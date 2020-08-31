Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Link is to Reuters article, but this graph tells the story best:
Here's Apple and Tesla after their stock splits.— TradingView (@tradingview) August 31, 2020
New prices, same direction. pic.twitter.com/olwxaQIsoF
Boom. New PPP Poll shows I'm tied 43-43 with @SenDanSullivan in #Alaska's U.S. Senate race.
Let's win this thing. Donate and help me bring a prescription for change to Washington, D.C. that puts working families first: https://t.co/g7FxLAABaM https://t.co/IdtO4TZd2x
The membership of this powerful Christian Right group has been a carefully guarded secret.
In 2011, the terms racist/racists/racism accounted for 0.0027% and 0.0029% of all words in The New York Times and The Washington Post, respectively. What we see over the past decade is a continual dramatic increase in usages of “racism” and its variations. Moreover, the graph shows that this increase occurred a half decade before the arrival of Donald Trump. By 2019, they would constitute 0.02% and just under 0.03% of all words published in the Times and Post—an increase of over 700% and just under 1,000%, respectively, from 2011.
…In 2011, just 35% of white liberals thought racism in the United States was “a big problem,” according to national polling. By 2015, this figure had ballooned to 61% and further still to 77% in 2017.
Nothing will harm a campaign like the wishful thinking, fearful hesitation, or sheer complacency that fails to address what voters can plainly see
By George Packer @ TheAtlantic.com, Aug. 28. (and still the most popular story on site)
Mr. Trump likewise reposted messages asserting that the real death toll from the coronavirus is only around 9,000 — not nearly 183,000 — because the others who died also had other health issues and most were of an advanced age.
“So get this straight — based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths to the China coronavirus
Most excellent for political demographic junkies!
Something I didn't know before reading @daveweigel and @tierneyl's piece is that Biden has been running ads in South Florida comparing Trump to a Caudillo. https://t.co/k4BtmrZKVi
Faced with plunging profits and a climate crisis that threatens fossil fuels, the industry is demanding a trade deal that weakens Kenya’s rules on plastics and on imports of American trash.
By Hiroko Tabuchi, Michael Corkery & Carlos Mureithi @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 30, 9:45 pm
By Joshua Partlow & Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, Aug. 30, 6:04 pm EDT
At times, police have appeared to offer support to conservative groups that take up arms against protests that have occasionally spawned violence, vandalism and looting.
By Mahir Zaveri @ "New York Today" @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 24
More than 323,900 complaints, naming more than 81,500 police officers, spanning more than three decades. The volume of records published online by the New York Civil Liberties Union last week, after state lawmakers in July repealed a law that had kept them secret, was a huge development in a long-running battle over access to information about police discipline.
Commenter here retweeting the Twitter thread on topic is NYTimes' columnist Jamelle Bouie:
yes yes! if what you care about is the representation of rural voters, then the electoral college does a poor job of making that happen https://t.co/NxrbPRWiSv— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 31, 2020
President Trump and his cronies are like the cartoon villains in movies who not only unleash dastardly plots but then helpfully explain them to the audience. Thus on Thursday, the president’s outgoing counselor, Kellyanne Conway, told Fox News: “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”
I think it news in itself that The Hill is publishing this. From its name, the publication suggests it is to cover news about and concerning "The Hill".
Police officers shot, injured in St. Louis, Chicago https://t.co/UcK5NApCCG pic.twitter.com/1YD411Opyt— The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2020
Earlier this summer, I got on my first plane in months to go to Louisville in order to piece together one of the saddest stories I’ve worked on: The killing of Breonna Taylor, and the path that led police to her door that night. https://t.co/xLwWOwf9MV— Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) August 30, 2020
Comments
There are some points made in this essay I would disagree with, but not many. I believe he is accurate about the feelings of a significant number of potential voters.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:06pm
there is no link, it didn't take, you have to edit it in if you want anyone to read it
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:14pm
Thanks.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:24pm
it's an absurd argument like he just got out from under a rock in 2018, ignoring elephant in room. The left he is speaking for doesn't seem to give a shit that because of continued federal anti-science mismanagement of the pandemic, more people will die here than in most third world countries and certainly more than any imperialist ventures of the U.S. allover the world as far as American deaths are concerned. Let Trump win and hope ya don't die tomorrow is the message.Oh and do you want a roof over your head and a little something on the table to eat during the coming depression, well sorry Donald and Mitch can't help you. Donald will be reliably isolationist on use of troops though (might lob a missile or two once in a while but that's it) that should keep ya happy while you're starving and gasping for breath people begging for quarters all around in any city, meanwhile the upper middle class all hunkered in exurbs with their guns and walls protecting them from the city hordes where there are no taxpayers left but lots of federal goons, Obamacare removed, health care system has collapsed but ya know, you still have those bootstraps... let more Americans die as punishment for all their foreign policy sins as in the past, is that the plan here?
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 6:23pm
I don't know Studebaker's age, but I would say Sanders, unlike Studebaker, is not a punk that feels lucky:
Projected coronavirus deaths in US could surpass those of World War II
A comparison of information from the Department of Veterans Affairs and projections on COVID-19 deaths shows the U.S. set to reach a grim record by December.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 6:35pm
The article starts with this claim:
" Trump, for all his faults, poses no existential threat to the republic. "
Maybe that claim deserves more support than declaring it as a fact. The concerns along those lines are why there is such a broad coalition of people who oppose Trump.
When I play Monopoly, I don't notice the fire burning all the houses in the neighborhood.
by moat on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 6:38pm