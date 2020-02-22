Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Link is to Reuters article, but this graph tells the story best:
Here's Apple and Tesla after their stock splits.— TradingView (@tradingview) August 31, 2020
New prices, same direction. pic.twitter.com/olwxaQIsoF
Sanders says hold your nose and vote for Biden. This guy disagrees
Boom. New PPP Poll shows I'm tied 43-43 with @SenDanSullivan in #Alaska's U.S. Senate race.
Let's win this thing. Donate and help me bring a prescription for change to Washington, D.C. that puts working families first: https://t.co/g7FxLAABaM https://t.co/IdtO4TZd2x
The membership of this powerful Christian Right group has been a carefully guarded secret.
In 2011, the terms racist/racists/racism accounted for 0.0027% and 0.0029% of all words in The New York Times and The Washington Post, respectively. What we see over the past decade is a continual dramatic increase in usages of “racism” and its variations. Moreover, the graph shows that this increase occurred a half decade before the arrival of Donald Trump. By 2019, they would constitute 0.02% and just under 0.03% of all words published in the Times and Post—an increase of over 700% and just under 1,000%, respectively, from 2011.
…In 2011, just 35% of white liberals thought racism in the United States was “a big problem,” according to national polling. By 2015, this figure had ballooned to 61% and further still to 77% in 2017.
Nothing will harm a campaign like the wishful thinking, fearful hesitation, or sheer complacency that fails to address what voters can plainly see
By George Packer @ TheAtlantic.com, Aug. 28. (and still the most popular story on site)
Mr. Trump likewise reposted messages asserting that the real death toll from the coronavirus is only around 9,000 — not nearly 183,000 — because the others who died also had other health issues and most were of an advanced age.
“So get this straight — based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths to the China coronavirus
Most excellent for political demographic junkies!
Something I didn't know before reading @daveweigel and @tierneyl's piece is that Biden has been running ads in South Florida comparing Trump to a Caudillo. https://t.co/k4BtmrZKVi
Faced with plunging profits and a climate crisis that threatens fossil fuels, the industry is demanding a trade deal that weakens Kenya’s rules on plastics and on imports of American trash.
By Hiroko Tabuchi, Michael Corkery & Carlos Mureithi @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 30, 9:45 pm
By Joshua Partlow & Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, Aug. 30, 6:04 pm EDT
At times, police have appeared to offer support to conservative groups that take up arms against protests that have occasionally spawned violence, vandalism and looting.
By Mahir Zaveri @ "New York Today" @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 24
More than 323,900 complaints, naming more than 81,500 police officers, spanning more than three decades. The volume of records published online by the New York Civil Liberties Union last week, after state lawmakers in July repealed a law that had kept them secret, was a huge development in a long-running battle over access to information about police discipline.
Commenter here retweeting the Twitter thread on topic is NYTimes' columnist Jamelle Bouie:
yes yes! if what you care about is the representation of rural voters, then the electoral college does a poor job of making that happen https://t.co/NxrbPRWiSv— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 31, 2020
President Trump and his cronies are like the cartoon villains in movies who not only unleash dastardly plots but then helpfully explain them to the audience. Thus on Thursday, the president’s outgoing counselor, Kellyanne Conway, told Fox News: “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”
I think it news in itself that The Hill is publishing this. From its name, the publication suggests it is to cover news about and concerning "The Hill".
Police officers shot, injured in St. Louis, Chicago https://t.co/UcK5NApCCG pic.twitter.com/1YD411Opyt— The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2020
Earlier this summer, I got on my first plane in months to go to Louisville in order to piece together one of the saddest stories I’ve worked on: The killing of Breonna Taylor, and the path that led police to her door that night. https://t.co/xLwWOwf9MV— Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) August 30, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:10pm
George Floyd was a felon, but it seems in his last 7 years out of prison, he made good on his effort to reform (based on Wikipedia) He shouldn't be lionized not should he be demonized. And it always makes me uncomfortable when someone references Thomas Sowell, who always came across as a superficial partisan hack, though I haven't read him in a decade.
ETA: ugh, case in point
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 1:57am
Point taken. But at the same time, I want academics who are always looking at what all colleagues are writing. I do appreciate Anon's challenge here. Perhaps he's sympathetic to Sowell type thinking, so what? Being sympathetic is not the same thing as the almost hysterical acceptance of woke-a-tude that's happening all at once. Which I think Anon. describes well. On Twitter, I am seeing the only ones brave enough to challenge using their name in public are safe Pulitzer winner types like Annette Gordon-Reed. It takes that kind of power to be able to challenge the tide in the history -biz, everyone else is cowed, even those with tenure.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:09am
Overall it was very well written, and I agreed with much. I pointed out 2 things that detracted from it in my eyes. Sorry I didn't make that clear. Yes, I support the diversity of ideas in academia and elsewhere. I'm a bundle of contradictions myself - how could I not love that? (I also left off his/her petty use of 'Democrat' as an adjective) (Sowell is a rather autocratic thinker, so imitating him would be jumping from the woke pan into the alt-right fire - not an improvement in my eyes - whereas respecting/being interested in some of his ideas is just investing in the market or casino of ideas, wherever the chips may lie - certainly there's more nuance and spectrum to our analysis and intellectual offerings than two (literally) violent extremes?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:33am
Happened to see a Sowell article praising this book "Injustice" from 2011, and I think it was one of those bellwether events in how the right would deal with race and the justice department (along with voter fraud hype, but the former is more important to today's QAnon fighting "leftwing racists"). Not the heavily sock-puppeted 5-star reviews.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/reviews/1596982772/ref=cm_cr_dp_mb_top?ie=UTF8
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:00am
Heather Mac Donald:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:49am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:59pm
just one typical example of "the tide" I see on my Twitter feed oriented towards humanities in academia-I see this kind of thing day in, day out from institutions allover the western world, it's a flood, as in "be there or be square":
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:38pm
Pages