing centrist or center right democrats. This has imo consistently moved the republicans, the democrats, and the whole government to the right. As I pointed out in an earlier discussion, the democratic establishment and Biden consider Third Way to be a center left organization. The democratic establishment position is now that the center is to the right of Third Way. That will affect what Biden fights for and what he'll consider an acceptable centrist compromise. That's a big problem for me when I consider Third Way to be a center right organization
by ocean-kat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 8:22pm